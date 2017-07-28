Sections

People Are Saying The Two Women Who Voted Against The Obamacare Repeal Are Being Overshadowed By McCain

It wasn't just the Maverick.

Posted on
Amber Jamieson
Amber Jamieson
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Republicans failed to pass their last-ditch effort to repeal and replace Obamacare on Thursday night in a middle-of-the-night showdown that ended with Senator John McCain breaking away from his party and voting "no." Republicans couldn't lose more than two votes, and McCain was the third voting against the bill, killing it 49-51.

Known as the "skinny repeal", the bill would have abandoned the individual mandate (where you have to pay a tax penalty if you don't purchase health insurance), banned federal funding of Planned Parenthood for one year, and abandoned the rule that large companies had to offer insurance to its employees.
c-span.org

Known as the "skinny repeal", the bill would have abandoned the individual mandate (where you have to pay a tax penalty if you don't purchase health insurance), banned federal funding of Planned Parenthood for one year, and abandoned the rule that large companies had to offer insurance to its employees.

It was dramatic night! McCain, who is still recovering from brain surgery, returned to Washington cast an earlier vote moving forward on health care debate. But when he arrived to cast his vote on Tuesday's "skinny repeal," he cryptically told reporters to "wait for the show."

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The final vote didn't happen until nearly 1:30am. VP Mike Pence was busily trying to persuade McCain to support the bill, taking him off to chat in a side room. Other Republican Senators huddled around Senator Lisa Murkowksi, trying to convince her to change her mind. Then ~showtime~, McCain walks onto the Senate floor for his finale:

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

It was McCain's "Maverick moment," as CNN dubbed it, because McCain, has long portrayed himself as the Republican is brave enough to speak out against his party if he disagrees with them — even if he usually then votes along party lines.

The accolades for McCain came thick and fast:

Thank you, John McCain. Tonight you earned the name Maverick once and for all. This was a modern-day Mr. Smith Goes to Washington moment.
Adam Best @adamcbest

Thank you, John McCain. Tonight you earned the name Maverick once and for all. This was a modern-day Mr. Smith Goes to Washington moment.

Reply Retweet Favorite

One depicted him as Superman.

John McCain came out of nowhere &amp; saved the day #SkinnyRepeal #FridayFailure #SkinnyRepealfails #ACA #SkinnyBillDead
JBrooklyn @lajorkm

John McCain came out of nowhere &amp; saved the day #SkinnyRepeal #FridayFailure #SkinnyRepealfails #ACA #SkinnyBillDead

Reply Retweet Favorite

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy spoke about how one day he'll "tell my grandkids" what McCain told him as they went in for the final vote.

I ran into John McCain as we walked underground to the Senate for the final vote. Someday I'll get to tell my grandkids what he said to me.
Chris Murphy @ChrisMurphyCT

I ran into John McCain as we walked underground to the Senate for the final vote. Someday I'll get to tell my grandkids what he said to me.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But wait a minute.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CSPAN

McCain wasn't the only Republican to vote against the bill. Sen. Susan Collins from Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski from Alaska both voted against it — and have been openly critical of the measure from the start — setting up McCain's third vote. Here they are right before they voted:

Collins
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Collins

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

And people are not happy that these two women aren't getting credit.

..because of that, they won't get the credit they deserve AND thus the horrible blowback they're about to get (as "traitors" and as women)..
Bob Chipman @the_moviebob

..because of that, they won't get the credit they deserve AND thus the horrible blowback they're about to get (as "traitors" and as women)..

Reply Retweet Favorite

Particularly because so much of the spotlight is focused on McCain.

Murkowski and Collins need some love. McCain is appreciated and all that. But let's not forget the women who stood up.
CaptainGarrett @spclifton

Murkowski and Collins need some love. McCain is appreciated and all that. But let's not forget the women who stood up.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some pointed out that McCain might have voted no now, but McCain seemed to be wavering back and forth — and voted yes to get things to last night's showdown.

Worth noting that Senators Collins and Murkowski showed more courage today than self-styled maverick McCain has shown in the last decade.
Evan DeSimone @Smorgasboredom

Worth noting that Senators Collins and Murkowski showed more courage today than self-styled maverick McCain has shown in the last decade.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others reckoned it reeked of sexism.

Y'all can push McCain as a hero all day. Great he did the right thing. Real heroes? Collins &amp; Murkowski. Stop diminishing women. #MorningJoe
Lama Bean @Mooch_mic

Y'all can push McCain as a hero all day. Great he did the right thing. Real heroes? Collins &amp; Murkowski. Stop diminishing women. #MorningJoe

Reply Retweet Favorite
Rarely do I talk politics online. But to hell w/ MSM giving McCain more of the glory than Collins &amp; Murkowski who n… https://t.co/H2ucpNzTpr
KermitKlein @KermitKlein94

Rarely do I talk politics online. But to hell w/ MSM giving McCain more of the glory than Collins &amp; Murkowski who n… https://t.co/H2ucpNzTpr

Reply Retweet Favorite

And that McCain's no vote only counted as the one that killed the bill because of these two ladies.

Everyone's giving credit to McCain, but it was the women, Collins and Murkowski that gave him the courage to vote n… https://t.co/1wofYVCGEK
trumpNotMyPresident @adjordan

Everyone's giving credit to McCain, but it was the women, Collins and Murkowski that gave him the courage to vote n… https://t.co/1wofYVCGEK

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others mentioned that the women were getting erased from history.

Just watched CNN credit this to McCains maverick sensibilities w/o discussing how Murkowski &amp; Collins BEEN holding it down. Dont erase women
Megan Ming Francis @meganfrancis

Just watched CNN credit this to McCains maverick sensibilities w/o discussing how Murkowski &amp; Collins BEEN holding it down. Dont erase women

Reply Retweet Favorite
Hey, everyone in the media pissing themselves over McCain: Remember Collins and Murkowski. Don't disappear women from the historical record.
Greta Christina @GretaChristina

Hey, everyone in the media pissing themselves over McCain: Remember Collins and Murkowski. Don't disappear women from the historical record.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And others noted that this is just always what happens when a man does something. 🙄

Giving McCain the credit for defeating this repeal when female Senators Murkowski &amp; Collins were early NOs is EVERY WORK MEETING EVER.
Jenny Yang👲👲🏽🐉 @jennyyangtv

Giving McCain the credit for defeating this repeal when female Senators Murkowski &amp; Collins were early NOs is EVERY WORK MEETING EVER.

Reply Retweet Favorite
McCain. Murkowski. Collins. Behind every great man are two great women not getting the credit they deserve. #SkinnyRepeal
Matthew Gellert @MatthewGellert

McCain. Murkowski. Collins. Behind every great man are two great women not getting the credit they deserve. #SkinnyRepeal

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others argues that this is what happens when women are kept out of the decision making process around healthcare (particularly when it includes defunding women's healthcare programs):

Collins and Murkowski defeated the #SkinnyRepeal. If you don't include women, don't be shocked when we set the room… https://t.co/jD6kgofGGk
O General My General @rideatdawn

Collins and Murkowski defeated the #SkinnyRepeal. If you don't include women, don't be shocked when we set the room… https://t.co/jD6kgofGGk

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others didn't agree that just cause Murkowski and Collins are ladies doesn't mean they should be applauded.

I will NOT watch White Feminism™ make heroes out of Murkowski and Collins simply because they are women.
Sophia Benoit @1followernodad

I will NOT watch White Feminism™ make heroes out of Murkowski and Collins simply because they are women.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But regardless of their gender, McCain wouldn't have gotten the bill killed without Collins and Murkowski.

#FailureFriday: McCain got the credit but it was two women, Collins &amp; Murkowski, who advocated 4 Americans and kill… https://t.co/LHEkTJk4ts
MEDIAGIRLS @MediaGirlsOrg

#FailureFriday: McCain got the credit but it was two women, Collins &amp; Murkowski, who advocated 4 Americans and kill… https://t.co/LHEkTJk4ts

Reply Retweet Favorite

Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Amber Jamieson at amber.jamieson@buzzfeed.com.

Connect With USNews