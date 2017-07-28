People Are Saying The Two Women Who Voted Against The Obamacare Repeal Are Being Overshadowed By McCain

Republicans failed to pass their last-ditch effort to repeal and replace Obamacare on Thursday night in a middle-of-the-night showdown that ended with Senator John McCain breaking away from his party and voting "no." Republicans couldn't lose more than two votes, and McCain was the third voting against the bill, killing it 49-51.
It was dramatic night! McCain, who is still recovering from brain surgery, returned to Washington cast an earlier vote moving forward on health care debate. But when he arrived to cast his vote on Tuesday's "skinny repeal," he cryptically told reporters to "wait for the show."
The final vote didn't happen until nearly 1:30am. VP Mike Pence was busily trying to persuade McCain to support the bill, taking him off to chat in a side room. Other Republican Senators huddled around Senator Lisa Murkowksi, trying to convince her to change her mind. Then ~showtime~, McCain walks onto the Senate floor for his finale:
It was McCain's "Maverick moment," as CNN dubbed it, because McCain, has long portrayed himself as the Republican is brave enough to speak out against his party if he disagrees with them — even if he usually then votes along party lines.
The accolades for McCain came thick and fast:
One depicted him as Superman.
Democrat Senator Chris Murphy spoke about how one day he'll "tell my grandkids" what McCain told him as they went in for the final vote.
But wait a minute.
McCain wasn't the only Republican to vote against the bill. Sen. Susan Collins from Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski from Alaska both voted against it — and have been openly critical of the measure from the start — setting up McCain's third vote. Here they are right before they voted:
And people are not happy that these two women aren't getting credit.
Particularly because so much of the spotlight is focused on McCain.
Some pointed out that McCain might have voted no now, but McCain seemed to be wavering back and forth — and voted yes to get things to last night's showdown.
Others reckoned it reeked of sexism.
And that McCain's no vote only counted as the one that killed the bill because of these two ladies.
Others mentioned that the women were getting erased from history.
And others noted that this is just always what happens when a man does something. 🙄
Others argues that this is what happens when women are kept out of the decision making process around healthcare (particularly when it includes defunding women's healthcare programs):
Others didn't agree that just cause Murkowski and Collins are ladies doesn't mean they should be applauded.
But regardless of their gender, McCain wouldn't have gotten the bill killed without Collins and Murkowski.
