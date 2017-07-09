Iraq's Prime Minister Has Declared The "Liberation" Of Mosul From ISIS

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been displaced and traumatized in the nine-month operation to retake the city.

The city of Mosul has been reclaimed from ISIS by the Iraqi Army, supported by a US-led coalition, Iraq's prime minister has said.

Haider Al-Abadi arrived in Mosul on Sunday to declare the city's "liberation".

On Saturday, the Iraqi Army had declared it was just "tens of meters" away from defeating ISIS, in a city that local officials have said has been 80% destroyed in airstrikes.

"Our units are still continuing to advance.... Not much is left before our forces reach the river," read a statement from the Joint Operations Command, according to Radio Free Europe. On Saturday morning, an AFP reporter tweeted that US Brigadier General Sofge in Baghdad told him a Mosul victory announcement was "imminent". Hundreds of thousands of civilians have also been displaced and traumatized in the course of the operation which has taken more than 265 days.

A press release from the US Department of Defense from Friday outlined recent strikes by the US and coalition forces against ISIS near Mosul: Near Mosul, three strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units; destroyed 19 fighting positions, 10 medium machine guns, two weapon caches, an artillery system and a rocket-propelled-grenade system; damaged 13 fighting positions; and suppressed a mortar system. Last month, ISIS fighters destroyed an 845-year-old mosque in the city. The Great Mosque of al-Nuri was one of the most famous mosques in the country, nicknamed "the humpback" because the minaret leaned. Al-Abadi said the destruction of the mosque was a last-ditch move by ISIS fighters who knew they'd lost control of the city.

Video released by Iraq's military appears to show Nouri Mosque in Mosul being detonated by explosives.

But some parts of the city have been returning to everyday life over the last few months. Mosul Eye, an anonymous blogger and historian who has spent the last three years covering the city being controlled by ISIS, is leading the campaign to rebuild the library at the University of Mosul.

Pool halls have reopened after being closed by ISIS.

I found them just 300m from the frontline in west #Mosul.They opened it soon after the district was liberated. Pool… https://t.co/GJU5t9r0Ze

The last time Mosul was liberated was 2007, under then-Col. H.R. McMaster, from Al Qaeda in Iraq. It turns out the jihadists that would go on to become ISIS just went underground.

Officials are yet to spell out how city will be rebuilt, or what the role the Shia militias may play in that.

The US military has said al Qaim, Hawija, or Tal Afar will be "liberated" next, depending on the preference of the Iraqis. This is a developing news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

