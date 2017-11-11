Loyal "Fox & Friends" Viewer Swears He Doesn't Watch Much TV

Share On more Share On more

"Is it time to pitch him overboard?" asked the reporter, referring to the Washington Post story about Moore allegedly fondling a 14-year-old girl when he was in his 30s.

Trump replied:

Well, again, I've been with you folks, so I haven't gotten to see too much. And believe it or not, even when I'm in Washington and New York, I do not watch much television. I know they like to say — people that don't know me, they like to say I watch television. People with fake sources — you know, fake reporters, fake sources. But I don't get to watch much television, primarily because of documents. I'm reading documents a lot, and different things. I actually read much more — I read you people [referring to the journalists] much more than I watch television.

(Again, the Moore story was first published in the Washington Post, not on television).