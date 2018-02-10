 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Here's How To Get Rid Of That New Snapchat Update Everyone Hates

Calm down, teens. You can reverse it.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Amber Jamieson
Amber Jamieson
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Snapchat updated its app this week and everyone went a bit bonkers.

Amber Jamieson/BuzzFeed News

Many ~teens~ hated how Snapchat combined Stories and Friends into one page.

(I haven't used Snapchat in months, as you can see, because I am old.)
Snapchat

(I haven't used Snapchat in months, as you can see, because I am old.)

Advertisement

Plus, celebrity accounts and publications are now in a different section all together, rather than among everyone's Stories.

If the Kardashians are mixed in with my friends then it's like they ARE my friends, right?
Amber Jamieson/BuzzFeed News

If the Kardashians are mixed in with my friends then it's like they ARE my friends, right?

Even Kylie Jenner isn't impressed.

Mm just saw the new Snapchat.. I don’t know how i feel about it! What do you guys think?
Kylie Jenner @KylieJenner

Mm just saw the new Snapchat.. I don’t know how i feel about it! What do you guys think?

Reply Retweet Favorite

But not to worry because lots of Snap users have been tweeting how you can reverse the update and get the old update of Snapchat again.

PSA: how to reverse the Snapchat update ‼️
clare james @clarejamess9

PSA: how to reverse the Snapchat update ‼️

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ok, to be clear, this isn't a long-term solution, but there are no security concerns to be had in going back to the old version.

Also, Snapchat wants you to do this before reinstalling.

Before reinstalling Snapchat or logging out, make sure Memories are backed up or you could lose them 😔 Settings &gt;… https://t.co/62BPU7LuCj
Snapchat Support @snapchatsupport

Before reinstalling Snapchat or logging out, make sure Memories are backed up or you could lose them 😔 Settings &gt;… https://t.co/62BPU7LuCj

Reply Retweet Favorite

1. Ok, so first delete the app

Amber Jamieson/BuzzFeed News
Advertisement

Yes, it says it will delete the data but don't worry: all your contacts and past snaps will still be there.

Amber Jamieson/BuzzFeed News

2. Open your phone's settings, go to iTunes and App Stores and turn off the "automatic downloads" for Apps and Updates.

I'm not entirely sure you need to turn off both but I did and it works so don't mess with the directions.
Amber Jamieson/BuzzFeed News

I'm not entirely sure you need to turn off both but I did and it works so don't mess with the directions.

3. Re-download Snapchat

Amber Jamieson/BuzzFeed News

4. This is where it gets a tiny bit complicated! So click log in, write in your username and THEN click "forgot your password?"

Amber Jamieson/BuzzFeed News

5. Choose to reset your password via PHONE, I don't know why this is important but everyone says it is.

Amber Jamieson/BuzzFeed News
Advertisement

6. You then have to prove you aren't a robot by choosing pictures of ghosts! It's the Snapchat ghost logo, which honestly I'd never noticed was a ghost until this exact moment.

Amber Jamieson/BuzzFeed News

7. Phew, I'm real. Snapchat will want your cell number, or mobile number, if that's what you'd prefer to call it (Snapchat does). Type it in.

(Sorry to block out my cellphone number but I don't like you all that much).
Amber Jamieson/BuzzFeed News

(Sorry to block out my cellphone number but I don't like you all that much).

8. You'll receive a text from Snapchat, so put the confirmation code here in the app.

Amber Jamieson/BuzzFeed News

9. Choose a new password and make sure it's strong. 😎

Amber Jamieson/BuzzFeed News

10. Nearly there. Re-open the app. And it's back to the old style! Success!

Amber Jamieson/BuzzFeed News

My close and personal friends Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian are back in the right spot!

Change is hard. Happy Snapping!
Amber Jamieson/BuzzFeed News

Change is hard. Happy Snapping!

Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Amber Jamieson at amber.jamieson@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement