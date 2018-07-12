A Girl And Mother Who May Be US Citizens Are Still Separated More Than A Year After Crossing The Border

Until then, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) "will provide care and seek placement for the child using its ordinary programs and procedures,” the filing states.

However, the government stated that officials have since been unable to locate the mother, so it is impossible to reunite them.

According to ICE and a court filing on Thursday, the girl was separated when her mother was arrested in 2015 on an outstanding warrant by the US Marshals Service.

"[One] child cannot be reunified at this time because the parent’s location has been unknown for more than a year ... and records show the parent and child might be U.S. citizens," the court filing states.

Little is known about the identities of the mother and daughter, but the first indication that they may be US citizens came in a court filing Tuesday, when the government explained why it would not meet the deadline to reunify more than 100 separated children by July 9.

A girl under the age of 5 remains detained by the federal government after being separated from her mother at the US–Mexico border more than a year ago, even though they may be US citizens, officials reported.

ICE spokesperson Danielle Bennett told BuzzFeed News that "at no time" did the girl enter their custody, and referred inquires to the HHS, which is responsible for the detained minors. The agency told BuzzFeed News that no information could be provided on specific cases because of privacy and security concerns.

The girl is one of dozens of children under the age of 5 and under who had yet to be reunited with their parents despite a federal court order last month that mandated reunification.

During a conference call with reporters Thursday, Matthew Albence, the executive associate director of ICE and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), said that he had no specific information on the case. However, he did say that there must have been some concern over the validity of the relationship between the parent and child, which would have triggered a separation even before the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy.

Fifty-seven of the 103 children covered by the court order have so far been reunited with their parents as of Thursday morning. And 22 of the 46 children who have not yet been reunified, were kept separated because of safety concerns regarding the adult, officials reported.

Eleven of those adults have criminal backgrounds, including smuggling, domestic violence, and an outstanding warrant for murder in Guatemala. Seven adults were determined not to be the parent through DNA matching or by their own admission. However, government officials could not say if the adults were another family relative, such as an uncle, and argued that they had still misrepresented themselves by initially presenting themselves as the actual parents.

Another parent allegedly abused their child and another allegedly intended for the child to be housed in the US in a home with a child sex offender.

The other 24 children had not been reunified with their family because of the circumstances of the adult.

Eleven adults are in custody of US Marshals Services or state jail for other offenses.



However, 12 parents were already deported back to their home country without their children. Albence said that they were given the option of reuniting with their children and being deported together, but had decided against that in order for the child to remain in the US.

"We're under no obligation for people to bring people who have no lawful status in this country back into this country for reunification," he said.