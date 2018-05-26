 back to top

This Dog Gave Birth To A Litter Of Puppies In The Middle Of A Florida Airport

"Ruff day for this mama at Gate F80!"

Amber Jamieson
A service dog who was waiting to board a flight to Philadelphia gave birth to eight puppies in the middle of Tampa International Airport on Friday, according to airport staff.

Ruff day for this mama at Gate F80! With the help of ARFF paramedics, service dog Eleanor Rigby just delivered 8 pups -7 males, 1 female. https://t.co/kiijFz0FBq
Tampa Intl Airport @FlyTPA

Golden retriever Eleanor Rigby, known as Ellie, was traveling home with her owner Diane Van Atter and her puppy daddy, Golden Nugget, when she went into labor at the airport.

Tampa International Airport / Via Facebook: FlyTPA

Paramedics from the city of Tampa's Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) team helped the 2-year-old mother deliver eight puppies — seven male and one female.

Tampa International Airport / Via Facebook: FlyTPA
"I’ve never seen anything like this in an airport, or otherwise," airport spokesperson Emily Nipps told the Tampa Bay Times.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Other passengers obviously flipped out. One posted on Instagram: "[M]inding my own business, sitting in the terminal at my gate, and this proud Momma decided to have her babies at the Tamp[a] International Airport, gate F80!"

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @hodgedefense

Golden Nugget seemed almost as nervous as the mother, according to a video posted by another passenger.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jennytrisherbest

"Every time she’s ready to deliver another one he starts jumping around," the owner's stepmother, Karen James, told the Tampa Bay Times.

The mass of pups seemed to take to feeding easily on the airport carpet.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @stepupurgameitslonelyatthetop

"When Eleanor Rigby, or Ellie, went into labor at Airside F, it caused quite a stir," read a post from the airport's Facebook page.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @kristinhamiltonkwcom

"Congrats Momma dog!!!"

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @bryanrogers75

Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

