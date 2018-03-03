 back to top
A Woman Pretended To Be Armie Hammer's Wife To Get Into An Oscars Party

Honestly, admire the hustle.

Amber Jamieson
Actor Armie Hammer has become one of the internet's boyfriends in the last year, largely thanks to his role in Call Me by Your Name, the coming-of-age gay drama with Timothée Chalamet.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters

Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers, who have been married since 2010, appear constantly together at red-carpet events.

Danny Moloshok / Reuters

Chambers and Hammer also own Bird Bakery, a company that makes cupcakes, pies, and even special Oscars cookies to celebrate Call Me by Your Name.

The film is nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture, with the winners being announced at the Academy Award ceremony on Sunday night.

But on Thursday, Chambers filed a lawsuit against a woman for allegedly impersonating her in order to get into Sunday's Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, which is one of Hollywood's most exclusive events.

John Sciulli / Getty Images

The lawsuit is filed against Diana Roque Ellis, a resident of Beverly Hills. It claims that Ellis used the email address "elizabethgchambers@gmail.com" (which is not Chambers' real email adddress) to pose as Chambers and contact Vanity Fair asking about bringing a guest to the Vanity Fair afterparty.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

A follow-up email later that day, also signed by "Elizabeth," clarified that Hammer and Chambers would be arriving separately from Ellis, and that their original invitation should be sent to their home address and Ellis's invite sent to her address.

"Sensing that something was suspicious and/or inappropriate," reads the lawsuit, Vanity Fair contacted Chambers' publicist who confirmed that they'd made no contact with Vanity Fair and hadn't planned to bring any guest.

Ellis is an "American artist and aspiring reality television personality," according to a now-deleted profile on the website the Richest (which can still be accessed via Google cache).

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Ellis used to be married to William H. Ellis III, an entrepreneur from Chicago and the former owner of Farley Candy Company.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

The story of that party — and other attempts by Ellis to push for fame and power in LA — also appear in the 2004 book King of Cons: Exposing the Dirty Rotten Secrets of the Washington Elite and Hollywood Celebrities by Aaron Tonken.

Google Books

It mentions that Ellis hired publicists and even a psychic to help her with introductions to famous Hollywood types.

Ellis's Instagram — she has 25,000 followers — is now set to private. She has not yet responded to an email request for comment.

