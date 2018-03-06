A Pregnant Tony-Winning Actor Was Hit By A Car And Her Toddler Daughter Died

Share On more Share On more

A driver slammed into five pedestrians on a Brooklyn street on Monday, killing two small children and injuring their mothers.

Actor Ruthie Ann Miles, 34, who has starred on Broadway and in FX's The Americans, was crossing the street with her toddler daughter Abigail, and her friend Lauren Lew, 31, and her baby son, on Fifth Avenue in Brooklyn when the car struck them.

Four-year-old Abigail Blumenstein and 1-year-old Joshua Lew were both killed, just a few blocks from their homes.

Lew's stroller was dragged 100 feet under the car, according to reports.

"The vehicle continued forward and struck a parked and unoccupied car before coming to a stop," said the NYPD in a statement.

CCTV footage of the crash shows the Volvo sedan mowing down pedestrians as they cross at the crosswalk.