A Car Fatally Struck Tony-Winning Actor's 4-Year-Old Daughter And Friend's Baby

A driver slammed into five pedestrians on a Brooklyn street on Monday, killing two small children and injuring their mothers.
Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles, 34, was walking with her 4-year-old daughter, and her friend and neighbor Lauren Lew, 31, and her son Joshua, 1, along Fifth Avenue in Brooklyn, just a few blocks from their homes when the car struck them.
The driver struck the four friends, as well as another male pedestrian. Four-year-old Abigail Blumenstein and 1-year-old Joshua Lew were both killed.
Lew's stroller was dragged 100 feet under the car, according to reports.
"The vehicle continued forward and struck a parked and unoccupied car before coming to a stop," said the NYPD in a statement.
Andrew Macaluso, a fourth-year medical student, began giving Joshua CPR at the scene before paramedics arrived. "The mom was sitting there next to him screaming,’’ Macaluso, 26, told the New York Post. "She was just kind of, ‘Oh, God, this can’t be happening! Tell me this isn’t happening! What’s going on?’"
Miles, who is pregnant, was injured and bleeding from the head.
Miles won a Tony Award in 2015 for her role in the King and I.
In her acceptance speech, Miles thanked "the Lews" and added: "I could fall and never hit the ground because of the amazing women that are behind me."
Members of New York's acting community launched a Go Fund Me account to raise money for Miles and her family.
"Ruthie is beloved by her many friends and colleagues in the Broadway and touring communities. She is always kind and always has a smile. It is our honor to help her in this difficult time," it reads.
On Saturday, two days before the accident, Miles tweeted thanks to Apple Support for helping her recover 3,500 lost photos and videos, mainly of her baby daughter.
The 44-year-old female driver of the car has not been arrested, and the NYPD is continuing its investigation into the accident.
