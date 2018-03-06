A Car Fatally Struck Tony-Winning Actor's 4-Year-Old Daughter And Friend's Baby

Share On more Share On more

A driver slammed into five pedestrians on a Brooklyn street on Monday, killing two small children and injuring their mothers.

Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles, 34, was walking with her 4-year-old daughter, and her friend and neighbor Lauren Lew, 31, and her son Joshua, 1, along Fifth Avenue in Brooklyn, just a few blocks from their homes when the car struck them.

The driver struck the four friends, as well as another male pedestrian. Four-year-old Abigail Blumenstein and 1-year-old Joshua Lew were both killed.

Lew's stroller was dragged 100 feet under the car, according to reports.

"The vehicle continued forward and struck a parked and unoccupied car before coming to a stop," said the NYPD in a statement.