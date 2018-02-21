"America's Pastor" Billy Graham Has Died At 99

Share On more Share On more

The Christian evangelist preacher, Billy Graham, who became internationally known, has died.



Graham, who rose to fame as a TV preacher and as a religious advisor to US presidents, was 99. The Associated Press confirmed his death with his spokesperson.

Graham had long suffered from cancer, pneumonia and other illnesses, and passed away at his North Carolina home.



A representative from the Billy Graham Evangelical Association told BuzzFeed News that any news about the would be published via the organization's social media channels.

