13 Siblings Were Held Captive By Their Parents In A California Home, Police Say

A 17-year-old girl who said she was being held captive by her parents escaped from her Southern California home on Sunday and alerted authorities, who rescued her 12 siblings from the residence, some of whom were shackled to their beds and malnourished.



The girl, who escaped from the house Sunday morning, used a cell phone to call 911 and tell police her brothers and sisters were being held captive in their Perris, California, home and were "bound with chains and padlocks," the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.



When officers arrived at the home, they discovered "several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark and foul-smelling surroundings." The parents, David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, could not explain why the children were tied up, the sheriff's department said.

The couple was arrested and booked on torture and child endangerment charges. Their bail has been set at $9 million each.



Despite being 17, police said the girl who alerted them appeared around 10 years old and was "slightly emaciated."