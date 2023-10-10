BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
15 Beauty Products On Sale For Prime Day That You'll Want To Buy ASAP

Fill your cart with beauty items that are up to 67% off.

by Amazon

Brand Publisher

1. Up to 59% off a bottle of Missha BB cream, an all-in-one formula that combines the benefits of skincare and makeup in one product. It functions as a primer, foundation, concealer, and sunscreen — saving you some time and effort in your beauty routine.

Promising review: "I got the shade 21! With such a low price, I thought I’d give it a shot and boy am I glad I did! It looked gray when I first applied it, but then it melted and blended beautifully into my skin, and gave me a radiant glow. I’m 30 years old and I have combination skin (oily and dry) with fine lines under my eyes and on my forehead and this BB cream definitely helps diminish and blur. I suggest using a light or translucent setting powder after for the shine and airbrush-look! So happy with this purchase!!" —Kierney H.

Price: $9.99+ (originally $24; available in five shades)

2. 43% off Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Dry Body Oil Mist packs in oat and jojoba oil to help soften dry, rough sensitive skin.

Promising review: "This oil is perfect for people who have dry skin and need some oil to moisturize their skin. The lotions don't last for me, but this light oil is the best. You don't need a lot, it absorbs right away, and its light scent is so soothing. l love it. My daughter loves it too." —Patti Misterka

Price: $8.01 (originally $14.16)

3. Up to 36% off a Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer for a sunkissed look in a super easy-to-use formula.

Promising review: "I have very fair skin, so it’s hard to find a bronzer that’s not muddy. This is so easy to work with and buildable. I have tried other bronzers and I continue to come back to this one." —Shaina Harris

Price: $10.60+ (originally $16.49; available in eight shades)

4. 30% off a Beia daily hydrating and setting mist that also double as a spray toner. It's enriched with calming aloe vera and green tea to help soothe and protect against breakouts. If you love a good dual-action product, this formula is for you and your soon-to-be radiant, refreshed skin.

It's also available in a mini size.

Promising review: "I purchased a full size from Beia and gave it a try. I have fallen in love with this stuff. I am outside a lot and I love to use this after a long, sweaty day. I have dry skin and it is slightly sensitive. This stuff goes on with a cooling sensation. I like the way it makes my skin feel soothed and hydrated, almost as soon as I put it on. Thank you Beia for this amazing product that is now part of my daily skincare regimen!" —customer

Price: $33.60 (originally $48)

5. 32% off an IGK smoothing spray, a heat-protective blowout spray made to mimic the smooth, high-shine, frizz-free results of a keratin treatment.

Promising review: "My hair is naturally very curly and rough, and I blow it out every week. Normally the process takes me about one to two hours. This spray is great. It’s very soft and lightweight but it’s smooths your hair and gives it a very healthy, shiny appearance. Spray it on wet hair by sections as you blow dry. It made the process so much quicker for me and my hair did not look dried out or frizzy. In fact, it was very smooth, very shiny and very healthy looking. Five out of five stars." —Harmony

Price: $23.12 (originally $34; also available in a smaller size)

6. Or 30% off an IGK smoothing and finishing serum that instantly eliminates frizz, tames flyaways, and adds shine without weighing hair down or feeling greasy.

Promising review: "Just started using IGK products and I love the way my hair feels! I have long curly hair that I blow dry to straighten. This Smoothing and Finishing Serum works great without weighing it down or leaving my hair frizzy." —Gina M.

Price: $22.40 (originally $32)

7. Up to 20% off a Pantene Pro-V shampoo and conditioner set, which is safe for color-treated hair. The pair fuels hair with a potent blend of Pro-V nutrients and antioxidants that'll help keep your hair strong and protect it against damage. It also helps replenish dry, lifeless hair by providing it with hydration from root to tip.

Promising review: "I like the shampoo and it makes my hair look and feel nice and it smells good. I have no complaints at all and I like the pricing on it and I will be buying again." —Michael

Price: $15.99 (originally $19.99)

8. 20% off a jar of PCA Skin collagen hydrating face cream to hydrate and firm dry skin. This night cream hydrates, soothes, and smoothes dry skin for a silky, soft feel and helps evenly moisturize without leaving your face looking or feeling greasy.

Promising review: "I first tried this collagen hydrator on a vacation and fell in love with how it made my skin feel. As soon as I got home I purchased it. I think it helps to diminish the lines around my eyes. You only need a little. I have tried several collagen products and this by far is one of my favorites." —Joanne D.

Price: $45.60 (originally $57)

9. 20% off Youthforia color-changing blush that'll give you the perfect shade of blush for your skin tone. First it goes on clear, then reacts with your skin's natural pH, and in an instant you'll see your perfect shade of blush appear on your cheeks.

Promising review: "I'm old enough to remember a popular lipstick from the '60s that self adjusted to a person's lips and it looked good on everyone. This product adjusts to my skin (very pale) and provides the perfect, flushed pink. Love this product." —Charri

Price: $28.80 (originally $36)

10. 20% off a bottle of Catrice HD liquid coverage foundation — an ultra-lightweight, high-coverage, long-lasting foundation for a natural-looking, matte finish. It features a unique dropper applicator, and is so lightweight it provides a second skin, airbrushed effect for up to 24 hours.

Promising review: "I have tried just about every high-end foundation out there for my aging (54-year-old) but still oily skin. This is in my top 10! It lasts a long time and covers everything but has a natural matte finish and feels like nothing on. I will definitely re-order!" —Karen

Price: $8 (originally $10; available in 26 shades)

11. 30% off an award-winning Orpheus plant stem-cell face serum that'll help replenish and transform the overall complexion, density, and texture of even the most tired and stressed skin. It's made with hyaluronic acid, snow mushroom extract (bacterially fermented hyaluronic acid), and organic Bulgarian rose water to allow your skin to enjoy the long-lasting hydration it needs.

Promising review: "I have been using this serum for about 6 weeks now and I’m definitely noticing my skin looks healthier, feeling smoother to the touch, and also feeling a lot more moisturized! My face seems to be more glowing and my skin altogether appears more even in color, which I love! I use in the morning and in the evening, after I have cleaned my skin and after the toner, before my makeup. It seems to be interacting well with the other products I use. I love the non sticky and light, fast absorbing texture that it has!

And lastly, I don’t like my skincare to have an overwhelming smell, so I really like how this serum has a very mild and delicate, almost unnoticeable fragrance!" —Chrissy

Price: $99.40 (originally $142)

12. 30% off a tube of Anastasia Beverly Hills clear brow gel to set brow color and hold brow hairs in place for a clean, polished look.

Promising review: "This does not interfere with my brow pencil or powder. Keeps my brows in shape without a product feel or stiffness all day long! Washes out easily when removing my makeup. Does a great job in keeping my brows looking styled and full. Lasts from application all the way to removing." —Donna

Price: $15.40 (originally $22)

13. 20% off a Milk Makeup hydro-grip primer that can be worn under makeup for smooth coverage that lasts all day, or on its own for a naturally dewy, fresh look. Prepare your face for a natural or full-glam look with ingredients such as blue agave extract, hyaluronic acid, hemp seed extract, and vitamin b3 (Niacinamide).

Promising review: "Works great! My makeup stays on all day and night! I usually will not buy pricey cosmetic products, but if it works, and this absolutely does, I will make the investment. It’s worth it." —Sandy B.

Price: $30.40 (originally $38)

14. 30% off a Mario Badescu hydrating face mist formulated to use anywhere and anytime. It features fragrant herbal extracts and rosewater that'll act as a pleasant pick-me-up for dehydrated and uncomfortable skin. Ideal for dry environments, this mist is gentle, non-irritating, safe for all skin types, and should be in your cart before they're sold out!

Promising review: "I have tried and wasted so much money on many rose water. So glad I came across this and gave it a try. I use it before applying moisturizer and as a makeup setting spray. It leaves my face hydrated all day. Please never change your formula!" —Amazon_Woman

Price: $8.40 (originally $12; available in two sizes and in three two-pack options)

15. 38% off Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion that contains a peptide complex and is made to hydrate skin for 24 hours thanks to nourishing shea and cocoa butter.

Promising review: "I stumbled upon this product thanks to my dermatologist, and it's quickly become my holy grail for moisturizing my face and body. The standout feature is definitely the retinol, and the bang for your buck with this product is hard to beat. It's got a lineup of legit ingredients that do wonders for my oily skin. The best part? No greasy residue, and it's fragrance-free." —Renu Ou

Price: $9.34 (originally $14.99) 

Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.