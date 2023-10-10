12 Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals Your Closet Will Thank You For

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Up to 62% off a moisture-wicking T-shirt bra because the quest for your perfect bra continues, and there's basically no reason not to try out this reviewer-beloved option when the price is this good.
2. Up to 51% off a trendy half-zip sweatshirt to bring a dash of sporty spice to your loungewear looks with a cushy pullover you'll never want to take off.
3. 47% off a nine-pack of huggie earrings so you always have plenty of on-trend, easy-to-style options available to enhance any outfit.
4. Up to 37% off a sculpting bodysuit because it's shockingly comfortable and so versatile, whether you wear it alone as a top or under dresses for a smoothing effect.
5. 33% off a pair of thick, high-waisted leggings to wear to the gym or just on the go. The best part is, they've got pockets, so you'll have somewhere to put your phone while you work out!
6. 29% off a multipack of crewneck T-shirts if you want to stock up on the undershirts you always seems to be running low on.
7. Up to 25% off an oversize button-up cardigan that'll make you extra grateful for two-day shipping when this perfect fall topper shows up at your door with plenty of in-season time left to enjoy it.
8. 20% off a square-neck romper for anyone who prefers a sleeved style that's still light enough to wear when it's hot, thanks to the magic of moisture wicking.
9. 29% off a two-piece satin pajama set so you can make every night feel a lot more luxurious, even if your only plans involve microwaved leftovers and a dating game show marathon.
10. 25% off a drawstring Adidas sackpack, with a front zip pocket and two mesh bottle compartments, that's surprisingly spacious and easily wipes clean after a muddy day out on the field.
11. Up to 20% off a pair of beaded earrings if you love the look of a statement earring, but not how heavy they sometimes feel. These beaded beauties are the light-as-air answer you've been searching for, and they come in a bunch of cute designs.
12. Up to 20% off a ruffle halter dress to pick up for the next time you want to show up to an event and ensure that jaws will drop.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and/or clarity.