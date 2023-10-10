BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

Paid Post

12 Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals Your Closet Will Thank You For

Leggings, bras, jewelry, and more style upgrades you'll love, with swoon-worthy prices to match.

Amazon
by Amazon

Brand Publisher

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

1. Up to 62% off a moisture-wicking T-shirt bra because the quest for your perfect bra continues, and there's basically no reason not to try out this reviewer-beloved option when the price is this good.

Amazon

Promising review: "This is SO comfy, it's the only bra I've ever worn that I could honestly say I could comfortably lounge around the house in. And that is saying a lot. I hate to wear bras. I find them extremely uncomfortable. But this one is SO comfortable, it doesn't squeeze you at the band, and there is no spillage. Super smoothing under a tighter-fitting blouse. LOVE this bra! (I'm a 36DD, for reference.)" —Amazon Customer

Price: $15.99 (originally $40; available in sizes 34B–40D and in eight colors)

2. Up to 51% off a trendy half-zip sweatshirt to bring a dash of sporty spice to your loungewear looks with a cushy pullover you'll never want to take off.

Amazon

Promising review: "I love this!!! I want one in every color!!! I ordered the hot pink, and it is so cute. I get compliments every time I wear it! Runs a little large, so if you’re wanting a more fitted style, you might size down. A small crop, but still appropriate for school." —Makayla Bowman

Price: $25.98+ (originally $52.59; available in sizes S–XL and in select colors)

3. 47% off a nine-pack of huggie earrings so you always have plenty of on-trend, easy-to-style options available to enhance any outfit.

Three different photos of a model wearing various earrings from the pack
Amazon

Promising review: "I hardly ever wear gold jewelry, so I just wanted some simple, inexpensive earrings that would go with a lot of outfits, and these were perfect. They’re really affordable and yet don’t feel/look cheap." —Allison 

Price: $13.64 (originally $25.99+; available in four finishes)

4. Up to 37% off a sculpting bodysuit because it's shockingly comfortable and so versatile, whether you wear it alone as a top or under dresses for a smoothing effect.

Amazon

Promising review: "Been looking for shapewear everywhere, and this is one of the best. Material is super soft, but it snugs you in and makes your body look awesome. Definitely a shapewear that you can move in but still look snatched. The price is awesome." —Jessica

Price: $30.39+ (originally $47.99; available in sizes XXS–5XL and in select colors and styles)

5. 33% off a pair of thick, high-waisted leggings to wear to the gym or just on the go. The best part is, they've got pockets, so you'll have somewhere to put your phone while you work out!

Amazon

Promising review: "My newest obsession. Y'all. Buy these. Now. Run. They have amazing compression, and they aren't see-through. That's plenty to make them worthwhile, but they kicked it up a notch with the super-soft fabric and the pockets. There are THREE — one on each leg and one on the back waistband for your cellphone. I have a larger phone, so unfortunately, it doesn't fit in the back pocket with its case on, but that's OK (plus, my back sweats a lot, so I don't know that I'd want it there anyway). The two thigh pockets are more than adequate!" —Mary P.

Price: $19.99 (originally $29.99; available in sizes XS–3XL and in 38 colors and styles)

Psst — this is available on Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give it a try before committing to ordering!

6. 29% off a multipack of crewneck T-shirts if you want to stock up on the undershirts you always seems to be running low on.

Amazon

Promising review: "These shirts are incredibly soft and comfortable to wear. They have a great fit, and the fabric is top-notch. Highly recommend for those looking for comfort and style." —Adam K

Price: $15.70 (originally $21.99; available in men's sizes S–XXL and in six color combos)

Psst — this is available on Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give it a try before committing to ordering!

7. Up to 25% off an oversize button-up cardigan that'll make you extra grateful for two-day shipping when this perfect fall topper shows up at your door with plenty of in-season time left to enjoy it.

Amazon

Promising review: "This is way-better quality than the usual cardigans I get at a big-box store every winter. It’s soft, weighty, but not stiflingly hot (i.e., it’s still breathable). I bought both the black and nutmeg color; both go well with leggings and a white crop tee." —Sarah

Price: $29.99+ (originally $39.99; available in sizes XS–XL and in select colors/patterns)

8. 20% off a square-neck romper for anyone who prefers a sleeved style that's still light enough to wear when it's hot, thanks to the magic of moisture wicking.

Amazon

Promising review: "Love this romper. I wear it constantly; it’s so easy to style and sooo comfortable. The quality is really nice, in my opinion, and I feel it’s pretty stretchy while also helping shape you. I got it in black, so I haven’t had any transparency issues. It’s double lined, so I’m comfortable with a little free-the-nip action. I’m a little curvier, and I didn’t have any issues with the fit." —victoria

Price: $23.99 (originally $29.99; available in sizes S–XL and in 12 colors)

9. 29% off a two-piece satin pajama set so you can make every night feel a lot more luxurious, even if your only plans involve microwaved leftovers and a dating game show marathon.

Amazon

Promising review: "Would highly recommend. Don’t usually sleep in a full set of PJs, but these are wonderful! Soft, free moving, not hot for this menopausal woman, and you can wash and dry them." —Jennifer L Hobbs

Price: $21.27 (originally $29.99; available in sizes S–XXL and in 18 colors and prints)

10. 25% off a drawstring Adidas sackpack, with a front zip pocket and two mesh bottle compartments, that's surprisingly spacious and easily wipes clean after a muddy day out on the field.

Adidas

Promising review: "Used this while traveling in Europe. I like the cinch to it so it’s not easy for others to get into while I’m wearing it. Portable and fits in the suitcase great." —Angela Knight

Price: $15 (originally $20; available in 31 colors and styles)

11. Up to 20% off a pair of beaded earrings if you love the look of a statement earring, but not how heavy they sometimes feel. These beaded beauties are the light-as-air answer you've been searching for, and they come in a bunch of cute designs.

Amazon

Promising review: "I love these earrings, and it seems everyone else does too! I get compliments every time I wear them. They are pretty neutral in color, so they go with a lot of things. They can dress up an outfit quickly and always stand out without being too showy." —Mollye

Price: $26.40 (originally $33; available in 12 styles)

12. Up to 20% off a ruffle halter dress to pick up for the next time you want to show up to an event and ensure that jaws will drop.

A model wearing the black halter midi dress
Amazon

Price: $34.39 (originally $42.99; available in sizes XS–XL)

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and/or clarity.