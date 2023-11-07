Skip To Content
Ladies, What's Something You Have To Think About Constantly That Men Will Never Understand?

The mental load alone is exhausting...

Amatullah Shaw
Amatullah Shaw

BuzzFeed Staff

As a woman, I can think of a billion things that I always have on my mind that men don't. It's just a constant loop of "don't do that" or "remember to do this."

So ladies, I want to hear from you: tell me the things you think about constantly that men never (or hardly ever) do.

a man and a woman talking
Jozef Polc / Getty Images / 500px Plus

Like whenever I'm gaming, I hardly ever speak in the voice chat to avoid unwanted flirting or harassment.

a young women gaming
Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty Images

Or when I'm walking at night, I keep my keys between my fingers and I always look behind me to make sure no one is following me.

a black woman walking alone in a parking garage
Miniseries / Getty Images

And I always look into the trunk and backseats of my car before I get in. And once I'm in, I immediately lock the doors.

a hijabi driving a car
Jasmin Merdan / Getty Images

Let me know in the comments below or in this anonymous Google form what you find yourself thinking about that men don't have to. Your responses may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.