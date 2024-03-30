Browse links
"rejected the cookies from a website cause it’s ramadan"
ramadan needs to act like January. that month didn't wanna end— RhysLarsenWife🇵🇸🍉 (@leyyaaaaaaaa_) March 27, 2024
me on the first day of ramadan pic.twitter.com/96wF6JQSFz— 𓆩🖤𓆪 (@belarushy) March 10, 2024
rejected the cookies from a website cause it’s ramadan— mal (@mvlqk) March 19, 2024
fasting is a true test because there’s nothing harder than not hating for 14 hours— 🌟 (@peachcrises) March 12, 2024
Asked my mum if she needs help with iftar and she goes “Yh by leaving the kitchen” pic.twitter.com/2NKfwQPxuG— R.H (@rhassan___) March 29, 2024
Fasting actually makes me realise how I just eat out of boredom💀— A (@Am_bxv) March 14, 2024
Are Orange County Muslims okay pic.twitter.com/IVVUNNXO4x— Huda (@highkeyhuds) March 10, 2024
You people who go gym while fasting need to sign yourself up for the army— m (@maryamfitzz) March 19, 2024
a muslim man asking me, a muslim woman, why i’m not fasting today pic.twitter.com/Yy9qX8L5qA— manal🫧 (@rue2mars) March 27, 2024
whenever i get hungry while fasting during Ramadan i visit your page and suddenly i’m not hungry anymore https://t.co/7PF2RQGoAs— zak (@zakareeee) March 24, 2024
Imma pass out if I take an everything shower while I’m fasting?— BIGBODYNADI (@_nadirahp) March 14, 2024
day 1 suhoor: oats and yoghurt with fresh fruits, electrolytes ✨— uyghur维吾尔 | 🍊 Maria 🇵🇸🇸🇩 (@mariaalcoptia) March 20, 2024
day 10: pic.twitter.com/Ej8mN20Kzk
idk who needs to hear this, but I'm never too old for eid money btw— RhysLarsenWife🇵🇸🍉 (@leyyaaaaaaaa_) March 24, 2024
taking bookings for eid x pic.twitter.com/ep1ORuSPvV— yasmin 𐐪𐑂 (@digiyasmin) March 24, 2024
I met up with my 75-year-old friend and we chatted in the free space of the supermarket as I'm fasting. She brought a cup of hot water for me. So, I said, "I can't drink". She said, "This is not for drinking. Your hands get cold when fasting, so warm them up by holding this". 🥹— 𝙰𝚁𝙸𝚂𝙰 🇯🇵 أريسا (@TheJPMuslimah) March 22, 2024