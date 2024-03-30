    15 Muslim Tweets That "Ate" While We've Been Fasting This Ramadan

    "rejected the cookies from a website cause it’s ramadan"

    Amatullah Shaw
    by Amatullah Shaw

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We're a little over halfway through Ramadan, and it's genuinely frightening how fast time is flying.

    Twitter: @leyyaaaaaaaa_

    If you don't know what Ramadan is, it's the ninth month of the Islamic calendar where Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

    But just because we can't eat or drink doesn't mean we can't crack a joke or two. So here are 14 that gave me a good chuckle:

    1.

    Twitter: @belarushy

    2.

    Twitter: @mvlqk

    3.

    Twitter: @notgloh
    Talk Valentina! Ally!

    4.

    Twitter: @peachcrises

    5.

    Twitter: @rhassan___

    6.

    Twitter: @Am_bxv

    7.

    Twitter: @highkeyhuds
    Selling parking spots at the mosque is unhinged behavior.

    8.

    Twitter: @maryamfitzz

    9.

    Twitter: @rue2mars

    10.

    Twitter: @zakareeee

    11.

    Twitter: @_nadirahp

    12.

    Twitter: @mariaalcoptia
    In my kitchen: bagels, oatmeal, cereal, eggs, turkey bacon

    Only thing I have an appetite for: Exactly two apples

    13.

    Twitter: @leyyaaaaaaaa_

    14.

    tiktok.com / Via Twitter: @digiyasmin

    And finally, because it's just so wholesome:

    15.

    Twitter: @TheJPMuslimah

    Ramadan Mubarak to all the homies, and be sure to give whoever made you laugh a follow.