12. "I was always unhappy that I felt she wasn’t really into me and couldn’t/wouldn’t do even the smallest thing I asked her to do. In 2018, I almost left her but chickened out after moving out. Three years after that, mostly thanks to COVID confinement, she got fed up and finally left me. But when I saw how mad she was at me, I suddenly realized she really did care. I told her, 'Tell me the rules, I’ll do what it takes to get this right.' She didn’t expect that but gave us a second chance. I worked my ass off for a year and did really well at not complaining or getting angry, and showing her I could be fun and loving to be around (like at the start)."

"At first, she was only going along thanks to my persistence but expected me to revert after a few months. Then, slowly, her trust and safety returned, and she became much more affectionate, which is what I was looking for. We’re still making repairs but we’ve never been closer. We hope it will continue and look forward to another 20 years or more together. Short version: leaving me but being very upset about it convinced me she actually did love me, and I went all in to win her back. It seems like it’s working so far."



—Anonymous