TVAndMovies

Nothing Will Make You Feel As Heartbroken As "Toy Story" Does, NOTHING

"As the years go by, our friendship will never die."

Posted on
Amanda Rodriguez
Amanda Rodriguez
BuzzFeed Staff

FACT: We all know and love the Toy Story series.

Pixar

FACT: When you really think about it, Toy Story is actually the saddest movie in the world.

LIKE MORE SAD THAN THE BEGINNING OF UP (DON’T @ ME). Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox Film Corporation / Via giphy.com

LIKE MORE SAD THAN THE BEGINNING OF UP (DON’T @ ME).

You might be thinking, “Um, what ignited this Toy Story spark in you, Amanda?”

Well, TBH, it all started with that video of the girl and her dad singing “You’ve Got A Friend in Me." I heard it and thought, "WTF THIS SONG IS SO SAD."

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The song is the epitome of friendship and it's so freaking pure and beautiful.

We all deserve the kind of friend that makes you feel like this song.

So, I thought about the song so much that I eventually started thinking about the movies and IT BROKE MY HEART SO MUCH THAT I CRIED AT WORK.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CBS / Via giphy.com

SERIOUSLY, all the toys did was love Andy, love each other, and just care for each other.

Like I admit in the first movie Woody is kind of an asshole. He wants to get rid of Buzz because he loves Andy so much and just wants to be Andy’s favorite.

You can’t really judge him because WTF he’s a toy, you’re not, you don’t know his life, YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE A TOY. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Pixar / Via giphy.com

You can’t really judge him because WTF he’s a toy, you’re not, you don’t know his life, YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE A TOY.

But then serious shit happens at Sid’s house and Woody and Buzz almost die. But they realized how much they BOTH love Andy and decided to escape Sid's weird house.

(I feel bad for Sid, his toys didn't love him at all...and that's just really sad. ) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Pixar / Via giphy.com

(I feel bad for Sid, his toys didn't love him at all...and that's just really sad. )

SO WOODY AND BUZZ SET ASIDE THEIR DIFFERENCES AND BECOME BEST TOY FRIENDS.

*CRIES* Friendship is so fucking beautiful. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Pixar / Via giphy.com

*CRIES* Friendship is so fucking beautiful.

Then, in the second movie Woody is LITERALLY toy-napped while Andy is at camp by that weird AF dude, who we find out later to be Andy’s dead dad’s enemy (WOW WTF PLOT TWIST).

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Pixar / Via giphy.com, Pixar / Via giphy.com

As Woody is toy-napped, we find Jessie and we get the fucking saddest moment ever in Toy Story 2. "When She Loved Me" by Sarah McLaughlin starts playing and you see how Jessie feels after she's abandoned by her kid.

View this video on YouTube
Pixar / Via youtube.com

LIKE WE JUST DISREGARD TOYS BECAUSE WE THINK THEY DON’T HAVE FEELINGS. BUT THEY CARE OMG.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Pixar / Via giphy.com

Anyway, the toys work together to get Woody back because THEY ALL HAVE A FRIEND IN EACH OTHER.

WOW, FRIENDSHIP IS SO FUCKING BEAUTIFUL. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Pixar / Via giphy.com

WOW, FRIENDSHIP IS SO FUCKING BEAUTIFUL.

Luckily, by the end of this movie, all the toys (plus the new additions: Jessie and Bullseye) end up safe and sound back at Andy's house and everyone lives happily ever after...

...Until Toy Story 3 is made and COMPLETELY RUINS YOU.

Pixar

THE TOYS WERE ACCIDENTALLY SENT AS DONATION AND WERE AWAY FROM ANDY AND SURPRISE! ANDY IS ABOUT TO GO TO COLLEGE (BECAUSE CARTOONS GROW UP TOO, PEOPLE).

Pixar

As they are trying to escape the terrible daycare they're donated to, THEY ALMOST GET FUCKING BURNED TO DEATH AND THEY LITERALLY ACCEPT THE FACT THAT THEY'RE GONNA DIE.

(Which in like the grand scheme of things dying like that is a REALLY FUCKED UP WAY TO GO.) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Pixar / Via giphy.com

(Which in like the grand scheme of things dying like that is a REALLY FUCKED UP WAY TO GO.)

BY THE GRACE OF GOD THEY ARE SAVED THO.

Pixar

They make it out and make it back home. You think that Andy is just gonna say "fuck it" and take them all to college and live happily ever after, but HE DOESN'T.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Pixar / Via giphy.com

THEY STAY WITH THE LITTLE GIRL AS ANDY DRIVES AWAY AND WOODY SAYS “SO LONG PARTNER” AND I'M ACTUALLY CRYING.

SERIOUSLY CRYING WHILE WRITING THIS. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Pixar

SERIOUSLY CRYING WHILE WRITING THIS.

THEY JUST LOVED ANDY SO MUCH.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Pixar / Via giphy.com

SIDE NOTE ABOUT THE THIRD MOVIE: ANDY’S DOG IS REALLY OLD AND THAT MAKES ME SAD TOO.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Pixar / Via giphy.com

I don’t know about y’all but I grew up watching these movies and I LITERALLY WENT TO COLLEGE WHEN ANDY WENT TO COLLEGE AND I WANTED TO RIP MY FUCKING HEART OUT.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Pixar / Via giphy.com

Just the idea of something/someone loving you as much as the toys love Andy makes me fucking die.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Pixar / Via giphy.com

The only thing that keeps me going is the fact that their friendship will never die, just like the song says.

*sigh* Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Pixar / Via giphy.com

*sigh*

  1. Well, I've poured my heart out, what do you think about Toy Story?

    My heart is broken
    It makes me sad, but not like THAT sad
    It makes me wish that toys were real
    I actually hate Toy Story
    It's just a movie and you need to get the fuck over it

Nothing Will Make You Feel As Heartbroken As "Toy Story" Does, NOTHING

Well, I've poured my heart out, what do you think about Toy Story?
  1.  
    vote votes
    My heart is broken
  2.  
    vote votes
    It makes me sad, but not like THAT sad
  3.  
    vote votes
    It makes me wish that toys were real
  4.  
    vote votes
    I actually hate Toy Story
  5.  
    vote votes
    It's just a movie and you need to get the fuck over it
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

