Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping NEW!
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

You're Only Allowed To Marry Chuck Bass If You Can Pass This "Gossip Girl" Quiz

Do you really know B and S or are you just full of BS?

Posted on
Amanda Rodriguez
Amanda Rodriguez
BuzzFeed Staff

How well do you remember the very first episode of Gossip Girl?

  1. The CW
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    She is spotted by Melanie91 at Grand Central Station

    ICONIC.

    She is spotted by Melanie91 at Grand Central Station Via The CW

  2. The CW
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    She goes to a party at Blair's house

    She goes to a party at Blair's house Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via The CW

  3. The CW
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    His name is Eric

    Eric Van Der Woodsen

    His name is Eric Via The CW

  4. *just in case you forgot...Rufus is Dan's dad.
    The CW

    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Lincoln Hawk

    They were number 9 on Rolling Stone's top ten forgotten band's of the 90's.

  5. The CW
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    They go to Bendel's

    They go to Bendel's Via The CW

  6. The CW
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The party was called Kiss on the Lips!

    The party was called Kiss on the Lips! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via The CW

  7. The CW
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Jenny

    Jenny Via The CW

  8. The CW
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Her cellphone!

    He returned it to her, and it lead to their "date."

    Her cellphone! Via The CW

  9. The CW
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    They took the bus to school!

    They even bumped into Dan.

    They took the bus to school! Via The CW

  10. The CW
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Nope!

    They meet for the first time and kind of go on a date.

    Nope! Via The CW

You're Only Allowed To Marry Chuck Bass If You Can Pass This "Gossip Girl" Quiz

You're just a wannabe

Spotted: someone who thinks they know the ins and outs of the one and only Gossip Girl.

You're just a wannabe Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The CW
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You're just a minion

Good morning Upper East Siders! We know how hard it is to find your way to the it-crowd, starting off as one of Blair's minions is just your ticket in. Luckily for you, you're never truly part of the drama...you just get a front row seat.

You're just a minion Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The CW
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You're basically Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl here! Your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite...We have a true gossip girl fan! B better watch out, someone's here to take her place on the steps of the Met!

You're basically Gossip Girl Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The CW
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

2007 Week is a week of content that celebrates the iconic music hits, tabloid-fixture stars, crazy movie & TV moments, ~trendy styles~, and much more that made the year SO important for pop culture. Take a step back in time and check out more great 2007 content here. It's what Lindsay Lohan would want!

Jenny Chang / BuzzFeed

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies