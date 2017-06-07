You're Only Allowed To Marry Chuck Bass If You Can Pass This "Gossip Girl" Quiz

How well do you remember the very first episode of Gossip Girl?
She is spotted by Melanie91 at Grand Central Station
ICONIC.Via The CW
She goes to a party at Blair's houseVia The CW
His name is Eric
Eric Van Der WoodsenVia The CW
Lincoln Hawk
They were number 9 on Rolling Stone's top ten forgotten band's of the 90's.
They go to Bendel'sVia The CW
The party was called Kiss on the Lips!Via The CW
JennyVia The CW
Her cellphone!
He returned it to her, and it lead to their "date."Via The CW
They took the bus to school!
They even bumped into Dan.Via The CW
Nope!
They meet for the first time and kind of go on a date.Via The CW
Good morning Upper East Siders! We know how hard it is to find your way to the it-crowd, starting off as one of Blair's minions is just your ticket in. Luckily for you, you're never truly part of the drama...you just get a front row seat.
Gossip Girl here! Your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite...We have a true gossip girl fan! B better watch out, someone's here to take her place on the steps of the Met!