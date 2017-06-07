They meet for the first time and kind of go on a date.

They took the bus to school!

He returned it to her, and it lead to their "date."

The party was called Kiss on the Lips!

They were number 9 on Rolling Stone's top ten forgotten band's of the 90's.

She goes to a party at Blair's house

She is spotted by Melanie91 at Grand Central Station

You're Only Allowed To Marry Chuck Bass If You Can Pass This "Gossip Girl" Quiz

You're just a wannabe Spotted: someone who thinks they know the ins and outs of the one and only Gossip Girl. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF The CW

You're just a minion Good morning Upper East Siders! We know how hard it is to find your way to the it-crowd, starting off as one of Blair's minions is just your ticket in. Luckily for you, you're never truly part of the drama...you just get a front row seat. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF The CW

You're basically Gossip Girl Gossip Girl here! Your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite...We have a true gossip girl fan! B better watch out, someone's here to take her place on the steps of the Met! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF The CW

