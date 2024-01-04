Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Target Beauty Finds So Good, You'll Wish You Had Them For Your Routine

    I mean, do you really need a reason to treat yourself to some new beauty items.

    Amanda Dibre
    by Amanda Dibre

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A hair masque with superfoods like shea, mango, and avocado butters to lock in moisture and revitalize hair. There’s a good chance that after using this, people will stop you on the street for your hair routine.

    Target

    And cruelty-free!

    Promising review: "Loved the smell and it was super hydrating for my dry curls. Made my hair so much shinier and soft. This will definitely be a staple in my haircare routine." —Thriftytravelerk

    Price: $9.99

    2. An AHA seaweed facial gel that gently exfoliates, unclogs pores, and smooths texture. This formula helps improve the skin’s elasticity and provides maximum nourishment. Who doesn’t want plump and supple skin?

    model pumping product onto hand
    Target

    Plus, it's cruelty-free and woman-owned!

    Promising review: "I am in love with this AHA seaweed gel! I love how it gently exfoliates and unclogs my pores so I don't have to use harsh cleansers on my face. After applying this seaweed gel, my skin looks instantly brighter and smoother. It's the perfect primer!" —Lainey

    Price: $12.99

    3. A Milani mascara so efficient, it delivers extreme volume, length, and lift to give you lashes that defy the laws of gravity. Infused with castor oil and plant and fruit-based waxes, this miracle mascara won’t clump or smudge and is good for up to 24-hours.

    bottles and applicators of product in a line
    Target

    Cruelty-free and vegan too.

    Promising review: "One-hundred percent my favorite mascara. Doesn’t leave under eye smudges the way other mascaras did for me since this one is not oil- based. Love her so much. <3" —etc

    Price: $10.99 (available in two colors)

    4. Ouai body lotion designed to transport you to the most tropical getaway. With notes of dragon fruit, orange blossom, tuberose, and Baltic amber, this lotion is giving all the vacation feels. It’s enriched with cupuaçu butter to provide hydration, coconut oil to soften, and squalene to provide a subtle glow. We wish this came in gallon sizes.

    model holding bottle with swatch on shoulder
    Target

    Price: $38

    5. A retinol serum for sensitive skin that locks in hydration and leaves you glowing. Its lightweight formula softens, rejuvenates, and brightens your complexion so you can be your most confident self.

    bottle with various fruits
    Target

    Price: $20.49

    6. An E.l.f. satin lipstick with a deeply pigmented and long-lasting formula. It's enriched with hydrating squalane and jojoba esters, plus stays on your lips for hours. We can’t help but buy every shade.

    Target

    And it’s Leaping Bunny Certified!

    Promising review: "For the price, you cannot go wrong with E.l.f.!! Seriously, this lipstick formula is divine. Goes on smoothly and is pretty pigmented. No funky smells either. Lol." —devoram

    Price: $9 (available in 18 colors)

    7. A Tree Hut whipped body butter infused with snow mushroom, magnesium, and amethyst. These ingredients can help relieve tension and moisturize dry skin. BRB while I lather myself in this because I need more zen in my life.

    model scooping lotion
    Target

    Bonus points for being AAPI-owned.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this body butter! I have all their different scents but this one is one of my favorites by far. It shimmers and because of the magnesium in it, it takes away pain! After a long day of running errands and cleaning, I rubbed this on my arms and feet/ankles and pain immediately gone and got a good nights’ rest and woke up pain-free. HIGHLY recommend this one!" —Ash

    Price: $8.99

    8. A Mielle coil sculpting custard — the pomegranate, honey, citrus extracts, and coconut oil formula deeply moisturizes and strengthens thick, curly hair. Those with type 3a–4c hair, say hello to your new BFF.

    container on display
    Target

    Promising review: "This product is very lightweight. It doesn’t weigh your hair down like some of the other products I’ve tried in the past. Also leaves hair moisturized when it dries. Makes me feel more comfortable with my natural hair." —MrsKent

    Price: $10.29

    9. A Too Faced mini eyeshadow palette for creating some seriously fierce looks. With eight shades of high-pigment metallic, shimmery, and matte shadows we can't wait to see the awesome eye looks you create.

    Target

    Promising review: "I took this palette on a girls trip and I loved that a) it’s the perfect size for travel and b) very pigmented and great color payoff." —anjmen

    Price: $32

    10. An aromatherapy bath bomb set so you can start (or end) your day with a soothing bath. Bath time just became a daily occurrence, thanks to ingredients like Epsom salt, detoxifying clays, and luxurious butters and oils.

    bath bomb and packaging box
    Target

    Price: $33.99

    11. A moisturizing night cream to help with uneven tone and texture and dry skin. Apply it to your face and neck in the evening for a hydrating pick-me-up.

    model applying product to cheek
    Target

    Promising review: "I washed my face every night and morning, as I usually do but religiously for two weeks. Toner and then No7 Future Renew Night Cream!!!! My skin is softer, looks more radiant! Even my sons noticed!" —Stefania

    Price: $27.99

    12. An E.l.f. brow pencil that’s dual ended with a brush and micro-slim liner so you can create full, natural brows in no time.

    Target

    Promising review: "The only brow pencil that works for me! It fills the brows without looking fake, stays all day, and the tip of the pencil outlines great! Get it and you won’t be disappointed." —misslilpatricia

    Price: $6 (available in four shades)

    13. A Hero Cosmetics face cleanser for sensitive acne-prone skin that lifts away impurities and doesn’t leave you feeling irritated or dry. Made with barrier-loving oats, jojoba, and ceramides, your complexion will be as smooth as a baby’s bottom for sure.

    model holding bottle to face
    Target

    Promising review: "Best sensitive skin cleanser I had ever tried. Gentle, cleans well. and doesn’t dry your skin. Must-have." —Kayla W

    Price: $14.99

    14. A scalp and hair strengthening oil to help nourish and strengthen strands, smooth split ends, and soothe a dry scalp. Dandruff and damage be gone! Only fresh, radiant hair is welcomed here.

    bottle on display
    Target

    Another cruelty-free product — yay!

    Promising review: "This product has helped tremendously with my postpartum hair loss as well as keeping my scalp hydrated." —Tays

    Price: $9.99

    15. A Covergirl gloss that comes in the most delicious scents like berry, coconut, and pineapple. Not only does it taste like fruity goodness, but it’s made with soothing ingredients too —hyaluronic acid, acai, goji berries, and black elderberries! Give your lips the gorgeous shine that they deserve.

    model holding bottle with gloss on lips
    Target

    Promising review: "I have been hunting for a cruelty-free replacement for the Dior lip oil and this is it. It lasts longer and feels just as luxurious. At $8–$10 compared to Dior's $40, I will be buying this from now on. It is fantastic." —Susie

    Price: $8.99 (available in 10 colors)

    16. Or! A Covergirl tinted lip balm with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to keep your lips uber moisturized while adding some color. Your kissers are about to be totally, well, kissable!

    model applying balm to lips
    Target

    Promising review: "LOVE this adorable lil' balm. I think this is a slept-on product honestly. This is the perfect thing for the 'bitten lip/Popsicle pout' effect. It also feels so nice." —Hannah Andrzejewski

    Price: $5.99 (available in five colors)

    17. A moisturizing detangler reviewers swear by for their kids' hair routines. It gives frizz-free, soft-as-silk, voluminous, and extra bouncy curls (even though they’re already bouncing off the walls). There’s no silicone, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, or petrolatum so you can feel good about styling your little one’s hair.

    bottle next to coconut and flower
    Target

    And it’s Black-owned! 

    Promising review: "I love this conditioning milk. Leave my babies’ hair so soft. A little goes a long way and it lasts long for both my girls with curly hair. We use every day." —LC10

    Price: $12.59

    18. A pack of Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches so you can help pimples heal without picking them. These hydrocolloid stickers suck out gunk from zits within 6–8 hours and keep them covered during the process. Apply these babies before bed and wakeup with clearer-looking skin.

    model applying Mighty Patch to a pimple on their cheek
    Target

    Promising review: "I bought these yesterday and put some on my pimples. When I woke up after putting it on at night, it took out all the guck from my pimple and it was FLAT and not red. The other one was more of an ingrown pimple but if you use it for two days it should be gone. I really recommend especially if you have a tendency to scratch and pop your pimples!" —Target reviewer

    Price: $10.99 for a 24-pack

    19. An E.l.f. liquid glow filter that gives a luminous appearance to all skin types. With hyaluronic acid and squalene, it’s a skincare-makeup powerhouse. Wear it alone, under makeup, mixed with foundation, or as a highlighter.

    model applying product to cheek
    Target

    Leaping Bunny Certified (we love)!

    Promising review: "Perfect, barely-there coverage for minimal makeup days! Or can be worn under foundation for more glow. I’m obsessed!!" —Schlies

    Price: $14 (available in nine shades)

    20. A NYX setting spray to lock in your makeup look once and for all. Invited to a spontaneous night out? No need to stop at home to touch up. You’re already ready to go!

    model holding bottle to face
    Target

    Promising review: "I decided to buy this since I was getting tired of my makeup looking awful by the end of the day. Usually after 8 hours, my mascara is smudged below my eyes, my concealer is creased, and there are creases where my laugh lines are. After using this, my makeup looked nearly as good as when I first applied it after 8 hours, no smudges or creases. Wish it came in a larger bottle but other than that, definitely worth the purchase." —Sara

    Price: $9.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.