20 Target Beauty Finds So Good, You'll Wish You Had Them For Your Routine

1. A hair masque with superfoods like shea, mango, and avocado butters to lock in moisture and revitalize hair. There’s a good chance that after using this, people will stop you on the street for your hair routine.
2. An AHA seaweed facial gel that gently exfoliates, unclogs pores, and smooths texture. This formula helps improve the skin’s elasticity and provides maximum nourishment. Who doesn’t want plump and supple skin?
3. A Milani mascara so efficient, it delivers extreme volume, length, and lift to give you lashes that defy the laws of gravity. Infused with castor oil and plant and fruit-based waxes, this miracle mascara won’t clump or smudge and is good for up to 24-hours.
4. Ouai body lotion designed to transport you to the most tropical getaway. With notes of dragon fruit, orange blossom, tuberose, and Baltic amber, this lotion is giving all the vacation feels. It’s enriched with cupuaçu butter to provide hydration, coconut oil to soften, and squalene to provide a subtle glow. We wish this came in gallon sizes.
5. A retinol serum for sensitive skin that locks in hydration and leaves you glowing. Its lightweight formula softens, rejuvenates, and brightens your complexion so you can be your most confident self.
6. An E.l.f. satin lipstick with a deeply pigmented and long-lasting formula. It's enriched with hydrating squalane and jojoba esters, plus stays on your lips for hours. We can’t help but buy every shade.
7. A Tree Hut whipped body butter infused with snow mushroom, magnesium, and amethyst. These ingredients can help relieve tension and moisturize dry skin. BRB while I lather myself in this because I need more zen in my life.
8. A Mielle coil sculpting custard — the pomegranate, honey, citrus extracts, and coconut oil formula deeply moisturizes and strengthens thick, curly hair. Those with type 3a–4c hair, say hello to your new BFF.
9. A Too Faced mini eyeshadow palette for creating some seriously fierce looks. With eight shades of high-pigment metallic, shimmery, and matte shadows we can't wait to see the awesome eye looks you create.
10. An aromatherapy bath bomb set so you can start (or end) your day with a soothing bath. Bath time just became a daily occurrence, thanks to ingredients like Epsom salt, detoxifying clays, and luxurious butters and oils.
11. A moisturizing night cream to help with uneven tone and texture and dry skin. Apply it to your face and neck in the evening for a hydrating pick-me-up.
12. An E.l.f. brow pencil that’s dual ended with a brush and micro-slim liner so you can create full, natural brows in no time.
13. A Hero Cosmetics face cleanser for sensitive acne-prone skin that lifts away impurities and doesn’t leave you feeling irritated or dry. Made with barrier-loving oats, jojoba, and ceramides, your complexion will be as smooth as a baby’s bottom for sure.
14. A scalp and hair strengthening oil to help nourish and strengthen strands, smooth split ends, and soothe a dry scalp. Dandruff and damage be gone! Only fresh, radiant hair is welcomed here.
15. A Covergirl gloss that comes in the most delicious scents like berry, coconut, and pineapple. Not only does it taste like fruity goodness, but it’s made with soothing ingredients too —hyaluronic acid, acai, goji berries, and black elderberries! Give your lips the gorgeous shine that they deserve.
16. Or! A Covergirl tinted lip balm with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to keep your lips uber moisturized while adding some color. Your kissers are about to be totally, well, kissable!
17. A moisturizing detangler reviewers swear by for their kids' hair routines. It gives frizz-free, soft-as-silk, voluminous, and extra bouncy curls (even though they’re already bouncing off the walls). There’s no silicone, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, or petrolatum so you can feel good about styling your little one’s hair.
18. A pack of Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches so you can help pimples heal without picking them. These hydrocolloid stickers suck out gunk from zits within 6–8 hours and keep them covered during the process. Apply these babies before bed and wakeup with clearer-looking skin.
19. An E.l.f. liquid glow filter that gives a luminous appearance to all skin types. With hyaluronic acid and squalene, it’s a skincare-makeup powerhouse. Wear it alone, under makeup, mixed with foundation, or as a highlighter.
20. A NYX setting spray to lock in your makeup look once and for all. Invited to a spontaneous night out? No need to stop at home to touch up. You’re already ready to go!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.