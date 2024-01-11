Skip To Content
    25 Things From Lowe’s If You've Been Meaning To Upgrade Your Bathroom For Months

    What's my favorite room in the house, you ask. Well, let me direct your attention to ~the bathroom.~

    Amanda Dibre
    by Amanda Dibre

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A bathroom sink faucet with a chrome finish and ceramic handles to bring a touch of antique elegance to your washroom.

    full bathroom sink with soap and towel
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Fit perfectly on a small sink. Spout rotates freely to accommodate different functions. Quality materials and stylish." —Chuck

    Price: $79

    2. Or! This bronze single-handle faucet that just looks oh-so-luxurious. Who doesn't want a cascading waterfall to wash their hands in?

    faucet running water while various bathroom sink accessories
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I love this faucet. It has a nice waterfall flow coming out of it and the color, while not the exact color of my other bathroom fixtures, looks great!" —Mamie R

    Price: $144.70

    3. A three-tier wall-mounted shelf for your new multi-step skincare routine. With glass shelves and brass material, this piece is top-tier. 😉 I firmly believe that when your space looks good, you feel good.

    shelf displayed
    Lowe's

    Price: $106.17+ (originally $124+; available in two sizes and 11 colors)

    4. A six-piece cotton towel set designed to tie everything together. A matching towel set just screams luxury, making your guests feel like they’re staying at a 5-star hotel.

    towels folded and stacked
    Lowe's

    Price: $45+ (available in four colors)

    5. A dual rain showerhead and hand shower that comes equipped with various spray settings like massaging spray, shampoo rinsing spray, and pause setting to help conserve water. As if my showers weren’t long enough! AND its rubber spray holes make cleaning calcium and lime buildup so easy.

    both shower heads running with model holding hand shower.
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Awesome water flow and great rain head adjustability." —Doug

    Price: $99.98+ (available in three colors)

    6. A Clorox bleach-free multipurpose disinfecting cleaner because, tbh, the best (and cheapest) way to upgrade a bathroom is by simply cleaning it. This'll totally make your bathroom sparkle.

    model spraying product on bathroom sink
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "This stuff has my house smelling good and clean. I always buy this bleach-free cleaner." —NeeNee

    Price: $5.98

    7. An acrylic bathtub with a faucet, hand shower, and drain made with reinforced fiberglass so you can bathe in this beauty for years to come. A splurge, yes, but, look at how gorgeous! It brings a very elevated vintage feel to the bathroom.

    tub on display in decorated bathroom
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Can't wait for the renovations to be done. This beautiful tub is going to bring my bathroom back to life." —Birdie

    Price: $899.99 (originally $1,103.99)

    8. Or a curved, glossy tub if you’re into something a bit more modern and timeless. This bathtub’s sloping structure provides the ultimate relaxation and gives a very sleek, futuristic vibe. It's almost like an art piece in and of itself.

    filled tub in bathroom with ocean view
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I love my new bathtub as it is beautiful, but also comfortable! it allows me to soak most of my body while also remaining in a comfortable position!" —Dusty

    Price: $789.99 (originally $908.49)

    9. A single sink vanity with open shelf storage and drawers below for your towels and decor. If you want to upgrade your bathroom, this vanity is it. Not only do you get a clean new sink, but storage too. A win-win!

    vanity installed and accessorized
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I absolutely love mine. Bought it in March. My friend put it together, he had heck of a time putting it together but did it. Works great." —Carole

    Price: $379+ (originally $399; available in two materials and three colors)

    10. A cabinet so you can hide your linens inside while adding some personality on the top shelf via some decorating.

    cabinet filled with towels and shelf decorated
    Lowe's

    Price: $166.06 (originally $184)

    11. Or a corner cabinet if you’re in a pinch for space. With three open shelves and two inside the lower cabinet, this can maximize your space and allow you to really make it your own.

    cabinet in corner filled and decorated
    Lowe's

    Price: $215.84 (originally $239)

    12. A nickel hardware set complete with a towel bar, toilet paper holder, and towel ring because a matching bathroom kit just screams “I have my life together” and that’s what we’re going for in 2024. Plus, it’s designed to resist water spots, fingerprints, and stains so you can stop stressing about cleaning them all the time.

    towel bar, toilet paper holder, and towel installed and styled in bathroom
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Toilet paper holder opens on a hinge that goes up with some resistance so it doesn't move around on you while working with it. Everything feels quality. Very happy." —Shadowjudge

    Price: $49.98 (originally $59.98)

    13. A clear double sliding bathtub door aka the best way to upgrade your bathroom to a chic, modern dream. And the glass is made with a water- and stain-resistant coating to fight against buildup and make maintenance oh-so-easy.

    doors on bathtub
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Love the barn door style. Glides effortlessly and looks beautiful in our new bathroom. I have used a squeegee after every time I've showered and the glass stays beautifully clean and clear. This is my first glass shower door and I was concerned about water spots and having to scrub it constantly to look good." —Junebug

    Price: $599.99+ (originally $705.87; available in three finishes and two glass styles)

    14. Or an Allen + Roth shower curtain that's mildew-resistant if glass just isn’t really your thing. This gray polyester curtain is simple and stylish.

    shower curtain installed above bathtub
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "The pattern looks great, the feel is quality, and it keeps water off the floor when you slide it in the tub. It's not stiff like plastic and it doesn't stick to you when you shower." —Mike in Idaho

    Price: $19.98

    15. A black and gold LED light bar if you're tired of plain old boring light fixtures. Say hello to your new favorite farmhouse style decor.

    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Looks exactly as pictured, easy to install." —Myrtle

    Price: $124.99 (originally $159.99; available with three, four, and five lights)

    16. A stainless-steel bathroom sink with a gunmetal finish designed not to rust or tarnish. This is the sink of my dreams! It even comes with a matching pop-up drain and a rubber padding to minimize noise and prevent condensation under the sink. I’m no plumber, but this sounds like perfection to me.

    bathroom sink with soaps
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Pictures don’t do it justice! It’s almost a gun metal, super cool!" —Voxed

    Price: $271.26

    17. A three-tier freestanding shelf perfect for storing or displaying any items, including bath wipes, cute potted plants, extra towels, and even some Poo-Pourri. Accessorize your space a bit!

    shelf in bathroom with various towels and decor
    Lowe's

    Price: $69.38 (originally $75.48)

    18. A three-tier stainless steel shelving unit that slides in right above the toilet. If your rental came with less than zero space, this is an easy way to elevate your bathroom and add some extra storage space without needing a whole reno.

    Lowe's

    Price: $59.59

    19. A freestanding toilet paper holder with a nonslip pad because everyone needs a fancy holder for their bathroom tissues. There's no denying it.

    toilet paper resting on holder in bathroom
    Lowe's

    Price: $27.99+ (originally $34.85; available in four colors)

    20. A doorknob with a lock if this is the first time you've gotten to make the decisions and you can finally add a lock to your door (@mom and dad). It’s even made with antimicrobial technology to give extra protection and keep the handles even cleaner!

    the golden doorknob on a door
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I have needed to replace my door knobs for years with ones that lock-- so glad these are available and affordable-- This is finally checked off the honey-do list!" —Danica C

    Price: $12.48+ (available in three colors)

    21. A pack of 25 drawer handles because it's a simple and effective way to add some new glam to your WC.

    handles installed to cabinets
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "These pulls are easy to install and look great. The matte black finish is well done and looks like it will hold up against chipping or fading from repeated use. They include two sets of bolts for installation, a longer and shorter set, so you can match the right length to your scenario. Very happy with how these look on my white cabinets!" —Afsolutions

    Price: $24.98+ (available in three sizes and three colors)

    22. A mirrored medicine cabinet so you can admire yourself every day while also having a sleek, functional space to store your essentials.

    mirror above decorated vanity
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Beautiful well made Mirror/cabinet! Three mirrors inside!" —Terry

    Price: $327.60+ (originally $364; available in two finishes)

    23. An Allen + Roth bath rug made so your toes can feel like they’re stepping on a cloud while you brush your teeth. Bonus points if you decide to match your rug to your towels!

    bath rug on display in front of sink vanity
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Perfect size and color for my bathroom. Soft and absorbs water easily, then dries quickly." —Suzy

    Price: $16.98 (available in four colors)

    24. A touch sensor vanity mirror with dimmable LED lights because glam is the best part of the day and only the best lighting is allowed for it. With this, you get to set the mood for your morning routine.

    mirror hung above sink and lights on
    Lowe's

    Price: $215.10+ (originally $239+; available in seven sizes)

    25. Or a round black framed mirror if you want something a bit more subtle and sophisticated but still dripping in elegant style and form.

    mirror hung above sink in decorated bathroom
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Mirror looks great and much richer than expected. I was hesitant that it would look 'cheap' and it totally elevates the powder room! Gives the powder room a more modern vibe!" —Admo

    Price: $59.98

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.