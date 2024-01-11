25 Things From Lowe’s If You've Been Meaning To Upgrade Your Bathroom For Months

1. A bathroom sink faucet with a chrome finish and ceramic handles to bring a touch of antique elegance to your washroom.
2. Or! This bronze single-handle faucet that just looks oh-so-luxurious. Who doesn't want a cascading waterfall to wash their hands in?
3. A three-tier wall-mounted shelf for your new multi-step skincare routine. With glass shelves and brass material, this piece is top-tier. 😉 I firmly believe that when your space looks good, you feel good.
4. A six-piece cotton towel set designed to tie everything together. A matching towel set just screams luxury, making your guests feel like they’re staying at a 5-star hotel.
5. A dual rain showerhead and hand shower that comes equipped with various spray settings like massaging spray, shampoo rinsing spray, and pause setting to help conserve water. As if my showers weren’t long enough! AND its rubber spray holes make cleaning calcium and lime buildup so easy.
6. A Clorox bleach-free multipurpose disinfecting cleaner because, tbh, the best (and cheapest) way to upgrade a bathroom is by simply cleaning it. This'll totally make your bathroom sparkle.
7. An acrylic bathtub with a faucet, hand shower, and drain made with reinforced fiberglass so you can bathe in this beauty for years to come. A splurge, yes, but, look at how gorgeous! It brings a very elevated vintage feel to the bathroom.
8. Or a curved, glossy tub if you’re into something a bit more modern and timeless. This bathtub’s sloping structure provides the ultimate relaxation and gives a very sleek, futuristic vibe. It's almost like an art piece in and of itself.
9. A single sink vanity with open shelf storage and drawers below for your towels and decor. If you want to upgrade your bathroom, this vanity is it. Not only do you get a clean new sink, but storage too. A win-win!
10. A cabinet so you can hide your linens inside while adding some personality on the top shelf via some decorating.
11. Or a corner cabinet if you’re in a pinch for space. With three open shelves and two inside the lower cabinet, this can maximize your space and allow you to really make it your own.
12. A nickel hardware set complete with a towel bar, toilet paper holder, and towel ring because a matching bathroom kit just screams “I have my life together” and that’s what we’re going for in 2024. Plus, it’s designed to resist water spots, fingerprints, and stains so you can stop stressing about cleaning them all the time.
13. A clear double sliding bathtub door aka the best way to upgrade your bathroom to a chic, modern dream. And the glass is made with a water- and stain-resistant coating to fight against buildup and make maintenance oh-so-easy.
14. Or an Allen + Roth shower curtain that's mildew-resistant if glass just isn’t really your thing. This gray polyester curtain is simple and stylish.
15. A black and gold LED light bar if you're tired of plain old boring light fixtures. Say hello to your new favorite farmhouse style decor.
16. A stainless-steel bathroom sink with a gunmetal finish designed not to rust or tarnish. This is the sink of my dreams! It even comes with a matching pop-up drain and a rubber padding to minimize noise and prevent condensation under the sink. I’m no plumber, but this sounds like perfection to me.
17. A three-tier freestanding shelf perfect for storing or displaying any items, including bath wipes, cute potted plants, extra towels, and even some Poo-Pourri. Accessorize your space a bit!
18. A three-tier stainless steel shelving unit that slides in right above the toilet. If your rental came with less than zero space, this is an easy way to elevate your bathroom and add some extra storage space without needing a whole reno.
19. A freestanding toilet paper holder with a nonslip pad because everyone needs a fancy holder for their bathroom tissues. There's no denying it.
20. A doorknob with a lock if this is the first time you've gotten to make the decisions and you can finally add a lock to your door (@mom and dad). It’s even made with antimicrobial technology to give extra protection and keep the handles even cleaner!
21. A pack of 25 drawer handles because it's a simple and effective way to add some new glam to your WC.
22. A mirrored medicine cabinet so you can admire yourself every day while also having a sleek, functional space to store your essentials.
23. An Allen + Roth bath rug made so your toes can feel like they’re stepping on a cloud while you brush your teeth. Bonus points if you decide to match your rug to your towels!
24. A touch sensor vanity mirror with dimmable LED lights because glam is the best part of the day and only the best lighting is allowed for it. With this, you get to set the mood for your morning routine.
25. Or a round black framed mirror if you want something a bit more subtle and sophisticated but still dripping in elegant style and form.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.