Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

20 Gifts From Target For Your Fanciest Friend

These gifts will definitely make them do their (most elegant) happy dance.

Amanda Dibre
by Amanda Dibre

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. An accessory organizer with a mirror inside and several compartments because your fancy friend always has the best jewelry collection. Obviously, they need this case to carry all of their gorgeous accessories. Friends don’t let friends travel with loose jewelry in their bag.

accessory case filled with various jewelry pieces
Target

Promising review: "Love love this little travel jewelry organizer. It perfectly fits my necklaces bracelet and wedding ring. Also love how simple and cute it looks. Definitely recommend for any travels." —Jag4209

Price: $15

2. A Nespresso machine for the caffeine connoisseur in your life. Some of our favorite things about it: it makes both coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes, its pods are fully recyclable, and the black matte finish is incredibly chic. What’s not to love? Give the gift of a personal barista.

Nespresso machine with two filled cups and two pods on display
Target

Promising review: "Love this machine! Makes the best espresso and coffee. I’m hooked!" —Kikinkiki

Price: $139.99 (originally $199.99)

3. A ceramic 15-ounce three-wick candle that not only smells great, but subtly adds to their decor. In my book, fancy and candles are synonymous. Not to mention it burns for around 20 hours (it’s the gift that keeps on giving).

lit candle on desk
Target

Promising review: "Smells AMAZING and it actually fills the room for a while." —Kikitee

Price: $16

4. A Lumify lash and brow serum that is hypoallergenic and packed with peptides, biotin, and hyaluronic acid to nourish, soften, and condition your bestie’s lashes. If they don’t already have this, they’re going to be forever indebted to you. Who doesn’t want long, sultry lashes?!

product tube next to packaging
Target

Promising review: "Great product. Worked within two weeks. Added a little length but more fullness to lashes. Picked this product because it was free of prostaglandin." —Babymama

Price: $34.49

5. A crystal wine decanter for the friend that’s practically a sommelier. Designed specifically for the red wine lovers, this decanter is made to emphasize the wine’s hidden flavors, allowing them to enjoy their favorite bottle even more. Plus, it’s perfect for an elegant accent to the dinner table.

model pouring decanter filled with red wine into glass
Target

Promising review: "This is a beautiful wine decanter. It holds one 750ml (25oz) bottle of wine. We love the slanted mouth because it helps to pour the wine without dripping. We love it!" —Lamp Lover

Price: $31.95 (originally $51.95)

6. A pack of five satin scrunchies that won’t crease their fresh blowout or damage their luscious locks. Harsh hair ties are out, soft satin scrunchies are in.

Target

Promising review: "Super well made and so soft. I wear these every day and they haven’t damaged my hair at all. I even wear these to sleep to keep my hair off my neck. Love these in all the colors!" —Emily

Price: $8 (available in six colors)

7. A gold-finish round tray for your friend that missed their calling as an interior designer. This 17.6-inch tray adds a touch of glam to any space. We can’t stop thinking about all the ways they're going to style this.

Target

Promising review: "Beautiful piece that can be used for display through the seasons. Has a great weight to it and a good size for displaying decor, pads on the bottom to keep it from scratching your furniture — what's not to like? Great tray at a good price." —K

Price: $35

8. A lavender melatonin sleep lotion that not only nourishes and protects your friend’s skin, but will have them getting the beauty sleep they require. Our fancy friends are always well rested.

the bottle of sleep lotion
Target

Promising review: "I take medication for depression/anxiety, one of the side effects being insomnia. I didn’t want to be put on another medicine for this, so I was looking for a more natural approach. Using this lotion paired with the sleep spray puts me out within 15–20 minutes of spraying!! I honestly don’t think this is a placebo effect, as I struggle with falling asleep and staying asleep and this is the only thing that truly works! No grogginess in the mornings either. :-)" —skylarmadison

Price: $7.59

9. A Fine’ry perfume that smells like an amaretto-soaked cherry (YUM) and lasts all day long. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free so you can rest assured that your fancy bestie is only getting the best. Plus, the bottle is the most gorgeous red and red is the color of the season.

Target

Promising review: "Okay I hardly ever write a review unless the product amazes me so much I have to tell others. This perfume is amazing. I used to be obsessed with Kim Kardashian's perfume that was cherry-scented and was never able to find something close to it. But this?! I smell like a fruit sundae. It is so sweet and fruity I literally cannot stop sniffing my wrists. Please try this!!!" —Love this product

Price: $34.49

10. An artificial olive tree for the friend that loves plants but just can’t seem to keep them alive. This decor piece adds a soft touch to their home and is completely hassle-free. It's especially perfect if you two got into a little tiff recently and you need to extend an olive branch. 😉

olive tree in living area
Target

Promising review: "I love this tree! A little pricey, but was worth it! It fills the space in my room well and goes well with neutral colors. Was the perfect addition to my room." —KS

Price: $250

11. A velvet throw pillow in the color rust because it just looks so expensive. It’s perfect for your friend who loves a classic vintage look, without the steep vintage price tag.

pillow resting on couch
Target

Promising review: "This pillow was a great way to update my living room decor. it’s a beautiful rust/pumpkin spice color." —sophie

Price: $24.96

12. A decorative holiday plate set for the friend that hosts the most lavish holiday parties. They’re dishwasher-safe so they can minimize cleanup time and maximize mingling time.

four plates on display on wooden table
Target

Price: $29.99

13. A fluted glass jug vase because we all have that friend who loves their flowers. This ribbed dark green vase gives an elevated look that is superior to all others (in my opinion).

Target

Promising review: "I LOVE THIS! Looks so expensive and chic." —hanna43

Price: $19.99+ (available in two sizes)

14. A satin bow barrette that is for sure going to be their favorite hair accessory. It adds an elegant accent to any look and works well with any hair type. And for $8, you might as well get them both colors!

black satin bow
Target

Promising review: "The perfect bow for a simple, yet elegant accessory." —Kassie

Price: $8 (available in two colors)

15. A 23.5-ounce glass carafe and tumbler set because our high-end friends are always hydrated. This set’s gorgeous silhouette is simply giving ~rich.~ No more waking up thirsty. No more bedside water bottles. We’re gifting luxury this year (without breaking the bank).

carafe set filled with water on nightstand next to bed
Target

Promising review: "So convenient to keep on my nightstand. Love having water stored next to me in case I feel thirsty in the middle of the night and it’s covered! Definitely recommend." —enkay

Price: $12.99

16. A candle holder with a marble base and gold finish that is the epitome of style. Your friend is going to be so upset they didn’t think to purchase this themselves. (Friend of the year award goes to YOU!)

Target

Promising review: "So beautiful!! Love the natural stone paired with the brushed gold! Looks so expensive! Planning on styling it on my mantle!" —Katelyn V

Price: $20

17. A round cake stand with a glass dome and wooden bottom that will bring a natural sophistication to your fancy friend's fancy space.

cake stand on counter holding cake
Target

Promising review: "I love this cake dish. I can use as decoration and storing sweets. Just know when cleaning it to wipe with a soapy towel or Clorox wipe so the wood won’t split." —Strawberry

Price: $59.99 (originally $64.99)

18. A 3-in-1 wireless charging pad for your friend that is equipped with all the latest technology. Having a ton of wires to charge all of their things is not ideal — this makes it super easy for them, especially when they travel.

wireless pad charging iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at once
Target

Promising review: "Low key was hoping a cheaper option would work and to no avail, it didn’t, so bought this one. Off the cuff the quality is 5-star and overall design impeccable. Don’t waste time or money worth cheaper options, get this one!" —DairyFreeMe

Price: $149.99

19. A mini vibrating massage ball with three speed settings because even though our fancy friends like to pretend they have everything together and it’s all effortless, we know they’re stressed out. Let them release some tension with this lightweight and compact massager.

model rolling massager on forearm
Target

Promising review: "It absolutely deserves the 5-star rating. I love this so much I bought it for other people. It’s super compact so it’s easy to take with you on the go. The power is also very good. I highly recommend this to anyone looking for a great gift or for an amazing massager. Seriously, even on low this thing is powerful." —Skincognito

Price: $99.99

20. A Peter Thomas Roth mini skincare set because nothing says “I’m expensive” like good skincare. This five-piece kit includes a pore-refining mask, cucumber gel mask, enzyme mask, 24-karat gold mask, and hyaluronic hydrating mask. It addresses every skin concern which makes it a go-to gift option. And for only $19?! 🤯

Target

Promising review: "This made me buy a whole big set of the brand. Only two weeks into using it and already seen results." —Scheherezade

Price: $19

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.