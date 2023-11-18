20 Gifts From Target For Your Fanciest Friend

1. An accessory organizer with a mirror inside and several compartments because your fancy friend always has the best jewelry collection. Obviously, they need this case to carry all of their gorgeous accessories. Friends don’t let friends travel with loose jewelry in their bag.
2. A Nespresso machine for the caffeine connoisseur in your life. Some of our favorite things about it: it makes both coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes, its pods are fully recyclable, and the black matte finish is incredibly chic. What’s not to love? Give the gift of a personal barista.
3. A ceramic 15-ounce three-wick candle that not only smells great, but subtly adds to their decor. In my book, fancy and candles are synonymous. Not to mention it burns for around 20 hours (it’s the gift that keeps on giving).
4. A Lumify lash and brow serum that is hypoallergenic and packed with peptides, biotin, and hyaluronic acid to nourish, soften, and condition your bestie’s lashes. If they don’t already have this, they’re going to be forever indebted to you. Who doesn’t want long, sultry lashes?!
5. A crystal wine decanter for the friend that’s practically a sommelier. Designed specifically for the red wine lovers, this decanter is made to emphasize the wine’s hidden flavors, allowing them to enjoy their favorite bottle even more. Plus, it’s perfect for an elegant accent to the dinner table.
6. A pack of five satin scrunchies that won’t crease their fresh blowout or damage their luscious locks. Harsh hair ties are out, soft satin scrunchies are in.
7. A gold-finish round tray for your friend that missed their calling as an interior designer. This 17.6-inch tray adds a touch of glam to any space. We can’t stop thinking about all the ways they're going to style this.
8. A lavender melatonin sleep lotion that not only nourishes and protects your friend’s skin, but will have them getting the beauty sleep they require. Our fancy friends are always well rested.
9. A Fine’ry perfume that smells like an amaretto-soaked cherry (YUM) and lasts all day long. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free so you can rest assured that your fancy bestie is only getting the best. Plus, the bottle is the most gorgeous red and red is the color of the season.
10. An artificial olive tree for the friend that loves plants but just can’t seem to keep them alive. This decor piece adds a soft touch to their home and is completely hassle-free. It's especially perfect if you two got into a little tiff recently and you need to extend an olive branch. 😉
11. A velvet throw pillow in the color rust because it just looks so expensive. It’s perfect for your friend who loves a classic vintage look, without the steep vintage price tag.
12. A decorative holiday plate set for the friend that hosts the most lavish holiday parties. They’re dishwasher-safe so they can minimize cleanup time and maximize mingling time.
13. A fluted glass jug vase because we all have that friend who loves their flowers. This ribbed dark green vase gives an elevated look that is superior to all others (in my opinion).
14. A satin bow barrette that is for sure going to be their favorite hair accessory. It adds an elegant accent to any look and works well with any hair type. And for $8, you might as well get them both colors!
15. A 23.5-ounce glass carafe and tumbler set because our high-end friends are always hydrated. This set’s gorgeous silhouette is simply giving ~rich.~ No more waking up thirsty. No more bedside water bottles. We’re gifting luxury this year (without breaking the bank).
16. A candle holder with a marble base and gold finish that is the epitome of style. Your friend is going to be so upset they didn’t think to purchase this themselves. (Friend of the year award goes to YOU!)
17. A round cake stand with a glass dome and wooden bottom that will bring a natural sophistication to your fancy friend's fancy space.
18. A 3-in-1 wireless charging pad for your friend that is equipped with all the latest technology. Having a ton of wires to charge all of their things is not ideal — this makes it super easy for them, especially when they travel.
19. A mini vibrating massage ball with three speed settings because even though our fancy friends like to pretend they have everything together and it’s all effortless, we know they’re stressed out. Let them release some tension with this lightweight and compact massager.
20. A Peter Thomas Roth mini skincare set because nothing says “I’m expensive” like good skincare. This five-piece kit includes a pore-refining mask, cucumber gel mask, enzyme mask, 24-karat gold mask, and hyaluronic hydrating mask. It addresses every skin concern which makes it a go-to gift option. And for only $19?! 🤯
