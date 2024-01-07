For The Sake Of Cleanliness, You've *Got* To Try These 43 Amazing Products

Be sure to check out our full write-up on this Folex stain remover!



Promising review: "The reviews and before/after pics had me curious, but still skeptical. I used it a few times on random stains around the house and it really does just make them disappear instantly! But all of those were new stains that hadn’t set yet. I finally decided to try it on my car seats that have been stained for years and I’m amazed at the difference! You can still see some remnants of the stains but that’s my fault for not having enough dry towels. If you follow the directions on the bottle you will not be disappointed!" —LMK32294

Get it from Amazon for $6.65.