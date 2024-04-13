Humble Brags Will Be Hard After Owning These 42 Useful Items

1. The leak-proof (!!!) Brumate Era 40-ounce water bottle because you can have your cake and eat it too....or in this case, you can have your straw without worrying about water leaking all over the place. This genius hydration station has a metal straw inside, with a silicone straw on top locked in place to prevent spills. *Bragging rights unlocked*
BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Maitland Quitmeyer says:
"I have the Simple Modern one, too, and it's great for being at home and drinking water at the perfect temp. *But* if you're worried about leaking AT ALL (or prefer a metal + silicone combo straw to plastic), the Brumate Era is 100% wizardry, sorcery, and magic. It claims to keep ice for over 24 hours — I've had cold water stay COLD for ages in this bottle! The tapered base is also cupholder friendly, and the whole darn thing is dishwasher safe, too! Let me tell you, this is my new favorite water bottle. I can lock the lid with a quick twist and throw it LITERALLY SIDEWAY in any tote and not even think *twice* about it leaking at all! And...if you've seen some of those videos about hidden mold in certain lids...know that this disassembles incredibly easily, so you can just toss the pieces in the dishwasher."
Get the 40-ounce size from Amazon for $44.99 (available in 14 colors, plus a 30-ounce size) or straight from Brumate for $44.99 (available in 14 colors).
2. A lightweight mini flat iron that'll give you the same flowy locks as your full-size one at home, without being that one thing that keeps sticking out of your bag as you attempt to get through TSA. It even comes with a heat-resistant pouch for extra safety! In this case, your hair will do that braggin' for you.
This mini straightener heats up in only 30 seconds and warms up to a constant heat of 410 degrees.
Promising review: "I got this nice little and compact hair straightener for my trip to the beach. It is small and lightweight. Perfect for a trip. It heats up really fast; within seconds, it is very hot. It comes with a pouch to tuck it away. You do need to move slowly through your hair because the heated part is small, but it does a good job. Also I like the comfort of the design to hold it. Fits nicely in my hand. Not heavy like the bigger bulkier ones are. I took my time and shopped around for a travel one. I think this will be good to use every day. It doesn’t take up much space either." —Connie Cunningham
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three colors).
3. A liquid-, stain-, and odor-repelling classic tee for those who — no matter how hard you try — can never end the day with a clean shirt. Messy eaters and constant sweaters rejoice! And feel free to tell everyone you know.
This shirt is made of Filium-activated fabric that will repel liquids, stains, and odors, keeping you clean and fresh for days.
Promising reviews: "If you had to buy one thing from Ably, I would recommend these shirts! I agree with other reviews to size up for a more comfortable relaxed fit. These shirts work well for working out, hiking, traveling, or every day. I don't even have to wash it every day. Sweat doesn't stay on the shirt, so it stays dry and doesn't smell." —Hana
"I bought it for him so we don’t have to toss every white shirt he spills food on. He loves the soft stretchy fabric, and cleaning up his spills is a breeze!" —Emilie R.
Get it from Ably Apparel for $48 (available in women's sizes XS–2X in 10 colors, and in men's sizes S–3X in six colors).
4. A genius Tineco 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop because it can do both at the same dang time!👏🏾 This baby has two separate water tanks (one for clean, one for dirty) to ensure you're always using clean water while simultaneously retaining the dirty water for a faster drying time. Did I already say genius??
It also self-propels so you just need to steer, no hard pushing!
Promising review: "I confess I can be a lackadaisical housekeeper, which is problematic since my new dog sheds enough in a week for me to build an entire new dog. What's worse, vacuuming doesn't pick up a lot of his fur. This Tineco is magic, though. Not only does it pick everything up (dust, fur, hair, crumbs, Nature's Miracle, errant Cheerios), but because the wheels are motorized, vacuuming/mopping is a breeze. I get exhausted using my canister vac, but this thing is a blast to use. Here is what I've learned: I always use the 'extra water' feature, which seems to work better. I clean the dirty water holder and parts every time I empty it, and I run the self-clean cycle after every second emptying session. This means I can do my primary bath and my 10x12 TV room before self-cleaning and recharging for a little bit. Or I can do my kitchen, entryway, and hall before self-cleaning, or my living room. In other words, you're not going to do your whole house on one battery charge or without running the self-cleaning feature several times. Of course, the reason you have to run the self-cleaning so often is because this little beauty is picking up So. Much. Stuff. It's magic. If it broke tomorrow (and I don't think it will break for a very long time), I would buy another." —Tsippi
Get it from Amazon for $279.99.
5. A rechargeable self-stirring mug that'll blend your milk and sugar for you. And if there's one less thing to worry about in the morning, I'll gladly take it! It also features a non-slip bottom to prevent the mug from moving around.
Check out a TikTok of the self-stirring mug in action.
Promising review: "I'm a huge fan of coffee and I need it in daily life. Absolutely loving this new cup! Easy and quick to mix your coffee and milk, pretty handy! Cleaning the cup couldn't be easier with the self-stirring function. Just put a little dab of soap, fill the mug halfway with water, turn it on, and let it do its own thing." —Lina
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in five colors).
6. A pair of stretchy fleece-lined jeggings that look *exactly* like normal denim, but surprise! You won't be freezing your butt off on those extra chilly days that still pop up every now and then in the springtime.
Promising review: "Don't wait as long as I did to buy these! I have fleece-lined leggings, and they’ve saved me so many times commuting in cold weather, but I hesitated on getting jeans that were lined — I just assumed they wouldn’t be comfortable BUT I WAS WRONG. These feel like cozy jammies on the inside and have lots of stretch. Already tested them on a very cold, windy day, and they are magical — no more cold legs all day! I am definitely going to get additional colors. All I can say is: don’t wait — buy them!" —August S Gunderson
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–5XL and in 33 washes).
And if skinny jeans aren't your style, they also make fleece-lined straight-leg, boot-cut (my personal fave), and girlfriend styles!
7. A satin-lined sunhat because sometimes hair protection is just as important as sun protection. This stylish combo gives you both! With this hat, your hair will stay clean, bouncy, and moisturized under the sun. Go ahead and show it off! You know you want to.
Beautifully Warm is a Black woman-owned small biz based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. They are *experts* in satin-lined headwear, with everything from beanies to bucket hats and even sunhats!
Promising reviews: "Wonderful hat, it fits me! I have a large head and a ton of hair, so it is a real treat to have found a sunhat that fits correctly. And what a bonus to find one with a curly hair-friendly lining!" —Leah Grace Helmrich
"The hat is so comfortable. Great for the garden or suntanning. Exactly as described in the photos. Well made. Highly recommend for the best sun hat!" —cfedryna
Get it from Beautifully Warm on Etsy for $39.99 (available in two colors).
8. A set of safe-locking magnetic duvet pins so your duvet inserts have no choice but to stay in place!! The most annoying problem you didn't know there was a solution for is *finally* resolved, and I won't blame you if you want to shout it from the rooftops.
Just secure the insert and cover together using the pin; it'll stay in place thanks to a clever magnetic lock, so when you're ready for laundry day you can easily unlock the pin with the included magnetic key!
Check out a TikTok of the duvet clips in action.
Promising review: "I was super worried about if I would have enough of the Pinions, and I totally do! My duvet is kinda thick, and the Pinions pierced through with no problems! Plus, with a little extra room if I had some extra layers. I REALLY like how you have to have the magnet tool to pull them apart. Other duvet tools I’ve seen just plain suck. The clips are never reliable, and the ties just don’t stay. This handy dandy tool ENSURES nothing will move. I placed one on each corner of the duvet, and then I put one on the middle edge between each corner. Absolutely no moving! Don’t walk; RUN TO BUY THIS. I also like how unnoticeable they are." —Abigayle Mishler
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $17.95.
Pinion Pins is a small business btw!
9. A satin pillowcase to ensure your hair and skin protection continues while you're sleeping! With satin, there's less friction, which means no more tangled hair (thank goodness!), and the cooling effect will help you sleep soundly. The brag-worthy part? It's under $10! Say adios to spending big bucks on brands like Slip and Blissy!
Promising review: "I was skeptical that these wouldn't work as well as silk pillowcases because the price was so low. But, game changer, seriously. Not sure what kind of sorcery is built into this, but it stays cool all night, and my hair hasn’t been a wreck when I wake up. Get this!" —Susie F.
Promising review: "I bought these cases to match a new sheet set. I previously had bought much more expensive brands to match other sheets but I love the Bedsure brand of products and wanted to try these out. Arguably, they’re softer than my more expensive ones! They did arrive very wrinkled, but a quick wash and dry and they’re shiny and wrinkle-free. I like the envelope closure a lot more than the competing brands' zip closure. Highly recommend!" —Hannah Watkins
Get a set of two from Amazon for $5.98+ (available in standard, queen, king, and body pillow sizes and 37 colors).
10. A handy adjustable neck reading light peeerfect for reading in bed, on a dark plane, and more. This will ensure the light is directly on what you're looking at and not bothering others.
Reviewers also swear by these for crafts with fine detail work, like painting and embroidery.
Promising review: "At night, I want to read physical books, not digital. I was trying all kinds of different lights to use that would not disturb my husband or toddler. Nothing was working right or easy to use. This actually works great. The lights on each side can be controlled separately. And they each have three brightness settings. It is also flexible, so you can point it where you need it. Doesn't bother my neck at all, although it is bigger than I thought it would be. I'm super happy with this light!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (clip the 10% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in eight colors).
11. AND a pressed flower bookmark that's so stunning it might motivate you to pause the chapter just so you can use this beaut. There's no way you won't brag about your uniquely *handmade* bookmark from a small business. Everyone = jealous!
Grace's Little Bookcase is a small biz based in Omaha, Nebraska.
Promising review: "The seller is a gem! She’s very friendly and understanding of my needs with how I wanted the bookmark to be. And the finished product is stunning!!! Preserved, natural beauty at its finest! Highly recommended!! 💛" —Patricia
Get it from Grace's Little Bookcase on Etsy for $12.60+ (originally $14; available in three colors and multiple sets).
12. A no-slip, no-spill pet water bowl with a silicone bottom grip to prevent the mess your pet inevitably makes every time they go for a drink. It even has a stainless steel interior to keep the water cold!
Both cat and dog owners love this bowl!
Promising reviews: "I ordered as a cat water dish, knowing cats don’t like bowl edges touching their whiskers. This is such a stable, wide, clean bowl that keeps water cold! She had a kidney problem, so trying to encourage her to drink. I also ordered a fancy cat fountain same time. She plays in the fountain but drinks from her bowl!" —Linda A. Bonness
"The Coldest Dog Bowl is a game-changer! Its stainless steel construction is not only sleek but durable, ensuring longevity. The non-slip base and no-spill design make mealtimes a breeze, and the thoughtful insulation keeps water cooler for longer. I highly recommend it for pet owners seeking a stylish, functional, and pet-friendly bowl. I would buy another one in a heartbeat." —Jenni
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes and 22 colors).