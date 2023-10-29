40 Unique Fashion Items That Radiate "Cool Art Teacher" Vibes

Promising reviews: "The perfect moody fall sweater doesn't exi... YES IT DOES AND YOU'RE LOOKING AT IT! Y'all, this sweater came as a one size and let me just tell you it is PERFECTION! I wear a women's large and it fit perfectly. I could see this sweater working for anyone from xsmall to 1x. Its not baggy or anything, the material is very THICK and does have a good stretch to it. I am honestly shocked in the quality of this sweater. I had been eyeing this on ModCloth but it was out of stock (more expensive too)... I am so happy with this purchase, hoping to snag the black cat one at some point." —RogueFeather88

"First of all, I bought this because a seasonal only sweater for $70 on ModCloth is just too expensive. Secondly, this sweater is very stretchy and very soft. It is not itchy or irritating to the skin and the design is really cute! I am 5’5” and the length is perfect! It was also pretty loose on me on the torso part, so I could probably wear a blouse under it! If you are looking for a festive sweater that is good for laying and cool weather, this is the one for you!" —Soleil



Get it from Amazon for $30.99 (available in one size [fits women's S–XL] and in 10 patterns).