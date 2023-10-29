40 Unique Fashion Items That Radiate "Cool Art Teacher" Vibes

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A ~groovy~ pair of flowy tiered pants with a high waist and material so light you'll be tempted to lounge in them... Although these beauties definitely deserve to be seen by the world!
Promising review: "These pants were just what I was hoping for. They were very comfortable, lightweight and flowy, but not too see-through. Definitely the kind to watch what you wear under as with any pants I have of this nature. They come wrinkly, but I used my iron to steam the pants and they stayed looking great through the end of the day. They are true to size. I like that they could be worn at the waist or hip (elastic waistband) so I can pull them up higher to accommodate my shorter stature." —Hailee Tay
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–4X, two styles, and 13 colors).
2. A stylish overall jumpsuit to take a casual T-shirt to the next level. It's got deep pockets, has a comfy oversized fit, and even comes in tons of cute prints!
Promising review: "I got this to be sort of a summer into fall transition item and I’m so surprised by how comfortable it is! If you like things to fit snugly on you, don’t bother getting this because it is loose everywhere unless you tighten it all the way, but it’s super breathable and comfortable! Especially for layering!" —Brie Parry
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes XS–5X and 13 colors).
3. A corn-shaped hair clip — have you ever seen a more beautiful thing? It's CORN and I'm willing to bet that this hair clip will be the conversation-stating, compliment-earning accessory you didn't know you needed.
Jenny Lemons is a woman-owned small biz based in San Francisco, California.
Promising reviews: "So adorable and really well made. Easily keeps my thick hair in place." —Alexandra W.
"Cutest hair clip ever! But what really got me was the quality. I break hair clips super easily and this one is very sturdy so I think it’ll last a long time!" —Kaitlin J.
Get it from Jenny Lemons for $24 (also available in a smaller size).
4. A pleated skirt that will definitely be in heavy rotation. It's lightweight, flowy, long, and a piece that can be worn during different seasons. Picture yourself at a destination wedding in this skirt, and also going to a casual family gathering up the street. You'll look great for both occasions in this beauty!
Promising review: "This skirt is a perfect wardrobe staple! The waist has a nice stretch to it. The length hits at just the right place below the knee. I get a million compliments on this skirt any time I wear it. I’ve had it for a year and a half — the color is still nice and black. I wash and dry it like normal, and it’s always looked great!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 30 colors and lengths).
5. A showstopping yet subtle colorblock turtleneck perfect for the office, a dinner date, or a day of teaching kiddos some art history.
6. An overall dress pretty much made for anyone who's super chill and creative, but wants a step up from their paint-covered jumpsuit. When it's chilly out, add a cozy turtleneck and some leggings for extra warmth!
Yes, it has pockets too!
Promising review: "Love this dress. It reminds me of '90s fashion and is perfect for the fall season. I like wearing a long-sleeve black turtleneck underneath and looks great." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 17 colors/styles).
7. A cool puffer crossbody bag with a thick, adjustable strap so you can wear it stylishly *and* comfortably all day long. Whether you're holding your daily essentials or your crocheting needles, this will be the bag you reach for!
Promising review: "I was obsessed with this bag as soon as I saw it online. The beige color is great for fall and it's really versatile for dressed up or down looks...It has beautiful gold hardware, a zipper pocket, and two open pockets on the inside. I ordered the small size and it [can fit] a regular size wallet, keys, and cell phone inside this bag." —Allison
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in two sizes, three designs, and 13 colors).
8. A *handmade* crochet cardigan that's bold, colorful, and full of pizzazz... so it's really a match made in heaven for someone like you! You can easily throw over a simple tank for a more vibrant look. It even features super fun flare sleeves that bring a '60s vibe to the modern era.
Bhava's is a women and family-owned small biz that handmakes everything from tops, skirts, hats, dresses, and more!
Note that all items are made to order, so it'll take some time to ship because the shop owner is busy creating their magic.✨
Promising reviews: "The sweater is amazing, the colors are so vibrant, the quality is great... It was going to be a gift, BUT I love it! It completely met my expectations and makes me happy, so I think I’m keeping it for myself. ♥️" —CraftNook
"Obsessed with this sweater! I get SO many compliments when I wear it, and it makes me so happy!" —Aurelia
Get it from Bhava's on Etsy for $90+ (originally $199; available in sizes XXS–2X. Also available in a cropped version.)
9. OR a similar granny square crochet top for those who'd rather rock their favorite pattern as a crop top. It comes in a ton of bold colors so you're sure to stand out. (As if that was a problem already!)
P.S. Reviewers whose usual size is medium and large say this top fits perfectly.
Promising reviews: "SUPER CUTE! I loved this shirt. Will need covers if you choose not to wear a bra which is the route I went. It’s light and good quality. Loose fitted." —Keyonna
"I wore this over a black shirt and it was really fun. One size fits all so it hung loose but I like it. Seems well made. It is not firm fitting which suited me fine." —SC
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in one size [fits women's S–L] and in eight colors).
10. A classic beret if you want to look like you should be roaming museums in Paris somewhere. It's cute, it's stylish, and will have everyone saying "ooh-la-la!" when you enter the room.
Promising review: "Love, love, love!! Soft material, perfect fit, even for my small head — exactly what I was looking for! Bought this in the cream color and it went perfectly with all of my outfits for a Euro trip, and I received quite a few compliments. I love the neutral color and the quality of the material. It kept me warm during the chilly evenings and the cold days. I'm going to buy a few more in different colors. This is a great product and even better price." —M Camacho
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 22 colors).
11. A polka-dotted maxi dress because it's delightfully flowy and amazingly comfortable (just ask the 2,000+ people who gave it positive reviews!)
FYI, this is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
Promising review: "This dress is gorgeous. I received so many compliments on it. It’s true-to-size and is very comfortable. I’m so happy with my purchase!!" —MK
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 19 colors).
12. A ruffled bell sleeve top giving a very '60s, bohemian feel. If you aren't a person that animatedly talks with your hands, these long and full sleeves will make you want to so everyone can see 'em move.
Promising review: "[This top is] soooo fun!...I must have changed out of it five times before leaving the house because I wasn’t sure if it would be 'too much' but decided to go with it. So happy I did! I got compliments literally all night from countless strangers who were all shocked when I replied with 'AMAZON!!!!' Such a fun, cute shirt to wear on a night out! It was a bit loose around the tummy area for me so I probably could have sized down but it worked fine after tucking into my jeans." —Jamie F
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in seven colors).
13. A pair of statement earrings you'll never stop having heart eyes over. 😍 They're the perfect finishing touch to any art teacher-esque outfit.
Moon-Seed is a Black woman-owned small biz and jewelry brand based in Charleston, South Carolina.
Promising review: "I was worried that they would be too heavy but they came beautifully packaged and they’re extremely lightweight. I love them." —Saraubi H.
Get it from Moon-Seed for $55 (available in six colors).
14. A moody chiffon cardi with a moon, sun, and stars pattern that will show off your unique style in a way that doesn't require bold color. After all, it is the season of the witch.
15. A Halloween-themed knit sweater that's so cute, you may just want to wear it year-round. Reviewers say it's ~spooky~ how cozy it is and that it's 100% a compliment magnet!
Promising reviews: "The perfect moody fall sweater doesn't exi... YES IT DOES AND YOU'RE LOOKING AT IT! Y'all, this sweater came as a one size and let me just tell you it is PERFECTION! I wear a women's large and it fit perfectly. I could see this sweater working for anyone from xsmall to 1x. Its not baggy or anything, the material is very THICK and does have a good stretch to it. I am honestly shocked in the quality of this sweater. I had been eyeing this on ModCloth but it was out of stock (more expensive too)... I am so happy with this purchase, hoping to snag the black cat one at some point." —RogueFeather88
"First of all, I bought this because a seasonal only sweater for $70 on ModCloth is just too expensive. Secondly, this sweater is very stretchy and very soft. It is not itchy or irritating to the skin and the design is really cute! I am 5’5” and the length is perfect! It was also pretty loose on me on the torso part, so I could probably wear a blouse under it! If you are looking for a festive sweater that is good for laying and cool weather, this is the one for you!" —Soleil
Get it from Amazon for $30.99 (available in one size [fits women's S–XL] and in 10 patterns).
16. A cozy faux shearling shacket sure to earn its way to the front of your closet after you see (and feel!) it in person. With this cool piece, even a plain white tee and jeans can become a fashion statement.
Get it from Free Country for $45 (originally $70; available in sizes XS–XL and three colors).