Just 35 Unexpectedly Awesome Gift Ideas From Amazon

1. A grassland, knitted jumper that'll have everyone ~m~ooing and aahing when they see it! This cutie has the perfect oversized look for anyone who wants to stay warm and cozy.
One reviewer said, "Moo-ve over sweater competition!" and I felt it was an obligation to share that with the world.
Promising review: "Basically perfect. The sweater's design is beautiful, and the materials are very soft and thick, definitely has some weight to it folded up, and it makes it feel very nice and high quality. It can get fuzzy but fortunately doesn’t fall off and get everywhere, so it looks great. Keeps you pretty warm and [very] comfortable, and it’s a bit oversized which is great!" —Erik
Price: $32.99+ (available in men's sizes S–XL and in 14 colors/designs)
2. A zigzag martini glass set because it looks like something you may have scored at a flea market, but surprise! Amazon for the win.
Promising reviews: "Omg I love these martini glasses!! Really elevates your bar cart and adds a fun and modern feel!! The price is so good and the quality is amazing." —Elizabeth
"Was thrilled with the quality of these glasses given the price point. They look great and seem sturdy. They have a nice weight to them as well - I would recommend!" —Natalie Alshouse
Price: $24.96
3. A roll of app-controlled LED rope lights so they can create a unique design to fit *their* space. These lights can change colors, be controlled by their phone, and can connect to Alexa and/or Google Assistant, too!
Promising review: "I wanted lights for my new bedroom, but I didn’t want the traditional LED strip lights that are super popular. These are so sleek and customizable, I had to take the plunge!... The package came with 25 adhesive clips...Overall, I really love this product and I hope it lasts a long time!" —Gabriel
Price: $55.99+ (available in four lengths)
4. A ceramic cone mug because it's basically a functional piece of art. This is a unique dish they definitely won't mind leaving out on the kitchen counter, side table, or nightstand.
BuzzFeed writer Mallory Mower loves these cups!: "I just bought these! I love ceramic decor. When I find some that are also functional? It will likely end up straight in my shopping cart! These are a conversation piece on their own. When people realize I can drink out of them? They go throw them in their OWN shopping carts!"
Promising review: "Very nice and different cups! Each one is different with the markings which make them very unique. They fit in the base perfectly!" —G. M. Kraus
Price: $19.69 (available in seven colors and in two-packs)
5. A pair of puffy kitten heels they can confidently step out in knowing they'll be dressed to the nines with unique accessories to match. Honestly, these mules are an Amazon hidden gem, so you might be helping them start a new trend.
JW Pei is an Asian-, family-owned brand with minimalist purses that are made with sustainable vegan materials.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these sandals! The block heel gives the perfect amount of height without being too high, and the mule style makes them easy to slip on and off. The white color is crisp and clean, and they look great with so many different outfits. Plus, they're really comfortable — I can wear them all day without any pain or discomfort. Overall, I highly recommend these sandals to anyone looking for a stylish and comfortable pair of shoes! 🤍" —Mo
Price: $89+ (available in women's sizes 5–11 and 13 colors)
6. A retro-inspired phone holder/tissue box cover that's practically screaming to sit on their desk or nightstand! It'll give them hands-free entertainment while covering up the boring patterns that seem to be on all tissue boxes. And can we just acknowledge how adorable it is??
The phone slot is 6.7 inches, which means most phones will fit! Yep, this includes larger ones like the iPhone Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, etc.
Promising review: "I bought this due to the adorable design and wanting to add a hint of cuteness to my office space. I didn't want the boring rectangle tissue boxes. Super easy to put together, my 8-year-old did it... I plan to use the front area for a photo once I decide on one, instead of a place for my phone... I LOVE it and have gotten tons of compliments on it!" —AZxlgLady
Price: $15.99 (available in seven colors and two styles)
7. A sunset projection lamp to gift them gorgeous end-of-day vibes whenever they want it. This lamp can rotate 180 degrees, and provides a light that can go as big or as little as they'd like depending on its position. How can they not see the joy in that?
Promising review: "This lamp really exceeded my expectations. I bought it on a whim and honestly wasn't expecting that much, but I'm really happy with it. Feels like it's made of durable, quality material and emits a strong light (but it's not too bright. I use it in the evenings when I'm trying to wind down before bed and it's bright enough to light up my room without feeling like it's going to mess up my sleep cycles). Highly recommend — really does feel like you're watching a lovely sunset :)" —Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon $14.99+ (available in three colors).
8. A hanging macrame cat bed so their bohemian theme isn't disturbed by their lounging kitty. It's comfortable, cute, and can hold up to 40 pounds!
This includes all the hardware you'll need to hang it, the macrame hanger, and a cushion.
Promising review: "This is worth every penny! My kitten loves sleeping and playing in it! The bed is really good quality and it's the perfect fit!" —Rachel Eggers
Price: $39.59
9. A pair of darling bookcase earrings handmade for the bookworms who just can't get enough. These dangling beauties are lightweight compliment magnets just waiting to be added to their jewelry collection!
Pammytail is a woman-owned, Connecticut-based small business with a specialty in handmade charm bracelets, necklaces, and other jewelry.
Promising review: "These are really nice earrings. The artwork is crisp and detailed, very cool. It arrived in a pretty pink bubble wrap bag and within the pink bag was a pink sheer gift bag with a pretty box inside. So it is gift ready. Love these." —Leanne S
Price: $16.95
10. An acrylic book-shaped flower vase perfect for the book worms who want to decorate with their favorite pastime in anyway they can. This piece deserves a place on their bookshelf!
Promising reviews: "I’ve always been a big reader and when I saw this on #bookstagram I knew I had to have it. It’s so pretty and easy to use. I’m going to be ordering at LEAST one more to have in my office. It’s a great addition to anyone’s shelves." —Alyssa
"Beautiful and unique design. Doesn’t leak water. I am very happy with my purchase." —Fernando Perepechkin
Price: $12.99 (available in five colors)