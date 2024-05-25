33 Things To Bring With You On That 10+ Hour Flight You Have This Summer

1. A travel-friendly blanket/pillow for those who are always freezing on planes (same here!) but don't want a giant blanket taking up carry-on space. When it's not being used as a blanket, it folds into a portable pouch/plush pillow that you can clip to your backpack or carry-on. So you can stay warm when you're feeling chilly and have a comfy place to rest your head when you aren't!
Promising review: "I ordered two of these, and my daughter and I both used them numerous times while flying recently. They compact nicely, have a loop that can go through the handle of a carry-on, and are the perfect size for snuggling up and sleeping on the airplane. It is lightweight, and I will not fly again without it!" —SweetMama
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in six colors).
2. An airplane phone mount because it may just be the most handy item on the list. Not all flights are guaranteed to have working TV screens and free movies, but this will ensure that YOU do! It's small and easy to toss in your bag, too.
Promising review: "A game changer for long flights! First off, this thing is seriously versatile. It fits just about any phone size you can think of, which is awesome. No matter what phone I'm carrying, this holder has got it covered. And adjusting it to the perfect angle for watching movies or working is a breeze.
The multi-directional rotation is a neat feature. I can twist and turn it to find the ideal viewing angle, which means no more awkward neck-craning on those long flights. It's all about comfort and convenience with this little guy.
But what really impressed me is how securely it holds onto your phone.
Even during some pretty turbulent flights, I've never worried about my phone falling. It latches onto the tray table or seatback pocket like a champ. When the flight is over, it folds up nice and compact. I can toss it in my carry-on bag without a second thought, and it doesn't take up much space.
In a nutshell, the Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Holder Mount is a total game-changer for travelers like me. It's user-friendly, sturdy, and super practical. If you're someone who loves to stay entertained or get work done during flights, this thing is a must-have. Trust me; you won't regret it." —Kyle Newman
Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (available in four colors and multi-packs).
3. A TikTok-famous travel backpack you can pack like a suitcase but will still count as the personal item you put under your seat. It's got a shoe compartment perfect for when you want to swap your easy on/off TSA shoes for your comfortable I'll-be-here-for-a-while slippers. And the easy-access pocket for portable charging will help ensure your electronics don't die when you've still got five hours before landing! All the roomy space it provides makes keeping your essentials handy *very* easy.
This one checks all the boxes: super roomy, has plenty of pockets (including one for shoes and a separate wet bag!), and has a strap that slides down over your luggage handle for easy transport. And reviewers say it meets even Spirit and JetBlue's personal item rules and fits under airplane seats!
Promising review: "One bag handled a week of travel! This bag is like magic! I fit four pairs of shorts, four shirts, underwear, socks, and a couple of workout outfits with sports bras, two pairs of sandals, four bathing suits, a coverup, a sun hat, toiletries, cosmetics, a laptop, a notebook, three device chargers (computer, phone, and Fitbit) and an electric toothbrush. Even when packed to the max, the weight is comfortably distributed so it doesn’t break your back. It fits under the seat perfectly, too. I bought it when it was 50% off, but I’d pay full price knowing how awesome this bag is for travel." —AlexanderK
Get it from Amazon for $53.99+ (available in three sizes and 26 colors/styles)
4. A pair of compression socks for those who suffer from feet and leg swelling after walking around the airport and sitting in a cramped plane for hours. These socks will give you extra comfort and may help relieve pain on your longer travel days.
Promising review: "My ankles got really swollen after a 14-hour plane ride last year, so I thought I would give these a try. I recently completed another 14-hour plane ride, and these socks really did their job! I had them on for a good 24 hours straight, and they remained comfortable the whole time. My ankles were not swollen after the long plane ride. My legs and feet felt really good after the plane ride and the day after. The sock can be stretched over the knee but I did not stretch it that much and left the socks right below the knee. The socks stayed in place the whole time." —MYamo
Get them from Amazon for $9.59+ (available in 13 colors and sizes S–XXL).
5. A set of Earplanes because they filter and regulate air pressure to help relieve any ear popping, clogging, or discomfort that happens during your flight. For those painful moments during take-off and landing, these are a must!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Gabriela Manjarrez loves them:
"Before I started using these a couple of years ago, my ears would *always* start to hurt when the plane started to descend. I'd have to press my fingers on my ears and chew gum just to try to alleviate some of the discomfort. Now, as soon as the captain announces they are starting the descent, I put these in my ears (BTW, they're surprisingly comfortable!), put my headphones on over them, and can actually enjoy the last half hour of my flight."
Promising review: "I am very sensitive to the change in pressure on airplanes, to the point where I am in tears on takeoff and landing. I finally had to do something about it, or I would fear flying again. I wish I had known about these years ago. They alleviated ALL sensitivity to the pressure change and made for a very comfortable and anxiety-free flight. I can't recommend them enough." —Nancy Cardella
Get a pair from Amazon for $7.29 (also available in multipacks and in kids' sizes).
6. A pair of breathable high-waisted leggings that'll have you sitting nice and comfy in your seat. These leggings are moisture-wicking, have fleece-lined material for warmth (!!), *and* have a hidden waistband pocket. Will you go back to buy other colors? ...Most likely.
Promising review: "I bought this pair of leggings initially so I could have something warm and comfortable to wear while working at home that wasn't just a pair of sweatpants — they ended up becoming a staple of my workout wardrobe too! I ended up getting two more pairs in the no-pocket style, so I can cycle through them during the week for my outdoor walks/runs. Fit-wise, if you're not looking for something super-snug, I'd suggest going a size up. The legs are a little long on me, but I'm short (5'1"), and I'm used to things being a little long on me. My only gripe about these is that the side pocket isn't anywhere near big enough to hold my phone, but I've got a huge phone, so I'm used to it not fitting in pockets easily. Long story short: I love these, and if you're looking for warm leggings, either for working out or for lounging around the house, you should get a pair of these." —Beth Lynn Nolen
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–6XL, in 19 colors, and in three different pocket options).
7. An Airfly wireless transmitter so you can connect your AirPods or any wireless headphones to your airplane screen. No Bluetooth needed! It's small enough to toss in your purse or carry-on, too.
Promising review: "These work amazingly well. I was surprised that you can charge and use them at the same time. I use them on planes to listen to the in-flight entertainment with my AirPods. I also use them to listen to music on my laptop with my AirPods. They work really well. Now I don't have to carry my wired earbuds with me when I travel anymore. They really work as advertised. I have not had any issues with them since I started using them." —RPL
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
8. A top-rated travel pillow that helps prevent stiff necks and provides comfy, cozy support because it ~literally~ holds your neck in an upright, ergonomic position. It can also attach to luggage making it super easy to travel with!
This pillow has over 16,000 5-star reviews!
Promising reviews: "I really love this pillow. I am someone who stays cold. So I usually travel in a hoodie with my travel blanket and pillow. With the Ttrl pillow, I no longer need the hoodie. The pillow provides me with neck support regardless of where I'm seated. It can be positioned different ways, keeps my head from bobbing, and fits perfectly in my backpack along with my blanket and travel snacks!! I am a fan!!" —MsMason
"I’m a side sleeper so this is a game changer for flying. Makes so much more sense than the neck rolls!" —Hollie Schroeder
Get it from Amazon for $64.99 (available in three colors).
9. Or an adjustable infinity pillow if you prefer something with a bit more cushion. This neck pillow will give you 360-degree support, so no matter which way your head falls, your neck will be A-OK.
The pillow is made with a breathable, super-soft bamboo fabric and is fully machine washable.
Promising review: "We got a few different types of travel pillows for a red-eye to Europe and this was overall our favorite due to its versatility. The loop actually allows you to have various self-supporting positions, and this will contort all sorts of ways to be a pillow, neck rest, armrest… anything. It’s actually just good for any type of travel in general and got a lot of use on the whole trip. The material is soft and comfortable." —Tom Shaw
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in six colors).