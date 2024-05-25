33 Things To Bring With You On That 10+ Hour Flight You Have This Summer

Promising review: "A game changer for long flights! First off, this thing is seriously versatile. It fits just about any phone size you can think of, which is awesome. No matter what phone I'm carrying, this holder has got it covered. And adjusting it to the perfect angle for watching movies or working is a breeze.

The multi-directional rotation is a neat feature. I can twist and turn it to find the ideal viewing angle, which means no more awkward neck-craning on those long flights. It's all about comfort and convenience with this little guy.

But what really impressed me is how securely it holds onto your phone.

Even during some pretty turbulent flights, I've never worried about my phone falling. It latches onto the tray table or seatback pocket like a champ. When the flight is over, it folds up nice and compact. I can toss it in my carry-on bag without a second thought, and it doesn't take up much space.

In a nutshell, the Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Holder Mount is a total game-changer for travelers like me. It's user-friendly, sturdy, and super practical. If you're someone who loves to stay entertained or get work done during flights, this thing is a must-have. Trust me; you won't regret it." —Kyle Newman

Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (available in four colors and multi-packs).