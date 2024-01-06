If You’re Beginning 2024 Without Trying These 43 TikTok Products, You’re Missing Out

Reviewers with thin or fine hair LOVE this hair treatment, and various hair types from 3b to 4c say that it helped their damaged hair. Even folks with dyed or bleached hair say it's safe to use. TL;DR: It works!

Promising reviews: "I have tried everything to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline

"I have VERY thick hair and it easily gets dried out. I don't use a lot of product (if any) but I do need to condition my hair almost every time I wash it. I saw this product discussed on social media and I admit: I was very skeptical. I've heard about a lot of 'miracle products' that did nothing for me. I decided to give it a try, why not, it's cheap. And holy wow! Where has this been my entire life?? My hair was instantly softer and shinier. I only left it on for maybe 7 minutes tops the first time and I still noticed a total difference. I cannot recommend this product enough! It really is a game-changer." —Nurse SportsFan

Get it from Amazon for $7.29.