If You’re Beginning 2024 Without Trying These 43 TikTok Products, You’re Missing Out

1. Wonderskin Wonder Blading One Step Lip Stain Masque, the super fun lip stain that ~glides~ on a holographic blue and peels off to unveil a gorgeous, long-lasting lip stain! According to reviewers, it can withstand any eating and drinking you do throughout the day, too. At this point, it's not a want but a need!
Wonderskin is a small business that specializes in makeup and skincare products.
Promising reviews: "I kept seeing Wonder Blading Lip videos on my TikTok. Went to Sephora and couldn’t believe they didn’t have it. Wound up buying it on Amazon and loving it!" —PM
"I didn’t know what to expect when I received this product, but I have to say I am pleasantly surprised! I absolutely love it! I put it on as soon as it arrived. I kept it on for almost a minute and when I wiped it off with a damp cotton ball, the color was beautiful. It’s true to its word about the 12 hour stay power. I put a little lip balm over it and enjoyed eating, drinking, and talking. It didn’t come off! If you like lip stain? Get this product! It’s a keeper. I will be ordering all of the shades." —Brandy
Get it from Amazon for $22 (available in 22 shades).
2. A luxe loungewear set you'll want to wear for your next BFF brunch...and probably just to go get the mail because it's just *that* good. The black trim and asymmetrical hem are the drama you've been missing in your closet!
Promising reviews: "Surprisingly great quality! I went out on a TikTok whim with this set and was SO happy that I did! Very nice, thin yet heavy material...for now 10/10." —Alicia Tomasko
"I never write reviews on Amazon but had to for this set. It’s probably the best set/clothing item I’ve bought from Amazon. It is perfect... It is the perfect travel fit. Comfy but still looks put together... Will definitely be ordering other colors. Buy this for sure!" —Stephanie Saenz
Get it from Amazon for $31.59 (available in women's sizes XS–XL and in eight colors).
3. A set of wireless waterproof Bluetooth earbuds with adjustable silicone tips so they'll fit perfectly without constantly falling out no matter who's wearing them. The buzz on these babies is that not only are they affordable, but they are *super* comfortable, too — just take a look at 185,000+ 5-star reviews!
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 4+ hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, (even in the shower!), and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.
Promising review2: "Professional dog walker here. I've had these for a week and I am extremely pleased with this impulse buy. The sound quality is good. Great for the price. I like how you can use either separately if you've synced properly. I didn't read the description very well before I ordered, just reviews, and was surprised they are waterproof, and come with a cordless charging box. The box is awesome, too." —Jimpame2
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon $29.99 (available in five colors).
4. The cult- (and BuzzFeed editor-) favorite Essence Lash Princess mascara, to get dramatically long lashes without the price of extensions or false strips. This best seller has over 215,000 five-star ratings!
My colleagues Kayla Boyd and Emma Lord *love* this stuff!
Kayla says: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. It uses a conic shape fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort." Read her full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more!
Emma says: "Hello, that is my face above (I'm the blonde), because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
5. A *leak-proof* Simple Modern tumbler — yes, the insulated tumbler you keep seeing all over TikTok for not spilling. Reviewers say the hype is real *and* well-deserved. It comes in tons of great colors and is almost half the price of the also viral Stanley Cup. Do you need this? I think yes.
Promising review: "I’m a pretty unaware about things…like when I have a cup in my arms and I bend over to pick things up. The Stanley brand isn’t a good fit for me because my drink will end up everywhere. Saw a TikTok of [someone] turning this cup upside down with minimal spillage. Tried it at home and sure enough, 40 oz of water in this cup turned completely upside down will result in a very small trickle out of the straw thanks to the rubber seal that holds the straw in place. Also:
-Keeps drinks ice cold. Took her to Vegas in 117 degree heat and she kept my water icy!
-Dishwasher Safe
-Cute! Love the light leopard print.
-Fits in your normal cup holders
-PRICE." —Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 42 colors).
6. And if you've already got a Stanley Cup, an attachable tumbler snack bowl you can use to conveniently keep all your favorite bites as close as possible *and* while keeping your other hand free. 🎶Girl dinner, giiiirl dinner🎶
Promising review: "It holds the right amount of snacks and fits great on my tumbler. Perfect for grapes, baby carrots and dip, small pretzels, etc. It seems very durable also. Nothing to assemble and slips right on." —Todd
Get it from Amazon for $12.79 (available in three colors).
7. Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask, a number-one bestseller for very good, well-earned reasons! After a night with this on, you'll wake up to moisturized, hydrated lips that are softer than ever.
Just apply a bit of this to your lips before you catch some shuteye, and let the vitamin C- and antioxidant-packed formula do the rest.
Promising review: "I bought this product after seeing it on TikTok and I can say that it lives up to the hype. I have used it overnight and before my makeup and it works great either way. It makes my lips feel so soft and hydrated." —annadova
Get it from Amazon or Sephora for $24 (available in five scents).
8. A cropped tank — the stylish basic that is absolutely essential to have in at least two of the 20+ color options.
FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy it. This was an impulse buy but definitely 100% worth it. This crop top is so cute and...it’s not too cropped which I’m a fan of....It fits perfectly AND I can wear it without a bra. 10/10!" —Brandy Gardner
"This top is perfect for a lot of outfits and occasions. The material is butter soft, double lined, stretchy, and fits just right. I don’t wear a bra with it but you can’t see through it at all. It is so comfortable as well. It comes just right above my belly button in terms of length...Definitely recommend for everyday wear or comfy times." —Katherine
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 23 colors).
9. The famous Alleyoop 4-in-1 makeup brush that features an eyeshadow brush, a blush brush, a brow brush, *and* a blending sponge! It's the perfect size to keep in your purse for touch-ups throughout the day, and for saving space in your makeup bag.
Alleoop is a woman-owned small biz that takes "beauty efficiency" to a new level. Most of their products are compact and have several functions!
Promising review: "It's a staple for my work makeup routine...The angled brow brush is great for using with a brow pomade. The eyeshadow brush is surprisingly versatile! I can do an outer corner shade, middle shade, inner corner shade and the lower lash shade as well. I used a clean makeup-removing cloth that is perfect for switching colors and also keeps my brushes soft and pliable... The sponge is great for blending out eye primer, but it’s advertised as being best used for blending concealer and it nails it." —Ayndie
Get it from Amazon for $28 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 10%) or straight from Alleyoop for $28.
10. A bottle of Drop It, a wine sulfate and tannin remover that helps prevent that annoying wine-headache and any sinus or allergic reactions you may have after drinking.
Drop It recommends 1–2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2–3 for a glass of red, and 7–9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and you're good to go.
Promising reviews: "I ordered this product after seeing it on TikTok...and I must say it does work. I love sweet wine but will always get a headache the next morning ( one glass). After using I did not have one the next morning. 😊" —Theresa B.
"YOU NEED THIS STUFF! This stuff is almost unreal. It’s a tiny bottle of mercy drops sent down from God him/herself. I had sworn off alcohol the past couple of months because it made me feel terrible the next day. You know the deal...tired, throbbing head, bloated feeling, congestion, the hangover works. I was skeptical about this product but figured I’d try it based on the reviews. I’m so glad I did because this will now be a staple in my life.
For reference, my boyfriend and I split a bottle of Malbec wine (14.2% ABV), put the recommended amount of drops into the bottle, and swirled it around. Typically we both would have woken up with nasty hangover symptoms but we oddly woke up feeling refreshed. I did not drink a lot of water with my wine so as to offset the potential hangover, so I know it was all on this little bottle of heaven... It’s flavorless so you don’t notice it’s addition whatsoever. Excellent product." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
11. A Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner because it provides results so terrifyingly good, you'll be left with a jaw drop like Kevin McCallister himself. This bestselling portable carpet and upholstery cleaning machine is *super* convenient and very easy to use! It works for dirt, pet stains, and baby stains, and because it's compact, you can use it to clean your car, too.
Promising reviews: "I love this thing. I bought it on a whim after seeing so many TikToks about it and can now say I am obsessed with it. As soon as it arrived I wanted to try it out, so I started on an old, old stain on my rug, and imagine my surprise when it instantly came out. (I had tried every cleaning product prior to this) Then I thought I would try my couch, and it now looks brand new. Next was my car. I've owned my car for 10 years and it has fabric seats. Honestly, I was grossed out by how much brown liquid and dirt came out of those seats but my car looks and smells amazing now. I would highly recommend this, easy to move around and clean rugs, couches, cars, chairs, and more. Wish I had taken before and after photos because they would have been so good." —Zoey
Get it from Amazon for $89+.
BTW, this tool comes with small bottles of ready-to-use cleaning formula, but if you need more, grab a bigger bottle for $11.98!
12. Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers to rid pimples quickly, easily, and in a hurry. Bonus points! They also prevent picking and acne scarring. Simply apply the patch right on top of your pimple in the evening and the rest is history.
I've tried various (countless 😅) pimple patches in the past and Mighty Patch definitely takes the cake. I stick it on and honestly forget that it's even there. The adhesive is strong, so it stays on during my tossing and turning at night, but I often wear it during the day, too! I work from home, and it's not noticeable during my video calls, which I truly, truly appreciate. For more deets, check out my full Mighty Patch review!
Hero Cosmetics is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of The Mighty Patch. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, which has evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, nose strip Mighty Patches, and more!
Promising review: "Must have! Such a great product! I heard about it on TikTok and had to try it. I leave them on when I sleep and the blemish is smaller and smooth on the surface when I take it off. Obsessed. —Renee K
Get a pack of 36 stickers from Amazon for $10.77.
13. A roomy Lululemon belt bag that's small but holds a surprising amount inside. This isn't a regular fanny pack, it's a ~cool~ fanny pack that's got reviewers obsessed with the chic and sleek design.
Promising reviews: "I wish I would've bought sooner. I saw this bag all over TikTok, and it caught my interest immediately because it's sleek and stylish. As a mom of two little boys, I needed something hands free. I love the colors it comes in. I managed to get my hands on the true navy and pink pastel, and they both are gorgeous. I can't wait to see the keychains and pouches come in more colors!" —Nicoleb21
"I had been wanting a belt bag since this summer when they went viral on TikTok, and I’m so glad I finally got my hands on this one! I debated the large size or regular, and I’m so glad I went with the large. I’m size 14/D cup, and it fits perfect without looking too large on my body. It holds my keys, wallet, AirPods, hygiene products, and still has room for snacks. I’ll be buying more to give as gifts for Christmas!" —Riley
Get it from Lululemon for $48 (available in five colors and in a smaller size for $38).
14. Elizavecca Collagen Hair Protein treatment because reviewers refer to as "magic in a bottle." Say goodbye to frizz and grease after just 10 minutes (yep, 10!) with this in your hair!
Reviewers with thin or fine hair LOVE this hair treatment, and various hair types from 3b to 4c say that it helped their damaged hair. Even folks with dyed or bleached hair say it's safe to use. TL;DR: It works!
Promising reviews: "I have tried everything to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline
"I have VERY thick hair and it easily gets dried out. I don't use a lot of product (if any) but I do need to condition my hair almost every time I wash it. I saw this product discussed on social media and I admit: I was very skeptical. I've heard about a lot of 'miracle products' that did nothing for me. I decided to give it a try, why not, it's cheap. And holy wow! Where has this been my entire life?? My hair was instantly softer and shinier. I only left it on for maybe 7 minutes tops the first time and I still noticed a total difference. I cannot recommend this product enough! It really is a game-changer." —Nurse SportsFan
Get it from Amazon for $7.29.
15. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a gentle, lightweight hydrating face serum designed for *all* skin types — even those with sensitive skin! It's used to protect your skin's moisture barrier in the summer heat, but reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines, too.
Promising reviews: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
"I love this! TikTok made me buy it. Use after toner and before moisturizer. Helps lock in moisture and keep skin hydrated. Apply to damp face and let it absorb a minute before your favorite moisturizer. Works well with any type of skincare you normally use." —Auka Nayokpuk
Get it from Amazon for $16.41.
16. A ridiculously plush blanket you can use to keep warm while binging your favorite shows and also use as decor because it's just that dang cute.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $23.19+ (available in 12 styles and two sizes).