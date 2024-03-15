You're *Way* Behind If You Haven’t Tried These 39 TikTok Products Yet

1. Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask, a number-one bestseller for very good, well-earned reasons! After a night with this on, you'll wake up to moisturized, hydrated lips that are softer than ever.
See one TikToker sing its praises here!
Just apply a bit of this to your lips before you catch some shuteye, and let the vitamin C- and antioxidant-packed formula do the rest.
Promising review: "I bought this product after seeing it on TikTok and I can say that it lives up to the hype. I have used it overnight and before my makeup and it works great either way. It makes my lips feel so soft and hydrated." —annadova
Get it from Amazon or Sephora for $24 (available in five scents).
2. A set of wireless waterproof Bluetooth earbuds with adjustable silicone tips so they'll fit perfectly without constantly falling out no matter who's wearing them. The buzz on these babies is that not only are they affordable, but they are *super* comfortable, too — just take a look at 185,000+ 5-star reviews!
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 4+ hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, (even in the shower!), and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.
Promising review: "Professional dog walker here. I've had these for a week and I am extremely pleased with this impulse buy. The sound quality is good. Great for the price. I like how you can use either separately if you've synced properly. I didn't read the description very well before I ordered, just reviews, and was surprised they are waterproof and come with a cordless charging box. The box is awesome, too." —Jimpame2
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon $25.99+ (available in five colors).
3. A pair of high-waisted crossover flare leggings so popular on TikTok, they've sold out due to such high demand. Reviewers say these babies are buttery smooth and the most comfortable pants you will ever own. I'm adding mine to cart right now!
Promising review: "BETTER THAN LULU'S! I saw these on TikTok and waited almost two months for them to be back in stock, but they were so worth it. They’re buttery soft and the criss-cross design makes me look like an hourglass! They looked small at first but stretched just fine." —Lake
Get it from Aerie for $38.46 (originally $54.95; available in women's sizes XXS–XXL, long, short, and in eight colors).
4. A Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner because it provides results so good, you'll be left with a jaw drop like Kevin McCallister himself. This bestselling portable carpet and upholstery cleaning machine is *super* convenient and very easy to use! It works for dirt, pet stains, and baby stains, and because it's compact, you can use it to clean your car, too.
Promising reviews: "I love this thing. I bought it on a whim after seeing so many TikToks about it and can now say I am obsessed with it. As soon as it arrived I wanted to try it out, so I started on an old, old stain on my rug, and imagine my surprise when it instantly came out. (I had tried every cleaning product prior to this) Then I thought I would try my couch, and it now looks brand new. Next was my car. I've owned my car for 10 years and it has fabric seats. Honestly, I was grossed out by how much brown liquid and dirt came out of those seats but my car looks and smells amazing now. I would highly recommend this; it is easy to move around and cleans rugs, couches, cars, chairs, and more. Wish I had taken before and after photos because they would have been so good." —Zoey
Get it from Amazon for $98+.
BTW, this tool comes with small bottles of ready-to-use cleaning formula, but if you need more, grab a bigger bottle for $9.79+!
5. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a gentle, lightweight hydrating face serum designed for *all* skin types — even those with sensitive skin! It's used to protect your skin's moisture barrier in the heat, but reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines, too.
Promising reviews: "My skin dries out severely all the time during the winter, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once-non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
"I love this! TikTok made me buy it. Use after toner and before moisturizer. Helps lock in moisture and keep skin hydrated. Apply to a damp face and let it absorb a minute before your favorite moisturizer. Works well with any type of skincare you normally use." —Auka Nayokpuk
Get it from Amazon for $17+.
6. A RobeCurls heatless hair curler so you can get bouncy curls without the damage. On top of being heat-free, the curler is made with satin that helps prevent tangled hair, too.
RobeCurls is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools. This rod is designed to work with all hair types.
Promising review: "WOW!!!!! I can’t believe how well this works!!! I’ve seen this all over Instagram and TikTok, and wanted to try it. It’s so easy to put in, takes about a minute or two. Comfortable to sleep in. Then, you take it out, and it looks like you put all this effort into doing your hair. The curls turned out gorgeous, I’m so impressed!!" —Katie Porter
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in three colors).
7. An OG Kindle — the lightest, most compact, *and* least expensive of the Amazon e-reader clan. It features an adjustable built-in light and an anti-glare screen, so no worries about reading at night or out in the bright sun. OH, and it fits perfectly in a purse!
This was a purchase I thought looong and hard about, and TBH I should've gotten it way sooner!! My bookshelf is juuust about full and this was the perfect way to continue reading without adding the clutter of books in my home (especially the ones I have yet to read 😅). My favorite features are the anti-glare screen (a real game changer!) the easy dictionary look-ups, auto-saves so I don't lose my place, and easy Bluetooth connection for when I want to read with an audiobook. The size is another huge plus, because I can take it everywhere without feeling like I'm lugging something around. The text can be enlarged, too so I don't ever worry about straining my eyes. If you're someone who buys physical books constantly, this will definitely save you a bit of money, too since Kindle versions tend to be cheaper. So, it really is a great investment. 11/10, 5 stars, I highly recommend!
Promising review: "I’ve seen so many TikTok videos on this Kindle and I was very influenced to buy one and I don’t regret it!! If you love reading just get one. It’s a good purchase and you can get thousands of books!! I have Kindle Unlimited and it’s the best. Even without it you can get books from your library and transfer them to your Kindle for free!!
The backlight is the best. It could be pitch black in my room and even with my Kindle brightness all the way down I can still see just fine. Sometimes it’s brighter than I need it to be but it’s the best...The battery life is amazing. I charged it one time and it lasted a whole week." —Keturah Moten
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in two colors).
8. AND a remote control page turner so you can easily continue the story on their e-reader — even from far away! It works for Kindles, iPads, and Andriod tablets, too.
Promising reviews: "I initially saw this on TikTok and thought it was brilliant. I like to cuddle under warm heated blankets while reading my Kindle. This has been a game-changer for me. I can’t read without it! Also plan on purchasing the gooseneck arm holder that attaches to the bedside table." —Sabrina R
"I saw this on TikTok a while back. I was sure so I tried out other gadgets and gizmos before deciding to buy. I truly wished I had bought this first because it is amazing! Perfect for when you get all nice and cozy in bed and can flip a page on your tablet with a click of a button." —Sora
Get it from Amazon for $29.66.
9. Durable matte hair clips that are secure and hold all types of hair in a cute and comfortable fashion. Reviewers with thick and even super thin and fine hair say it's a must!
Promising review: "I will admit I bought these after seeing them on TikTok, and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of four from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three color combos).
10. A bottle of the forever favorite Mike's Hot Honey for those who prefer a sweet and spicy mix. Reviewers say once you try it, there's no stopping. Pizza, hot wings, and even cocktails won't be the same without it!
Mike's Hot Honey is a US-based small business that specializes in hot honey-based condiments and gifts.
Promising review: "Saw someone try this in TikTok and knew I needed it. It’s so good and sweet and spicy. I love it on fried chicken and even pepperoni pizza. It’s delicious." —Tricia
Check out BuzzFeed's review of Mike's Hot Honey for more info!
Get it from Amazon for $13.49+.
11. The Esarora ice roller to help decrease under-eye puffiness, minimize fine lines, *and* shrink pores! It can also help relieve headaches (score!) and sore muscles, so that's pretty awesome too.
Promising reviews: "Best TikTok purchase I have made. Love rolling my face after washing." —Jessica Cochran
"OBSESSED. How have I lived without this little gem?! These great reviews are for a reason!... I’ve had it for two days and have used it 5+ times... SO relaxing, helps with my rosacea inflammation, and on incoming painful zits. I haven’t had a headache to try it out, but going by how nice it feels on my neck and forehead I would assume it’s effective in that sense as well! Stop contemplating and get it! :)" —Tiffany
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 12 colors).
12. Glossier's Boy Brow, the top-rated, cult-favorite, brow-changing product you've gotta try for yourself! Boy Brow gives you fuller and bolder brows without the crusty residue like with some other products.
Glossier is a woman-owned business that was founded in 2012. They took the world by storm by making the barely-there "no makeup, makeup look" trendy again with their beauty products meant to enhance, not cover-up.
Promising review: "Game changer! I don't think I'll ever go back to my past eyebrow ways. This makes my eyebrows look so much better but in such a natural way. I don't wear much makeup, I only do my eyebrows and eyelashes, so this really fits my "natural" look. I have pretty thin eyebrows but this makes them look full and since using this product, I have received so many compliments on my brows, which has never happened before. I highly recommend this product" —Lea
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of Glossier's Boy Brow for more deets!
Get it from Glossier for $20 (available in seven shades).