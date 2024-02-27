21 Items From Black-Owned Businesses TikTok Is Obsessed With

1. A pair of Savage X Fenty high-waist leggings that'll make your workout much more comfortable with the stretch it provides. It might even make a workout happen in general because how could you *not* show these off at the gym?!
Promising reviews: "These leggings are so lightweight [and] breathable and hug your body just right for a good workout. The fabric is so soft." —Catherine
"These are so comfy and fit perfectly. Very sleek and pretty [and] I am able to stretch my legs any way I want, which is a must for me." —Adrienne
Get it from Savage X Fenty for $84.95 (available in women's sizes XS–4X and in three colors).
2. A mixed set of ~gorgeous~ stemmed wine glasses because how are you supposed to have any fun with those plain ole clear ones? The color assortment is so unique and perfect for hosting!
Estelle Colored Glass is a Black woman–owned small business that creates vintage-inspired hand-blown pieces in beautiful jewel tones.
Get a mixed set of six from Bloomingdales for $185 (available in two color schemes) or get a custom set from Estelle Colored Glass for $195 (available in 22 color options).
3. Topicals's brightening eye masks that have caffeine and kojic acid as the main ingredients to not only eliminate puffiness but *actually* reduce dark circles, too! Who says you can't take your morning coffee in eye mask form?
Topicals is a WOC-founded small business started by Claudia Teng and Olamide Olowe. The brand is all about helping you love the skin you're in, with a little help from their effective, science-backed products.
Promising review: "Love it. This is my favorite eye patch! It feels so nice on the skin and doesn’t [slide] off. My eyes were visibly less puffy after usage!" —AnnaHearts, Sephora customer
4. Bread Beauty Supply's Hair Oil Everyday Gloss to hydrate, repair, and coat hair in a lightweight, nongreasy formula. Thanks to ingredients like Kakadu plum oil and safflower oil, you'll get silky and shinier hair with limited frizz.
Bread Beauty Supply is a Black woman-owned small business that creates amazing haircare specifically for those with curl types 3a–4c.
Promising reviews: "I will probably never stop using this oil. I love it that much. Seriously though, I have very, very thick hair that gets frizzy like a lion's mane. I use this oil after I've heat styled my hair to tame the frizz, and I use it on second/third day hair. It's truly a magical hair oil! When applied after styling, I use 3–4 drops (on thick, mid-back length hair), and the oil leaves my hair looking soft, shiny, and sleek. For days in between washing, my frizz loves to pop back up, but with 4–5 drops of Bread Oil, my hair looks fresh...And it smells like gummy bears! The fragrance is fairly strong right after it comes out of the bottle, but once it's on your hair, it dissipates to a very faint but still sweet smell. I think the fragrance is the perfect amount." —duckyy
"My hair is very fine and can easily look greasy if products are too rich for it, but this product is a total home run. The oil has a thickness that reminds me of hair serums or products with dimethicone, but unlike dimethicone products, this formula actually absorbs into my hair and nourishes it instead of leaving a residue or coated feeling behind. My hair is shiny and healthy-looking, but doesn't feel like there's any product in it, and that is exactly what I need and want in a product like this. The bottle is made from sturdy glass, and the oil smells like a bright and fruity Lip Smackers gloss from the '90s, but the scent disappears after application, so it doesn't become too much. It's such a joy to use." —nleslie63
Get it from Sephora for $18.
5. A thick fleece sweatshirt with a satin-lined hood so that staying warm doesn't have to mean ruining your hair. This will ensure your locks don't get frizzy and help maintain the moisture in your hair, unlike the common, unbreathable cotton-blend hoods.
Kin Apparel is a Black woman–owned brand founded by haircare content creator Philomina Kane. Her hoodie line is inspired by her Ghanaian culture and her passion for natural haircare.
Promising review: "This fleece, along with the others, is one of the most comfortable pieces of clothing I’ve had in a very long time. They fit exactly as advertised and really do feel like a teddy bear in a hoodie. The satin lining keeps your hair from drying out and, for me, keeps my head cool. Overall, all of these fleeces are well worth the money." —Terrell H.
Get it from Kin Apparel for $56.79+ (originally $79.99; available in unisex sizes XS–3XL and in tons of other colors/styles).
6. A hand-painted, handmade scented body candle that features back rolls, hip dips, a full belly, AND smells delicious. You've got your pick between sandalwood, spiced pear (LOVE!), and lavender. There's no way this won't put a smile on your face and a little confidence in your soul.
Ctoan Co. is a Black-, queer-, and woman-owned small business based in Wisconsin. The body candles are meant to be celebratory and are designed from a completely gender-neutral perspective by founder Jodyann Morgan.
Promising review: "The 'Angel' plus size candle is soooo beautiful 😍 and I couldn't be happier! The candle smells great although I dare say I won't be burning it because it's so pretty. A+! Will buy from Ctoan again." —Crystal P.
Get it from Ctoan Co. for $29 (available in three scents or unscented, and in three other colors, including gold!).
7. Ami Colé lip treatment oil to protect and hydrate your lips like no other. The awesome oil-to-gloss formula kicks dryness to the curb and nourishes your lips, leaving a nonsticky, disco ball kinda glow.
Ami Coé is a brand "inspired by Senegal, born in Harlem, NYC," as their website proudly proclaims. With product tones and colors that compliment those with melanated skin, they provide high-quality, clean beauty to an often-ignored audience.
Promising reviews: "I saw reviews on TikTok, and I had to try it. This shade is beautiful; the oil is thick and hydrating. I plan to get more." —FreelyNat, Sephora customer
"I’ve never used up a lip product until this one! This lip treatment oil is absolutely the best out there. It feels more like a lipgloss than an oil and stays on your lips for a long time. It is not sticky at all. Really nourishes your lips too." —kreysak, Sephora customer
Get it from Amazon, Sephora, or straight from Ami Colé for $20 (available in six shades).
8. Camille Rose moisture milk, a leave-in conditioner made specifically for those with curly hair! It uses ingredients like rice milk, macadamia oil, *and* vitamins A, D, and B12 to detangle, revive, and enhance curls. OH! And it smells amazing, too.
Camille Rose is a Black woman-founded/owned business.
Promising reviews: "I have been wanting to try Camille Rose for a while now, and this was the first product I thought to pick up. It did not disappoint — it smells really nice and really keeps my hair moisturized. I will be repurchasing! Hair type:4a/4b." —Folasayo
"I have long, frizzy, wavy hair. When I put this product on my hair, it smells great, leaves my hair with beautiful curls, and it's soft to the touch." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.79.
9. Black Girl Sunscreen to moisturize and protect skin without leaving a greasy white cast. While it works for all, BGS is specially designed for melanated skin!
Black Girl Sunscreen is a Black woman-owned small business. The sunscreen comes in three versions: original SPF 30, matte SPF 45, and a kid's SPF 50. Each is paraben-free, fragrance-free, vegan, and cruelty-free!
Promising reviews: "It’s GREAT! I use sunscreen on my face every single day. I live in FL so it’s a necessity. Finally, a sunscreen that doesn’t leave a white cast, feels good on my skin, and it’s moisturizing. I will definitely be purchasing this again." —Katrina H., Target customer
"Finally! A sunscreen that’s made for people with an abundance of melanin! This doesn’t leave a white cast, and it doesn’t have much of a scent to it. It goes on effortlessly and leaves my skin feeling moisturized and protected. Do you understand how long it’s taken me to find an SPF for my skin?! I’m so thankful that it’s available at Target, and I hope they continue to stock the shelves with this product!" —Jay, Target customer
Get it from Target for $15.99 or from Black Girl Sunscreen for $18.99.
10. A Telfar Shopper Bag I have no doubt you've seen on TikTok and Instagram. The quality of these designer bags is so great; it's something that could be passed down for generations! And while the style and color options are endless, they're also limited from being in such high demand. TL; DR, get yours asap! 👏🏾
Telfar is a Brooklyn-based brand created by Liberian-American fashion designer Telfar Clemens. The genderless fashion label is known for their embossed logo bags, but they also carry a variety of apparel and accessories.
The brand's popular Shopper Bags sell out in minutes. So if you're trying to snag one, I suggest signing up for email notifications so you know the exact time and date a specific color will drop.
Get it from Telfar for $140+ (available in three sizes and tons of colors/styles).
11. A Hairbrella you can easily toss in your bag when rain is in the forecast. It's water-proof, so your hair will be protected from rain, humidity, and mist, and because it's satin-lined — frizz, too!
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business that has been creating fashionable hats that protect hair from all kinds of weather since 2016.
Promising review: "I traveled to London last month with a raincoat that did not have a hood, and I wanted something that would protect my head/hair/blowout without lugging an umbrella. This definitely did the trick. Two of the three days were rainy (some quite heavy), and my hair stayed totally dry. It stows nicely, too. I'm still learning how to adjust it while it's on my head (easier to adjust first and then put it on). Also, when I do have it tightened/pulled to the right place, the loop/slack from where I adjusted it sort of sticks out and gets in my peripheral vision. I wish the adjustment/clasp was less prominent. But, all in all, this is perfect for anyone who wants to keep their blowout fresh in the rain." —Miss Information
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in 11 colors).
12. A Heat Your Veggies hot sauce pack so flavorful it'll make you take back every bad thing you've ever said about vegetables as a kid. It's also made with fresno, habanero, *and* ghost peppers...so if you're a fan of heat, you've absolutely got to try 'em.
Hot N Saucy is a Black woman-owned, Brooklyn-based business that sells vegetable-based hot sauces in small batches.
Promising review: "Absolutely divine!! The sauces delivered on the promise! They were sweet, flavorful, and hot! My favorite is Collards and Ghost; which is definitely the hottest! However, I loved them all." —Lajuana H.
Get it from Hot N Saucy for $30.