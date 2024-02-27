21 Items From Black-Owned Businesses TikTok Is Obsessed With

Check out this TikToker using it on their locs here and another on their curls here.

Bread Beauty Supply is a Black woman-owned small business that creates amazing haircare specifically for those with curl types 3a–4c.



Promising reviews: "I will probably never stop using this oil. I love it that much. Seriously though, I have very, very thick hair that gets frizzy like a lion's mane. I use this oil after I've heat styled my hair to tame the frizz, and I use it on second/third day hair. It's truly a magical hair oil! When applied after styling, I use 3–4 drops (on thick, mid-back length hair), and the oil leaves my hair looking soft, shiny, and sleek. For days in between washing, my frizz loves to pop back up, but with 4–5 drops of Bread Oil, my hair looks fresh...And it smells like gummy bears! The fragrance is fairly strong right after it comes out of the bottle, but once it's on your hair, it dissipates to a very faint but still sweet smell. I think the fragrance is the perfect amount." —duckyy

"My hair is very fine and can easily look greasy if products are too rich for it, but this product is a total home run. The oil has a thickness that reminds me of hair serums or products with dimethicone, but unlike dimethicone products, this formula actually absorbs into my hair and nourishes it instead of leaving a residue or coated feeling behind. My hair is shiny and healthy-looking, but doesn't feel like there's any product in it, and that is exactly what I need and want in a product like this. The bottle is made from sturdy glass, and the oil smells like a bright and fruity Lip Smackers gloss from the '90s, but the scent disappears after application, so it doesn't become too much. It's such a joy to use." —nleslie63

Get it from Sephora for $18.