Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A cropped tank — the stylish basic that is absolutely essential to have in at least two of the 20+ color options. It'll definitely be a spring and summer staple, but toss it under a shacket and you can rock it in colder months, too!
FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy it. This was an impulse buy, but it was definitely 100% worth it. This crop top is so cute and...it’s not too cropped which I’m a fan of....It fits perfectly, AND I can wear it without a bra. 10/10!" —Brandy Gardner
"This top is perfect for a lot of outfits and occasions. The material is butter soft, double-lined, stretchy, and fits just right. I don’t wear a bra with it, but you can’t see-through it at all. It is so comfortable as well. It comes just right above my belly button in terms of length...Definitely recommend for everyday wear or comfy times." —Katherine
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 27 colors).
2. Bestselling chic black frame sunnies because they scream, "I'd rather be on vacation!" They're classy and edgy at the same damn time, and reviewers mention that they're an AH-mazing alternative for an expensive designer pair. *cough cough* Celine *cough*
Promising reviews: "Got these because of a TikTok I saw! They did not disappoint and can actually see clearly through them. So cute!!" —Debbie S.
"These sunglasses are my favorite thing now. They are so durable and sturdy, you'd think you paid a boatload for them. The shape is good, not too overbearing on your face, and gives a little bit of an edgy look. I bought them to go on vacation, and I have been wearing them all the time since. Totally recommend." —Michelle Maroon
Get them from Amazon for $11.98 (available in 16 lens and frame colors).
3. Abercrombie '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans that are equally stylish and comfortable. They come in a TON of styles, too — from ripped knees and cargo pockets to criss-cross waistbands and your classic straight-leg denim. It's not a want but a ~need~.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Abby Kass owns a pair and *loves* them!: "After two years of only wearing jeans a handful of times, I knew it was time to invest in a great pair. I had heard SO much about these jeans on TikTok and decided to see what the hype was all about. And let me tell you, they are SO worth it. I ended up getting the curve style (because it has two extra inches and fits my waist better), and I love how these jeans look. They're a classic style you can really wear with anything. I've only had them for a couple of weeks, and I've worn them in both casual and dressier settings. I've already gone back to get a second pair in black. That's how good these are. These do sell out fast, so don't delay if you want to add these to your closet."
Promising review: "THIS IS YOUR SIGN TO PURCHASE THESE!! I'm obsessed with these jeans. I'm about to get all the colors. They fit SO WELL. I am 5'4 and got the regulars. They are the perfect length to wear with heels. If you are more of a sneaker person, get the short length. I am so proud of Abercrombie. I remember them being so 'cool' in high school, but because I was a curvy teen, I could never fit into their jeans. Whoever is behind the fit science of these jeans, I salute you. Great job! " —Abercrombie Customer
Get it from Abercrombie & Fitch for $90+ (available in sizes 23–37, extra short, short, regular, long, and extra-long, 24 washes/styles, and in a curve style).
4. A pair of platform sandals to give you some extra height without the tiresome wearing-heels-all-day feeling. This time around, we're wearing outfits with these cuties, not just our standard flip-flops.
Check them out on TikTok here!
Promising reviews: "I loved the fit, style, and the price. I wanted something versatile that I could wear with a casual look or a more dressy look and be able to walk around the city comfortably. These accomplished all of the above. One thing I will point out is that if you have thicker ankles, the strap IS NOT elastic or stretchable in any way. I had to buckle mine in the last hole on the strap. Otherwise, they fit well and were a great buy!" —Eia Wyatt
"The shoe is a great fit. Super comfortable and will be my go-to shoe this summer!" —Patty lAshworth
Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and in six colors).
5. A detachable shirt collar so you can have that chic layered look without feeling bulky and constrained. No one will think twice when your outfit looks this good!
Promising review: "Must-have life hack! I saw someone get this off of TikTok, and I totally loved it. It does exactly what you’d want it to do. The shirt can be unbuttoned if you need it to; it’s super easy to put on. I love that it gives the illusion I have a collared shirt under without the hassle of wearing an actual collared shirt!!" —Danny
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three colors, multiple packs, and in round and pointed collars).
6. An oversized houndstooth sweater vest with the option to wear it solo in the spring, over a turtleneck in the fall, and lots more. And when there's a fashion item that makes leaps between seasons, that means you'll need it in every color.
See one TikToker (hilariously) admit TikTok made them buy it here.
Promising review: "I don’t usually buy wearable real clothes on Amazon. This is amazing; I was so pleasantly surprised. It feels so soft, fits great in that slightly oversized feel I wanted, and just looks so chic. I’ll wear it all the time." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes S–L and in five colors).
7. A pair of high-waisted crossover flare leggings that are so popular on TikTok, they've sold out due to such high demand. Reviewers say these babies are buttery smooth and the most comfortable pants you will ever own. I'm adding mine to cart right now!
Promising review: "BETTER THAN LULU'S! I saw these on TikTok and waited almost two months for them to be back in stock, but they were so worth it. They’re buttery soft, and the criss-cross design makes me look like an hourglass! They looked small at first but stretched just fine." —Lake
Get it from Aerie for $32.97+ (originally $54.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL, long, short, and in seven colors).
8. A pair of compressive printed bike shorts (with hidden pockets!) so your summer hikes and workouts are equally comfortable as they are stylish. People *will* stop you with constant compliments, so be prepared!
Promising review: "I came across these on TikTok and had to give them a shot since I’ve always wanted to try biker shorts. I have to tell you, they do not disappoint! I’m 5’, on the curvier side and they fit so great. They’re thick material, comfy, and fit just as I expected. :)" —Faith Fernandez
Get them from Amazon for $14.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 21 colors and patterns).
9. A puff-sleeve dress featuring drool-worthy details like the square neck and adjustable sleeves you can wear on or off the shoulder.
Promising review: "I saw this dress from a TikTok video and instantly wanted it. It's so great and true to size!" —corrine
Get it from Amazon for $48.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 16 colors).
And a VERY similar version in plus sizes (L–4X) for $39.99 (available in five colors).
10. A roomy Lululemon belt bag that's small but holds a surprising amount inside. This isn't a regular fanny pack, it's a ~cool~ fanny pack that's got reviewers obsessed with the chic and sleek design.
Promising reviews: "I wish I would've bought sooner. I saw this bag all over TikTok, and it caught my interest immediately because it's sleek and stylish. As a mom of two little boys, I needed something hands-free. I love the colors it comes in. I managed to get my hands on the true navy and pink pastel, and they both are gorgeous. I can't wait to see the keychains and pouches come in more colors!" —Nicoleb21
"I had been wanting a belt bag since this summer when they went viral on TikTok, and I’m so glad I finally got my hands on this one! I debated the large size or regular, and I’m so glad I went with the large. I’m size 14/D cup, and it fits perfect without looking too large on my body. It holds my keys, wallet, AirPods, hygiene products, and still has room for snacks. I’ll be buying more to give as gifts for Christmas!" —Riley
Get it from Lululemon for $48 (available in seven colors and in a smaller size for $38).