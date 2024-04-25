24 Things To Help You Deep Clean Your Grill, Your Patio Furniture, And Anything Else You Typically Use Outdoors

Promising reviews: "LIFE CHANGING. Our outdoor sectional was looking rough from being out in the rain, and I thought there was no chance I could clean it up but this thing is magical! It literally looks new! I also used this on my couch, and it was amazing! Leaves everything smelling good and super clean!" —Shannon Fenton



"We have black Sunbrella RH outdoor furniture that stays out year round. It gets covered in dust and pollen…I could never get it all the way clean (was just using a regular vacuum). I used this machine, and the furniture has never looked or felt better!!! We lovingly call this machine "The Extractor!" We love it. I have cleaned all the sofas and the interior of a car. I spilled a red DB tea on the seat, and it came right out! Can you tell I LOVE this cleaner? I didn’t even get it on sale, and honestly don’t care!" —E.B.

Get it from Amazon for $123.98+.

BTW, this tool comes with small bottles of ready-to-use cleaning formula, but if you need more, grab a bigger bottle for $11.99!