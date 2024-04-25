24 Things To Help You Deep Clean Your Grill, Your Patio Furniture, And Anything Else You Typically Use Outdoors

1. A compact pressure washer to restore your deck, fences, and mesh or plastic outdoor furniture that hasn't been cleaned since you bought them way back when. It can generate up to 3,000 psi — that's powerful enough to wash away YEARS of gunk on decks, the exterior of houses, outdoor furniture, and more.
Promising review: "First impression: W.O.W. Our concrete patio faces a shady wooded area. It gets wet and stays wet. It also gets lots of debris from the surrounding oak trees. Each summer it gets grimy, and this year was particularly bad. We debated hiring a service or renting a machine, but given the price of this decided to try it out. It was simple to assemble, worked right the first time, didn’t leak, and really transformed our slimy patio. It is lightweight and easy enough to use that I also give our rain gutters a good spray. Also tried it on cushions from outdoor furniture. It removed dirt, mildew, and lichen with ease. It makes noise, but it’s quieter than my tractor or chain saw, two other tools I use all the time while using proper hearing protection (some old school 3M industrial grade ear muffs). So far used it for about 90 minutes with no problems or issues whatsoever. Very satisfied with the performance for the price." —Kevin B.
Get it from Amazon for $125.99+ (available in two styles).
2. And a Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner if your outdoor furniture is made with fabric (and covered in dirt and debris). This baby provides results so terrifyingly good, you'll be left with a jawdrop like Kevin McCallister himself. It works for dirt, pet stains, and baby stains, and because it's compact, you can use it to clean your car, too.
Promising reviews: "LIFE CHANGING. Our outdoor sectional was looking rough from being out in the rain, and I thought there was no chance I could clean it up but this thing is magical! It literally looks new! I also used this on my couch, and it was amazing! Leaves everything smelling good and super clean!" —Shannon Fenton
"We have black Sunbrella RH outdoor furniture that stays out year round. It gets covered in dust and pollen…I could never get it all the way clean (was just using a regular vacuum). I used this machine, and the furniture has never looked or felt better!!! We lovingly call this machine "The Extractor!" We love it. I have cleaned all the sofas and the interior of a car. I spilled a red DB tea on the seat, and it came right out! Can you tell I LOVE this cleaner? I didn’t even get it on sale, and honestly don’t care!" —E.B.
Get it from Amazon for $123.98+.
BTW, this tool comes with small bottles of ready-to-use cleaning formula, but if you need more, grab a bigger bottle for $11.99!
3. An effective grill cleaner — an essential as the weather gets warmer! This cleaner will get your fave sunny day appliance shiny and clean just in time for barbecue season. Say goodbye to the terrifying crud that's been there since last summer!
Promising review: "I tried six different products before trying this one and by far, this is the best one of all. I am the type of person who prefers cleaning the grill immediately after grilling. It loosens the debris off the grates easily and comes off easily. I like easy, practical cleaning without the need to spend much time scrubbing. Try it; you will not regret it." —Fmcasado
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
4. A dog spot repair solution specifically designed to help transform all those dirt patches in your lawn into thriving blades of grass. Your pup's destruction doesn't stand a chance against this effective combo of mulch, seeds, and soil.
Promising review: "I have lacrosse players and dogs and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year, so I put more down, and it is working like a dream!" —chchmom
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes and four packs).
5. A set of drill brushes for those who are finally ready to clean out all of the grout in tiles, stoves, countertops, grills, and even gutters.
OK, so the drill is NOT included. This is just a set of three brushes that attach to your drill, or check out this one you might wanna buy.
BTW, this drill brush comes from a small business!
Promising review: "I have spent a lot of time trying to scrub the mold and mildew off my bathtub by hand but to no avail. Then I saw this product advertised on BuzzFeed and thought I'd give it a try. It's less than $20 and worth every penny. I highly recommend this product if you have a good drill and a dirty bathroom." —Stephen T. Shore
Get them from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors).
6. A bottle of mold and mildew remover spray that kills the toxic mold on patio furniture, wooden decks, fences, brick, and even the old inflatable pool you left in storage. The best part is that there's no hard work on your end. Just spray, wait 15 seconds, and watch the mold disappear!
Promising review: "This stuff is literal magic. The cleaning company couldn’t get mold out of my white outdoor patio furniture. $15,000 sectional I thought I was going to have to throw out. I tried RMR [and] the mold and mildew disappeared before my eyes. Green and black spots completely disappeared. Rinsed it super well, let it dry, and it was back to brand new." —Unhappy Customer
Get a 32-ounce bottle on Amazon for $16.99 (available in four sizes).
7. A jar of internet-famous The Pink Stuff to make those hard-to-get stains, dirt, and rust spots seem like a walk in the park. It works for everything from grills and stovetops to dirty coolers and pollen-covered porch swings.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your most stubborn stains don't stand a chance!
Promising reviews: "Worth it 100%! I used this on my pool slide and diving board. I barely used any effort, just a small amount of the Pink Stuff and a grout brush, and the baked-on stains that I could not get off before just came right off. I was so impressed I dragged my husband and teens outside to look, lol." —Lynchurch
"I highly recommend this product. We have used it on our doors and porch rails. We’ve cleaned everything in the kitchen, from the sink to the stove and fridge, and it works so well... It does exactly what it says and more. It’s so easy to apply and wipe off, and we didn’t even have to scrub to remove it." —macleod
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
8. A bottle of Oh Yuk jetted tub cleaner that removes the ~yucky~ stuff that's been sitting in your outdoor hot tub or Jacuzzi a little too long. If you've got one of these luxe outdoor home additions, this jetted tub cleaner will extract all that doesn't belong and get it back to its old, like-new self in no time. Reviewers say they work on inflatable jetted tubs, too!
It only takes 15 minutes to clean — just run the water, pour it in, and turn the jets on!
Oh Yuk is a family-owned small business based in Minnesota that specializes in Ph.D. chemist-formulated cleaning products for home appliances, from dishwashers and washing machines to hot tubs and jetted bathtubs.
Promising reviews: "I cannot believe what I saw come out of the jets in my Jacuzzi. This product is definitely fantastic. It is also very safe and delicate on tub and jet materials. I definitely recommend this product to anyone who has a jacuzzi tub. It WORKS!!!" —Anth
"This product worked great for my outdoor blow-up hot tub! It was extremely easy to use and has a very light, clean/spa chemical scent. It isn’t overpowering at all and cleans out the jets very well!" —Jessika
Get it from Amazon for $18.73.
9. And a Scumbug, an oil-absorbing sponge made specifically to clean the gross grime and scum in pools and spas. Reviewers say it's great for cleaning out all of the sunblock oil that comes off after enjoying a day in the water.
Promising review: "Scummy water bugging you? I just got this gem of a product last night. I popped it into my hot tub, and from the picture I attached, you can see that in just about 12 hours, this little Scumbug ate up all the oil and filth in the hot tub. The water not only looks better but smells better too! Highly recommended!" —Mickey D.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
10. A long-handled standing weeder so you can ~easily~ pull out those distracting and intrusive weeds that are taking up the space of your beloved plants. With this tool, you won't even break a sweat!
Grampa's Weeder is a family-owned small business that's home to a standing weeder design that's been around since 1913.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim, given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy, has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard, and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun, but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.