46 Things That'll Make Your Work-From-Home Setup Even Better

1. A set of adjustable desk shelves when you need more room to organize and decorate. Reviewers uses these desk shelves for books, supplies, plants, and more! Your WFH setup will *officially* be complete with these.
Promising reviews: "Super cute and functional! It seems really sturdy, holds all of my little things that had no place on my desk before, and looks great...I’m very happy I bought tthis." —Kimmy
"I found this product to be everything I had hoped for... ease of assembly, sturdy, attractive, well-made. I would not hesitate to purchase it again. Worth the money!" —Nanakay
Get them from Amazon for $25.99 (available in six colors).
2. A laptop stand you can put right on your desk. It makes any space much more work-friendly as the ergonomic design brings your laptop screen up to eye-level while you sit! No more leaning down to see your laptop screen means less neck and shoulder strain.
BTW, raising your laptop or monitor up to eye level makes for better ergonomics (i.e. reduced eye and neck strain). Read more about how ergonomic workstations can help at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This was recommended in an article about handling working from home during this COVID-19 stay-at-home requirement — since workspaces at home aren't as ergonomic as at work when it comes to eight-hour work days. It is SO worth it! It's incredibly sturdy. The laptop is now placed at a perfect angle. I bought a wireless keyboard which I can use with my laptop when the laptop is in the stand — and then at the end of my workday, I just slide my wireless keyboard under the laptop in the space created by the stand, and I regain that bit of space on my table. I love it. Add in the brushed silvery tone, and it has been a great investment for me." —Joe Mama
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in 10 colors).
3. A set of memory foam gel pads that work as support for your wrists, giving them relief from being in the same position eight hours a day. They'll help prevent cramping and wrist pain, which can put a damper in anyone's work or gaming time.
It comes in two pieces — one you can prop in front of your keyboard, and the other in front of your mouse.
Promising reviews: "I've been working from home due to COVID and began experiencing wrist pain. The soft cushion from both items provided the relief I needed. Great products and price!" —Gaga2015
"Having worked from home for almost a year now without any ergonomic cushion, I finally decided to buy this and so glad I did. They come with stickers that you can place to avoid movement but so far they don't seem necessary...The mouse pad cushion feels perfect! I appreciate not having the ball of my palm resting against a hard surface all day long. This also isn't sliding around on the desk. Feels perfect. These cushions have a great memory foam feel but not so much that they are very sensitive to the touch, they mostly keep their shape." —UAstudentn
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 18 colors/patterns).
4. A gel-enhanced seat cushion to not only help straighten your posture, but to make your office chair WAY more comfortable. Hours of sitting won't hurt so bad with this!
ComfiLife is a small business based in San Diego. They're all about pain relief, comfort, and taking care of your body.
Promising reviews: "I've purchased similar items in the past that visually looked like this but were stiff and rigid. This is amazing. Totally eased my back pain from my quarantined-at-home desk job. Highly recommend." —Bellarosa555
"Since I've started working from home (coronavirus quarantine) I really miss my office chair. I saw this reviewed on BuzzFeed and immediately ordered it. Best decision ever. It helps my posture and makes my stiff kitchen chair way more comfortable." —Melissa Schuler
Get it from Amazon for $35.95 (available in three colors).
5. A pair of blue-light-blocking glasses that help prevent eye strain and provide protection from the glare of screens (computer screens, phone screens, all the screens!).
Note: Results from wearing blue-light–blocking glasses are mostly placebo effect. According to the Mayo Clinic, while blue-light blocking or filtering products such as blue-light glasses decreases the transmission of ultraviolet light involving wavelengths, there is no significant improvement in vision performance or sleep quality. Read more about it here.
Promising review: "I started working full time from home due to COVID, like everyone else, and I started to get a lot of headaches, my eyes were dry and heavy, and I was having issues with my sleep. My friend pointed out I was on the computer now all day long when I had barely used computers before. I bought these glasses and have used them for about a week and they are amazing!!! I feel so much better and my body feels much better at the end of the day! I only wish they were a little lighter, and they are a little tight behind my ears." —Meghan McCutcheon
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in 14 colors and multi-packs).
6. A felt letter board you can place on or hang above your desk! Leave yourself an affirming message or a motivational quote that you love. I, myself, would use it as a cute lil' reminder to stop scrolling on Instagram 😅
This felt letter board comes with 300 letters, a bag to put them in, and a hook for easy hanging.
Felt Like Sharing in a small, family owned business started by husband and wife duo Ryan and Pam.
Promising review: "I cannot say enough good things! The board is super cute and perfect in my kitchen. I was surprised and thrilled with how many letters, numbers, punctuation marks, etc. came with the board. I thought for sure I would need to order more but that is simply not the case, Felt Like Sharing was more than generous with them! The board itself is sturdy and well made, and the ribbing is tight enough that you don't have to worry about letters falling off. Felt Like Sharing is a super responsive and pleasant company to work with and I have a feeling that I will be ordering many more boards from them in the future!" —Lisa K
Get it from Amazon for $20.95 (available in 27 colors and four sizes).
7. A set of wireless waterproof Bluetooth earbuds with adjustable silicone tips so they'll fit perfectly without constantly falling out no matter who's wearing them. The buzz on these babies is that not only are they affordable, but they are *super* comfortable, too — just take a look at 217,000+ 5-star reviews!
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four+ hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, (even in the shower!), and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.
Promising review: "I like that these came with several different options for sizing in the ear. I was able to find one that didn't ever seem to make my ear sore. I don't believe I have ever had that before. I haven't used earbuds a really long time because they just never worked out for me. I wore these for several hours when I got them prior to doing any charge or anything and was extremely satisfied with sound quality and comfort. I haven't done much other then working around the house so I can update once I take them to the gym or some other environment. I don't foresee any issues though. Great product." —Nathan J. Hamilton
Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in six colors).
8. *THEE* TikTok-famous padded office chair because no home office is complete without a comfy AND stylish place to sit. This chair not only has an adjustable height and an ergonomic mid back for support, but it's also wide enough for you to comfortably cross your legs! Reviewers say it's "life changing," so no wonder this baby's gone viral. 👏
Check it out on TikTok here!
Read more about how ergonomic office chairs can help at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "Buy this chair. I’ve bought so many office chairs over the years. The classic Goldilocks story— this one’s too bulky, this one’s too flimsy, that one has too much hard plastic… yada yada. I think this one might be it. Really comfortable, solid build, and attractive but the best feature is the wide seat. I can crisscross my legs easily to relieve the pressure in my hips which is life-changing if you’re chained to your desk sitting in meetings all day." —Larissa Harrison
Get it from Amazon for $229.99 (available with or without wheels).
9. Or an ergonomic swivel chair if you're looking for something with arm rests and wheels. This chair is still a cutie, too! So you'll get the best of both worlds.
Read more about how ergonomic office chairs can help at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "Finally found a chair that helps with supporting my low back and does not hurt my shoulders. Helps me sit upright for my posture better than my last chair. The seat is a good blend of softness vs firmness." —MrsEBailey7
"I purchased one for my wife and she loved it so I got one for myself. They are very sturdy and well made. It took about 30 minutes to assemble. We find that it supports our backs and the back spring tension is perfect. We have been through several office chairs and these are by far the best." —Boomer
Get it from Amazon for $47.98+ (available in five colors).
10. A personalized WFH sign to let others know your current work status — whether you're in a meeting or just in the ~zone~. And trust me, the last thing you want is someone bursting into the room during your big presentation!
A Command strip is included with every purchase. And BTW, the sliding options can be customized, too! Just make sure to select "Custom" under "# of Choices" and note your preferences to the seller.
Weeping Birch Home is a woman-owned small biz based in Illinois. Erin, the owner, creates handmade and laser cut home decor and gifts. She's got tons of different versions of this tracker for dirty dishes, pets, and more!
Promising review: "Times that I walk into my husband's meetings are finally over! OMG it’s better than I imagined! The quality is...so good and really well made! I was giggling when I personalized it with 'big boss Gregor' and couldn’t wait till it got here. Shipping was so fast! We both had a good laugh." —kopkamelanie
Get it from Weeping Birch Home on Etsy for $29.99 (available in four fonts and up to four custom options).
11. A rechargeable ring light that'll brighten your frame for work meetings or online classes and provide the perfect lighting for selfies. It's small enough to fit in purses and backpacks too!
Promising reviews: "Bought this to use for hosting online classes and Zoom sessions so that my video doesn't appear to be too dark. This light has three settings that are all very bright. The battery lasts a good deal of time and can also be used when plugged into USB power. Would recommend." —Shawn Maile
"I love this light. It has four brightness settings and is rechargeable. I only just received it, but wow what a huge difference. And for the price you just can't beat it!" —Samantha Logan
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.