46 Things That'll Make Your Work-From-Home Setup Even Better

These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four+ hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, (even in the shower!), and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.

Promising review: "I like that these came with several different options for sizing in the ear. I was able to find one that didn't ever seem to make my ear sore. I don't believe I have ever had that before. I haven't used earbuds a really long time because they just never worked out for me. I wore these for several hours when I got them prior to doing any charge or anything and was extremely satisfied with sound quality and comfort. I haven't done much other then working around the house so I can update once I take them to the gym or some other environment. I don't foresee any issues though. Great product." —Nathan J. Hamilton

Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in six colors).