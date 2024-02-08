39 Stylish Items That’ll Make You Feel Like You’re In Your Own Rom-Com Movie

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A polka dot organza-sleeve top that's the definition of ~va va voom~. It's trendy, eye-catching, and should 100% be seen on a big screen if you ask me.
Promising review: "I was surprised at how great this looks and feels! The lace isn’t itchy at all, the bodysuit is super soft and I love that it has three snaps across, it makes it so I don’t end up with a wedgie! Love it! Getting white next. 😍" —Colleen
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS–4X and 39 colors/styles).
2. A pleated skirt sure to be in heavy rotation. It's lightweight, flowy, long, and a piece that can be worn during different seasons. Picture yourself at a destination wedding in this skirt, and going to a casual family gathering up the street. You'll look great on both occasions in this beauty!
Promising review: "This skirt is a perfect wardrobe staple! The waist has a nice stretch to it. The length hits at just the right place below the knee. I get a million compliments on this skirt any time I wear it. I’ve had it for a year and a half — the color is still nice and black. I wash and dry it like normal, and it’s always looked great!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 17 colors and lengths).
3. A STUN-NING floral maxi dress that would be absolutely perfect for date night! The gorgeous fit will have you "accepting roses" left and right. 🌹
4. An oversized houndstooth sweater vest with the option to wear it solo in the spring, over a turtleneck in the fall, and lots more — each look more stylishly romantic than the next.
Promising review: "This vest is adorable! It’s super soft and nice and thick — very good quality. It looks like it would cost a lot more than it did! Very cute!" —Margaret F.
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes S–L and three colors).
5. A tie-strap tank top — a chic piece that's easy to style up or down and cute enough to make you want it in all eight colors. And with bows this cute, you'll have the confidence to *finally* ask out the barista you flirt with every morning.
Promising review: "I love this top. Its V-neck, the bows, and soft and good fabric. I bought a black one first and I liked it so much, I went ahead and bought a navy one too. Nice top for a date night and girls' night out...I also like that this is machine washable." —Txcatzmom
Get it from Anthropologie for $58 (available in sizes XXS–3X and in six colors).
6. A breathable chiffon pleated off-the-shoulder dress to make dancing the night away 10x more fun. So. Many. Twirls! 💃
Promising reviews: "I got sooo many compliments on this dress and I felt super comfortable and stylish while wearing it! I got the blue one and it's the perfect color for the beach or summer event. The material is lightweight and it moves gracefully while you walk. You can wear off the shoulder or on the shoulder." —Kristy and Norris Hartog
"Love this midi/maxi off-the-shoulder ruffle dress, it's perfect for spring, summer, and vacations! I personally would style it up for summer weddings, too! The fit is great [and] the ruffle is definitely trending, highly recommend." —Nikita C.
Get it from Amazon for $37.98 (available in sizes S–XL and 22 colors).
7. A pair of Dolce Vita knee-high boots with a fab kitten heel to make running around the city look effortlessly chic. If you've got a classic rom-com day of work, then happy hour, then a nerve-wracking first date...these are shoes you grab to be cute and comfortable all day.
Promising review: "The most comfortable and stylish shoes ever put on my feet. I work retail in a 12,000 sq ft store. I can wear these for a full shift of me running around for nine hours straight AND going out after work and I don’t feel any pain. First time wearing my feet were a little sore, but after they were so comfortable. Let this be your sign to get these shoes." —Isabella
Get it from Nordstrom for $250 (available in sizes 6–10 and two colors) or straight from Dolce Vita for $250 (available in sizes 5–13, five colors, and two materials).
8. A long-line faux fur coat perfect for colder evenings because it'll keep you sitting-by-the-fireplace warm without clashing with your outfit.
Promising reviews: "I loved this coat!!!... It is great for layering or just as a regular shell to an outfit. It kept me super warm, and stayed cute even in the rain that Seattle had to offer!! If you’re thinking about it, just do it! I seriously am so happy I did!!" —Madison DiBari
"I get so many compliments when I wear this jacket! You can dress it up or dress it down. It’s perfect and a staple in your closet" —Kalea
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 25 colors and patterns).
9. A pair of sheer heart-patterned tights since any main character's closet would be incomplete without 'em. These tights will spice up even the simplest outfit, transforming it into a head-turner.
10. A stunning pilgrim-style midi dress for a gorgeously ethereal look. And bonus points for being comfortable, too (the lightweight cotton-blend material ensures that)!
FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok and fell in love with the dress! This dress is very cottagecore and fits well. The dress also has a slip under, so that it isn’t too sheer, and the sizing is correct for the most part (depending on your bust as the top half of the dress is made of 'stretchy' material). I would definitely recommend this dress! Buy it if you’re thinking about it." —Jin
"I absolutely love this dress it’s so pretty and flowy and perfect for the spring or summer time! I got so many compliments on it." —Katelyn
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available for S–XL and in 30 colors).
11. A cute puff sleeve top with a tie front *and* back making it easily adjustable to you. The reviews are filled with people saying this top earns compliments nonstop, so get ready!
Promising reviews: "So cute! Fits true to size and feels high quality... This definitely exceeded expectations! I get compliments every time I wear it, and people are always surprised to hear where I got it from." —Taylor
"The fit and color are as pictured! This top is really comfy and adjustable with the strings on the back. The material is pretty soft and not scratchy or cheap at all. I love this top! —naomi
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 30 colors/patterns).