45 Stylish Items So Good, They Must Have Compliment Magnets Hidden Somewhere In Their Seams

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A strapless mesh bustier to join the corset trend with something that'll last way after it's over. This top comes in 17 (!!) cute and bold colors; you may want a different one for every day of the week.
Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another mid-sized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes 00–20 and in 15 colors).
2. A stylish midi tank dress perfect for those with a minimalist closet (or anyone who needs a few more good staple dresses). The material is stretchy, comfortable, and surprisingly thick according to reviewers!
FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
Promising review: "I was a bit skeptical about buying a bodycon dress from an unknown, but am soooo glad I did. The fit is amazing. I can dress it up or down (think New Year's Eve or a beach party). It is really that cool and versatile... This is an all-season, all-event dress... This dress will work for a variety of body shapes. Cons: Sorry, can't think of any." —Susan R.
Get it from Amazon for $24.07+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and in 11 colors).
3. A statement-making jumpsuit there's no doubt you'll want to wear every chance you get. This beaut can be ~easily~ dressed up or down, too. It's just a simple choice between sneaker or heel!
Promising reviews: "Be prepared to stop traffic! This was totally worth the wait. I was on the waiting list for MONTHS! I wore this little beauty to Nashville and I have never had more people stop me to tell me how much they loved an item of clothing! Just buy it! Fit like a glove but not uncomfortably." —Melissa H.
"This jumpsuit literally fits like a freaking glove [and] is SO cute! Bought to wear for my bday, and I’m beyond excited! Mumu denim is literally like no other; I swear by it! So stretchy and comfy while being beyond cute. If you are deliberating, just buy it! " —Carly S.
Get it from Show Me Your Mumu for $228 (available in sizes XS–XXL, two patterns, and also in a sleeveless denim version).
4. A pair of platform sandals to give you some extra height without the tiresome wearing-heels-all-day feeling. This time around, we're wearing outfits with these cuties, not just our standard flip-flops.
Promising review: "The best shoes for travel! These are THE shoes! I was planning a month-long trip to Europe and wanted cute but very comfortable shoes for lots of walking. These shoes help up to 22k+ steps/day + steps. They are able to balance on cobblestone streets really well, and I found that the platform aspect actually made it easier for me with cobblestone streets than it would have been in flats. I bought my mom a matching pair because I love them so much...I would probably buy a new pair since the price is good for how comfortable they are and how much they went through this year." —Whitney Carter
Get them from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and nine colors).
5. A puff-sleeve dress with drool-worthy details like a square neck and adjustable sleeves you can wear on or off the shoulder. A must-have when warmer weather comes your way.
Promising review: "Loved this dress! Wore for an outdoor wedding. No regrets... The dress is lined and wasn’t too short, just short enough to feel fun! I had to steam it before wearing, but it wasn’t too bad out of the package. Overall, I loved it! So comfy and even held up the ta-tas pretty well. I wore a strapless bandeau bra (no wire) and couldn’t believe that worked!" —Courtney Ramser
Get it from Amazon for $48.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 17 colors).
And a VERY similar version in plus sizes (L–4X) for $43.99 (available in seven colors).
6. A pair of slit-hem jeans that kinda look like something the Hadid sisters would wear, which makes them an immediate must-have right? These cuties are comfortable, too, so they're sure to be your new favorite jeans.
Get it from Good American for $139 (available in sizes 00–30).
7. A midi-length satin dress with a cowl neck because it may just be the easiest stylish outfit there is. A satin dress with sneakers during the day is edgy, but a satin dress at night? Epic!
FYI, there are TONS of pregnant reviewers who are obsessed with the amount of stretch this dress has.
Promising reviews: "This dress is super gorgeous and totally worth the money! TikTok made me buy it, and it was on sale, so even better. The fabric is also really good quality." —Melanie
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 23 colors and styles).
8. A slouchy cardigan that's a cute basic you'll get tons of wear out of. Reviewers rave that it's super lightweight and comfortable, too.
Promising review: "Didn’t realize I would end up wearing this sweater every single day. I should probably wash it, but I’m not sure I’m ready to part with it for even 30 minutes while it’s in the washer. :) Love the color too; I got the pink/purple one, and it’s so cute. If you want to own a super comfortable cardigan — get it!! Usually wear a size S but ordered an L because I was going for the oversized look and OMG, I love it so much!!" —Mary L
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–XL and eight colors).
9. An overall jumpsuit to take a casual T-shirt to the next level. It's got extra deep pockets, has a comfy oversized fit, and even comes in tons of cute prints!
10. A stylish two-piece suit if you're looking to stand out in a crowd full of mini dresses. This set comes complete with a blazer and palazzo pants made with lightweight linen fabric. It'll have you feeling like you're roaming the streets of Italy!
BTW, this suit is custom-made for YOU to ensure it fits just right. Just be sure to leave your measurements in the designated area before checking out!
Hey Mimi Sisters is a woman-owned small biz that makes gorgeous clothing — many of them made to order! Cool, right?
Promising reviews: "I bought the suit in khaki and added a pair of custom shorts so I could wear it during the summer, and I kid you not this is the coolest thing I have ever bought! It fits perfectly, despite the fact that I did not give very accurate measurements, and Stefaniya was great to work with. She answered promptly, was incredibly helpful and willing to make exactly what I wanted! I will definitely be buying in multiple colors." —hgkoennecke
"Wore it as a wedding guest, and people loved my fit! One of the bridesmaids said I had the best outfit out of everyone there. Fit perfectly :)" —Jessica Lee
Get it from Hey Mimi Sisters on Etsy for $112.50+ (originally $150; available in custom sizes, ten styles —including vest/shorts combos!— and 42 colors).