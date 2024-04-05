46 Stylish Items You’ll Want Now That Spring Has Officially Sprung

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A chic tie-front romper that'll have you ~spring~ into the warm weather season in style. You can customize it to your preferred level of coverage, ensuring you're feeling cute and secure. Can we start a petition to get all tops to work this way?
Promising review: "I usually do not like rompers because the shorts always ride up my thighs when I walk. These shorts are flowy and perfect! The adjustable tie lets you cover your boobs as much or as little as you want. Perfect material and super cute! I am a 34D cup, and the medium fits perfectly." —Ashley Wells
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 18 colors).
2. A strapless mesh bustier to join the corset trend with something that'll last way after it's over. This top comes in 17 (!!) cute and bold colors; you may want a different one for every day of the week.
Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another midsized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes 00–20 and in 14 colors).
3. Abercrombie '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans that are equally stylish and comfortable. They come in a TON of styles, too — from ripped knees and cargo pockets to criss-cross waistbands and your classic straight-leg denim. It's not a want but a ~need~.
BuzzFeed editor Abby Kass loves the pair she owns!: After two years of only wearing jeans a handful of times, I knew it was time to invest in a great pair. I had heard SO much about these jeans on TikTok and decided to see what the hype was all about. And let me tell you, they are SO worth it. I ended up getting the curve style (because it has two extra inches and fits my waist better), and I love how these jeans look. They're a classic style you can really wear with anything. I've only had them for a couple of weeks and worn them in casual and dressier settings. I've already gone back to get a second pair in black. That's how good these are. These do sell out fast, so don't delay if you want to add these to your closet.
Promising review: "THIS IS YOUR SIGN TO PURCHASE THESE!! I'm obsessed with these jeans. I'm about to get all the colors. They fit SO WELL. I am 5'4 and got the regulars. They are the perfect length to wear with heels. If you are more of a sneaker person, get the short length. I am so proud of Abercrombie. I remember them being so 'cool' in high school, but because I was a curvy teen, I could never fit into their jeans. Whoever is behind the fit science of these jeans, I salute you. Great job! " —Abercrombie Customer
Get it from Abercrombie & Fitch for $90+ (available in sizes 23–37, extra short, short, regular, long, and extra-long, 25 washes, and in a curve style).
4. A puff sleeve midi dress cute for daytime spring events, but that transforms to chic and sexy for evening ones. It's made of lightweight material and even has ties on the sleeves and bust to ensure it fits just right.
Get it from Showpo for $69.95 (available in sizes 0–16 and in five colors).
5. A cropped tank because it's the stylish basic that is absolutely essential to have in at least two of the 20+ color options. It'll definitely be a spring and summer staple, but toss it under a shacket and you can rock it in colder months, too!
Promising review: "This top is perfect for a lot of outfits and occasions. The material is butter-soft, double-lined, stretchy, and fits just right. I don’t wear a bra with it, but you can’t see through it at all. It is so comfortable as well. It comes just right above my belly button in terms of length...Definitely recommend for everyday wear or comfy times." —Katherine
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 27 colors).
6. A pleated tennis skirt that can be styled for just about any event you've got planned this spring. It even features built-in shorts for extra comfort and security!
Promising review: "I LOVE this skirt. I found it off a review on TikTok. The skirt fits like a glove, with room to stretch (not tight or ill-fitting). I’m really happy with this product because it’s hard to find a product that accommodates my size and comes in good quality. If you were hesitant, I would suggest checking your measurements. I might buy more colors!" —Nick
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes 0–12 and in 42 colors and patterns).
7. A pair of high-waisted flowy pants sure to be your go-to all spring long. The split hem and the wide leg make it an easy choice. (And who wants to squeeze into tight skinny jeans anyway?)
Promising review: "These pants are so comfortable and chic! I love that they are wide-legged and flowy. They give you the same breezy feeling that you get with a maxi skirt. The material is super soft and the perfect weight for warm-weather pants. The belted ties are just the right length and add a very feminine touch. The pant legs are very wide. I cannot wait for warmer weather to get here so I can wear this outfit!" —Brittany Williams
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes S–4X and in 24 colors).
8. A pair of ultra-stretchy denim leggings to make it look like you're wearing jeans, but really, you're strutting through the day comfy as heck. BTW...they have pockets!
Promising review: "SO comfortable. [I'm] OBSESSED with these!! They fit perfectly (very true to size, stretchy; I wouldn't recommend sizing up). I honestly was not expecting to like them at all and was in a rush to get some business casual pants, and based my purchase on the reviews. Super comfortable and perfect for an office job where you're sitting at a desk often. 10/10 recommend these!" —Serena Scasny
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes S–3X and in eight colors).
9. An incredibly soft and stunning backless bodysuit that will turn heads, earn compliments, and become an instant favorite in your closet. Reviewers say this bodysuit is ultra stretchy and doesn't dig into your skin like many others in the same style. I give this a 10/10!
Reviewers suggest sizing up slightly for a perfect fit.
Promising review: "After reading reviews, I decided to order a size up. I ordered an XL, and it fits perfectly. It's nice and tight, but not so tight that the straps dig into my skin. Also, I like the built-in thong, as it makes my big booty look bigger. It's so sexy and makes me feel sexy. I love it." —Andrea
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in four colors).
10. An asymmetrical drop-waist skirt practically made for springtime. It comes in multiple colors and prints — including this unique gingham picnic print that'll make you want to spend a day in the park.
Lisa Says Gah is a woman-owned small business that has earned Insta fame and is known for its quirky, colorful, and retro printed clothes. They work with female designers and produce sustainable and ethically sourced clothing.
Get it from Lisa Says Gah for $158 (available in sizes XS–3X available in five colors/patterns).