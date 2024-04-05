46 Stylish Items You’ll Want Now That Spring Has Officially Sprung

BuzzFeed editor Abby Kass loves the pair she owns!: After two years of only wearing jeans a handful of times, I knew it was time to invest in a great pair. I had heard SO much about these jeans on TikTok and decided to see what the hype was all about. And let me tell you, they are SO worth it. I ended up getting the curve style (because it has two extra inches and fits my waist better), and I love how these jeans look. They're a classic style you can really wear with anything. I've only had them for a couple of weeks and worn them in casual and dressier settings. I've already gone back to get a second pair in black. That's how good these are. These do sell out fast, so don't delay if you want to add these to your closet.

Promising review: "THIS IS YOUR SIGN TO PURCHASE THESE!! I'm obsessed with these jeans. I'm about to get all the colors. They fit SO WELL. I am 5'4 and got the regulars. They are the perfect length to wear with heels. If you are more of a sneaker person, get the short length. I am so proud of Abercrombie. I remember them being so 'cool' in high school, but because I was a curvy teen, I could never fit into their jeans. Whoever is behind the fit science of these jeans, I salute you. Great job! " —Abercrombie Customer

Get it from Abercrombie & Fitch for $90+ (available in sizes 23–37, extra short, short, regular, long, and extra-long, 25 washes, and in a curve style).