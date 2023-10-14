42 Storage Solutions To Make The Most Of Even The Tiniest Of Apartments

1. A set of floating bookshelves if you want your books to work double duty as both relaxing entertainment and decor. With this, you won't need a bulky bookshelf taking up half of the room!
Each shelf holds up to 15 pounds, and reviewers recommend putting your largest, heaviest books at the bottom of each shelf for more support.
Promising reviews: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere
"I bought two of these in 2010 and in the last 10 years I've used them in three different apartments. I just put them up in apartment number three and was once again blown away with how awesome they look. Every time I put them up it's like 'WOW WOW WOW these are AMAAAZZINNGGG!!' If you love decorating with books, this is a must buy!" —Jlands
Get it from Amazon for $11.50+ (available in two sizes, two colors, and in sets of three).
2. A super convenient flip-top end table complete with a charging station and storage space for wires, remotes, coasters, and more right underneath the surface! Yay for not having to look at tangled lamp wires and to never losing that tiny TV remote again!
Promising review: "I bought two of these as side tables beside our couch. I love how sleek they look, plus having an extra storage drawer with plugs for our phones is great! I charge my phone and watch while we watch TV in the evenings... It fits everything I need: remotes, tissues, and coaster for cups." —Jessica
"Bought this table for a sun porch that currently has limited electrical outlets. It's easy to put together, came well packaged, and the right size for in between furniture... It offers a great deal of flexibility with what I want to plug in. I currently have a timer plugged in for a lamp, I'm able to charge two phones, and still have an outlet available for something else if needed. Been using for a couple of months now and very happy with the product." —gone2020
Get it from Amazon for $81.99+ (available in 16 colors).
3. Or a floating bedside drawer to ensure you have room for your phone, books, and glasses *without* the big, over-bearing nightstand that barely fits in the corner. It's also way less overwhelming to the eye, which will make your small space look and feel bigger!
Urbansize is a small family-owned business from London, England, making furniture to help maximize space in the room, since 2015. This bedside table is made from 100% beechwood.
Promising review: "We love our new shelves! We're using them as nightstands in our tiny apartment, and they work great!! Shipping was also extremely fast coming from the UK to Texas, US." —Ali
Get it from Urbansize on Etsy for $152.46+ (available in small and large and in all white or with an oak top).
4. A set of two cabinet shelf organizers so you'll have maximum use of your cabinet space. They're stackable, too! Which will be helpful when you want to save room for taller items.
5. A sleek and ~sneaky~ shoe-storage cabinet that's absolutely genius to have at your entryway. There'll be no more clutter and you've got a surface for keys, mail, and essentials on top.
Promising review: "This shoe storage organizer is great quality, stylish and purposeful. No longer our shoes will be left in the middle of our open area they will have a place to be. I would recommend this piece to anyone looking to upscale their home. Love the color and design. 💛" —Melissa
Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in four colors).
6. A versatile velvet storage ottoman featuring a removable top so you'll have extra room for magazines, toys, and more. The top is flippable too, with a flat wood surface on one side that can be used as a side table.
Promising reviews: "I love this ottoman/footstool. It is so worth its price and more. The color is gorgeous. It is nice and soft. Has the ability to hold things in the storage and looks amazing. This is a must-buy. If you are wondering if you should buy this item, buy it buy it. If I need more foot stools I will definitely buy this one again. Love it." —Jennifer fry
"This was the easiest thing to assemble and it's so nice! It's perfect as a small side table to a chair in our small living room. It looks more high-end than expected because of the velvet pleats. The flip top and storage are versatile and it has an overall stylish look." —Andrea
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in 10 colors).
7. A coffee table with a pet bed area and storage cubby right below! The need for tacky pet beds and clunky shelves tacking up floor space just went *poof*.
Promising review: "This is modern mid-century coffee table has a wonderful design and offers a hiding spot for your cat! My cat took to it right away and loves sleeping on the soft mattress hidden inside the coffee table. The wood is quite heavy and sturdy. The assembly was fairly easy, with the step-by-step instructions it took about 20 minutes. I highly recommend this coffee table for cat lovers : ))" —Julie
Get it from Wayfair for $98.99 (originally $159.99).
8. A genius magnetic stove shelf that keeps your countertops free for food prep and appliances. The best part is that there are no nails or Command Strips required.
This shelf is completely magnetic, so this is a great renter-friendly option to avoid using nails and drilling!
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Promising review: "The shelf installed in a snap. It has two sturdy magnets that hold it securely onto the slightly rounded back of my stove. I felt comfortable setting a full jar of honey on it, and I haven’t seen it move at all as I have been cooking. I have limited space in the kitchen, so I’m really happy to have an additional place to set things I need frequently. It doesn’t look like an add-on; it looks like part of the stove. I’m really happy with it!" —Sylvia J.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three sizes and three colors).
9. A set of magnetic spice jars to save you space in the kitchen and deck out your fridge. This set of 10 even comes with labels for each jar to make for easy grab 'n' spice cooking.
Gneiss Spice is a small biz based in Bethel, Maine. They specialize in stylish and sustainable spice organization.
Promising review: "These little jars have added such charm to our kitchen. They are not only beautiful and showcase the gorgeous spice colors, but are incredibly functional and make great use of our extra fridge space. The magnets are strong, the pack comes with a TON of sticker labels for any spice you can imagine, and the small jars are honestly just the right size." —Gretchen K.
Get it from Amazon for $70+ (available in two sizes and packs of 12 or 24).
10. A set of two nesting storage tables because these babies can be used as both chic side tables and a place to store extra home goods.
Promising review: "I’m obsessed with these tables! The tall one comes high enough to enjoy coffee or to eat at. My favorite part about these tables are the storage! I love them because they don’t take up a ton of room and are easy to move around! Super happy with these!" —Andrew Vinh Tran
Get a set of two from Amazon for $95.80+ (available in five colors and two shapes).
11. An over-the-door organizer you can use for hats, purses, or T-shirts in that not-clean but not-dirty stage. It'll keep things off the floor while still freeing up space in your closet shelves and racks!
12. A shower curtain liner with built-in mesh pockets when there's zero space left on the tub rim or shower caddy. For people with no shelving in the shower, this is life changing!
Promising review: "We are apartment living, so no one in the household could take a shower without crash/boom as you're knocking something down sitting on a shelf or the bathtub rim. This is a game changer. There are so many pockets with so much room in each I actually have space left over. My husband's back scrubber, my shampoo and hair care, my daughter's bubble baths, bath floofies, all fit with room to spare. And the pockets are all a nice height so I'm not crouching to find anything. The curtain is clear so I didn't have to change the 'pretty' one for decorative purposes. I am super pleased." —goodnite.graci
Get it from Amazon for $19.13+ (available in two colors).
13. A folding desk perfect for when you don't want your workspace taking over your entire living room or bedroom (after all, there ain't much). This desk folds up into a slim, easy-to-store item that can slide under your bed, couch, or in a closet!
Promising review: "Once I started to work from home full time, I needed a desk to fit in my small apartment. This desk does the job — small, lightweight, easy to assemble. Now that I have been using it for two-plus months, I feel like It could've been deeper since I have a 34-inch monitor and using a laptop in front of it (to type). I have scooted my monitor to hang 2 inches off of the back and using the wall to help hold the monitor up and in place. This desk would be PERFECT if it was a little deeper, but overall, it's an awesome desk." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $64.98+ (available in four colors).