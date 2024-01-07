Just 44 Random Items You’ll Want In Your Home This Winter

1. A set of electric logs because they actually produce heat and have a realistic crackle to add to the "nice and cozy" feel you're looking for. We totally get not wanting to leave your house when you've got this guy inside.
Getting a little too hot? Turn the heater off and enjoy the flames and crackling on their own!
Promising review: "So realistic! I absolutely love these logs! I searched through every set on Amazon and online, and finally settled on this set. I am so glad I did! The remote control makes it very easy, and the flames and logs look amazingly real. The crackle of the fire can be turned on or off and can also be adjusted...low/high. It sounds so real, I feel the need to put a fireplace screen up. This is an excellent product. No problems whatsoever. Opened the box and plugged it in. It’s very hard to tell they are not real. It’s soothing, relaxing, and comforting. One of the greatest purchases I’ve ever made." —M Hall
Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in three sizes).
2. A towel warmer so you aren't shivering after a shower or bath. That is literally the opposite of cozy and we can't have that!
It can fit up to two towels and has a 15-minute adjustable timer.
Promising review: "After reading lots of reviews on several different towel warmers, I bought this product for my mom for Christmas. I tested it out before giving it to her. It works great! The timer looks so sleek and fancy. Even at only 15 minutes, you get a nice warm towel! 10/10 would recommend! Already thinking of buying one for myself!" —Kaylee Spence
Get it from Amazon for $119.99.
3. An extra soft, 100% organic jersey sheet set that'll make you feel like you're sleeping in your favorite oversized T-shirt every night. The combo of cotton and jersey knit material make these sheets lightweight and breathable, too.
Promising review: "I've been using these for several weeks now and we really enjoy these. They fit our queen mattress well and are really comfy to sleep on! I also really appreciate that they are well crafted and hold up to repeated washings. Usually by the third wash some sheets show signs of wear, but these are good as the day we got them. I'll definitely be buying a number of sets!" —nemertes
Get it from Tuft & Needle for $60+ (originally $80+; available in sizes Twin XL—California King and six colors).
4. And a plush double-sided shaggy duvet set you'll absolutely love snuggling up in at night. Reviewers say it's thick enough to use as a blanket on its own, but the best part about a duvet is that you can easily switch it out to fit your ever-changing taste!
One side is faux-fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pillow sham, and other size sets include two.
Promising review: "Best things I've ever purchased. I’m obsessed with this blanket. It’s seriously one of the best decisions I’ve ever impulsively made. Pair it with the lux satin sheets. Add a little puppy and live like the sultan you deserve to be."—Kathryn Cottam
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in sizes Twin, Queen, & King and in 25 colors).
5. Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask because dry lips are a serious winter issue around here! After a night with this on, you'll wake up to moisturized, hydrated lips that are softer than ever.
BTW, some people use it as a daily lip balm or lip protectant over their lipstick too!
Laneige is an Asian-owned brand that has been in the beauty game for years (seriously, since the 90s!). The luxury brand prides itself on being affordable too, and has many fan-favorite products because of it.
Promising reviews: "Holy freakin grail!! I pick at my lips so they’re constantly chapped and raw. I used this once and by the second day all the dry/dead skin had come off and my lips were softer than I’ve ever felt. Totally worth the money and smells amazing!!" —Anissamarie01
"Lives up to ALL the hype. Holy grail amazing product. I have been chapstick-obsessed since birth, and this product goes above and beyond. I carry it around in my purse and use it every day and my lips look super glowy and hydrated, and it lasts a long time after application. I'm slowly collecting every shade." —honeycbxdger
Get it from Sephora for $24 (available in six scents) or from Amazon for $24 (available in eight scents).
6. And O'Keeffe's nourishing hand cream reviewers swear has magic powers because of its ~amazing~ healing abilities for dry, cracked skin. For folks who work or hang outside during the winter, this is a must!
Promising reviews: "The best on the market. I have issues year-round because of yard work or the cold winters. This is the best product you can buy, and believe me, I’ve tried dozens. I use it daily and now have soft and crack-free hands. I also use a little before bedtime so it softens while I sleep. Take a chance; you’ll never buy anything else." —Ellen
"A winter must-have for my man. He works outside and does labor with his hands. In Chicago, it’s been below 20 degrees, and his hands usually chap and bleed for the season, but with this magic stuff, he has been able to pull through unscathed." —Rebecca L. hebding
Get it from Amazon for $11.26 (also available in packs of two and 12).
7. A wearable hooded blanket, because it looks like a giant hoodie but feels like the most warm and comfortable blanket ever. It's even lined with fluffy faux shearling to keep in the extra warmth when you're lounging at home or out and about.
Promising reviews: "This is the softest thing I have ever put on! It is perfect for lazy nights in eating ice cream in bed or even sitting on your porch on a cool morning drinking coffee! I am in college and you bet your butt I’m wearing this to class in the winter! I’m obsessed and will be gifting these to all my friends this Christmas! Amazing for the price too, totally worth it!" —Caroline Dudley
"Are you a large person who’s always cold? LOOK NO FURTHER, my fellow giants. I am 6' and this blessed cloth of heavenly fluff nearly hits my knees!! Just thinking about The Comfy will make you feel warm and cozy. I’m throwing myself a housewarming party because I now live inside of this thing. BUY IT!" —Joshua Slaughter
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in kid and adult sizes, 23 colors/prints, and in quarter zip).
8. An Ember temperature-control smart mug to keep your coffee and tea as hot as when you first poured it. It's all controlled through the app where you choose your desired temperature and can even make presets for specific beverages. Fancy stuff, right?
Promising review: "Best thing since sliced bread! I hate when my coffee gets cold. I was originally looking for one of those warming coasters, but then I saw the Ember mugs...there was no turning back. I can take my coffee with me into my bosses office and it still stays hot?? Yes please. I used that app and have adjusted my temp down to 127 degrees. It stays at that temperature the entire time. I’ve not had an issue with battery life either, doesn’t take me more than an hour to polish off a cup of coffee. I HIGHLY recommend." —Mathews
Get it from Amazon for $123.99+ (available in black, red, white, and multiple metallic options).
9. OR a TikTok-beloved squiggly aesthetic mug and saucer set if you want something that's newborn kitten level adorable. Just imagine being cozy at home, sipping on your favorite beverage from this gem. Sounds perfect to me!
Promising review: "It just makes my morning a bit brighter to drink out of something so cute! Love that I can also throw it in the dishwasher to clean. The 'organic' shape also makes it pretty comfy to hold, and the curve of the cup wall at the top makes it cozy to drink from. Love it!" —katie
Get it from Amazon for $25.98+ (available in 17 styles).
10. A draft guard that'll keep your home the cozy safe haven that it is. When you have your space heater going while bundled up in your new blanket, the last thing you need to worry about is a cold breeze.
Promising review: "For more than a year, my teenager used a sweatshirt to block noise and cat toys from getting under his door (if a cat toy gets in there, the cat will meow at his door at whatever early hour). With hardwood floors, the sweatshirt would get nasty (collecting dust and cat hair). This product is great. Easy to install, customizable size, does its job, looks tidy, stays where it should be, and the cover is washable. We've had it installed for about a month, and it's holding up well." —B. Hansen
Get it from Amazon for $14.36 (available in four colors).
11. A Bluetooth mini projector to switch things up for movie nights in. It easily connects to your phone via Bluetooth and can mirror your laptop or TV with an HDMI cord. Your house will *definitely* be the new designated movie night spot from now on.
Promising review: "This is the first projector I’ve purchased, and it was recommended to me by a friend. I am not disappointed! I still don’t have any sort of projector screen so I decided to set it up on a random wall in our home...it still worked fantastic even on a beige textured wall! The picture is very clean, easy to focus, and the speaker actually works quite well if you don’t have an external speaker to connect it to. I love that it’s so small and easy to move, or store if needed. It will be great to use for a movie night in the backyard during the summer!" —Tanner
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (clip the coupon on the product page to save $10).