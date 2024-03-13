You're Definitely Losing If You Snooze On These 39 Products Any Longer

1. A pair of opaque fleece-lined tights because they're warm without being annoyingly bulky. Thanks to these, you can say hello to wearing shorts, skirts, and dresses in the wintertime!
Promising review: "Most comfortable leggings in the world. These were a gift for my daughter. She loves leggings, but usually leggings are cold in winter. She called and said she loved them. The lining was so soft and warm! A good value for the price!" —Cynthia M. Stone
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in seven colors and with footed/non-footed options).
2. The famous Alleyoop 4-in-1 makeup brush that features an eyeshadow brush, a blush brush, a brow brush, *and* a blending sponge! It's the perfect size to keep in your purse for touch-ups throughout the day, and for saving space in your makeup bag.
Alleoop is a woman-owned small biz that takes "beauty efficiency" to a new level. Most of their products are compact and have multiple functions!
Promising review: "It's a staple for my work makeup routine...The angled brow brush is great for using with a brow pomade. The eyeshadow brush is surprisingly versatile! I can do an outer corner shade, middle shade, inner corner shade and the lower lash shade as well. I used a clean makeup-removing cloth that is perfect for switching colors and also keeps my brushes soft and pliable... The sponge is great for blending out eye primer, but it’s advertised as being best used for blending concealer and it nails it." —Ayndie
Get it from Amazon for $25 or straight from Alleyoop for $25.
3. A super plush and cozy "dog bed for humans" so you can have the kind of naps your furry family members have. You know, the drooling, tongue out, not-a-sound-will-bother-you kind of nap they ALL have after a hard day of being cute. It's super soft with the faux fur, but the slight firmess of the bed will make it impossible to leave.
Promising review: "I saw this online and decided that I'm giving it a try. I have a hard time sleeping without feeling support around me. I toss and turn over 40 times per night according to my sleep app. I tried this hoping for the best and I will say, I slept like a baby for the first time in seven years. I put a pillow under each side to prop it up to make it cradle in more and I’m in heaven. I'm 57 and have had a hard time dealing with the emptiness of divorce. Who needs a man when you’ve got this to sleep in? Purchase it! You won’t regret it. And best of all, no one snoring next to me! Win, win!" —Heavenstinyangels
Get it from Amazon for $199.99 (available in two sizes and four colors).
4. A bottle of Drop It, a wine sulfate and tannin remover that helps prevent that annoying wine-headache and any sinus or allergic reactions you may have after drinking.
Drop It recommends 1–2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2–3 for a glass of red, and 7–9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and you're good to go.
Promising review: "YOU NEED THIS STUFF! This stuff is almost unreal. It’s a tiny bottle of mercy drops sent down from God him/herself. I had sworn off alcohol the past couple of months because it made me feel terrible the next day. You know the deal...tired, throbbing head, bloated feeling, congestion, the hangover works. I was skeptical about this product but figured I’d try it based on the reviews. I’m so glad I did because this will now be a staple in my life.
For reference, my boyfriend and I split a bottle of Malbec wine (14.2% ABV), put the recommended amount of drops into the bottle, and swirled it around. Typically we both would have woken up with nasty hangover symptoms but we oddly woke up feeling refreshed. I did not drink a lot of water with my wine so as to offset the potential hangover, so I know it was all on this little bottle of heaven... It’s flavorless so you don’t notice it’s addition whatsoever. Excellent product." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
5. AND with wine headaches in the past, a four-piece set of two-toned wineglasses perfect for entertaining guests at your upcoming holiday parties or nights in with your besties. The glass shape and the colors are so unique!
Promising review: "Love these glasses. I purchased these glasses in the peach color and they are so pretty! They are also more durable than they look. Highly recommend !!" —HeyEzzy
Get a set of four from Anthropologie for $72 (available in three colors).
P.S. there are matching coupe glasses available, too and they're stunning!
6. A Bluetooth-enabled record player so when you aren't playing a vinyl record from your collection, you have the option to play something from your phone. It comes in 19 colors, too! So you're bound to find one you love.
Promising review: "This thing is great! The output is great. Very loud and clear with no distortion. I put the first record on it this morning and the audio quality and overall functionality is awesome. It also makes a great bluetooth speaker as well. The briefcase design makes it great for moving it room to room or traveling places with it. I highly recommend this turntable to both the beginner who's looking to get into vinyl and even the hardcore collector who is just looking for something more portable with some good sound!" —D. Morris
Get it from Amazon for $49.98+ (available in 35 colors).
7. A rose-gold rechargeable electric lighter that'll ensure you never have to worry about running out of lighter fuel again. Isn't that the dream for a candle hoarder — er, I mean candle lover?
BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord loves this lighter and says, "It comes in other pretty colors, but I am especially partial to this one because I bought it for my parents (their kitchen is entirely pink and one of my favorite places on Earth), and this was SO EASY to use — not to mention super safe! It worked like a charm on their stove, which needs to be lit by hand. I use it all all my candles now too. I'm a big weenie about fire (lol, self-preservation) so I've always stuck to extended arm gas lighters, but this is much better for the environment (plus cuter), so I feel a lot better about using it."
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in 10 colors and multipacks).
8. Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask — a number one bestseller for very good, well-earned reasons! After a night with this on, you'll wake up to moisturized, hydrated lips that are softer than ever.
BTW, some people use it as a daily lip balm or lip protectant over their lipstick too!
Laneige is an Asian-owned brand that has been in the beauty game for years (seriously, since the 90s!). The luxury brand prides itself on being affordable too, and has many fan-favorite products because of it.
Promising reviews: "Holy freakin grail!! I pick at my lips so they’re constantly chapped and raw. I used this once and by the second day all the dry/dead skin had come off and my lips were softer than I’ve ever felt. Totally worth the money and smells amazing!!" —Anissamarie01
"Lives up to ALL the hype. Holy grail amazing product. I have been chapstick-obsessed since birth, and this product goes above and beyond. I carry it around in my purse and use it every day and my lips look super glowy and hydrated, and it lasts a long time after application. I'm slowly collecting every shade." —honeycbxdger
Get it from Sephora for $24 (available in six scents) or from Amazon for $18 (available in eight scents).
9. An Ember temperature-control smart mug to keep your coffee and tea as hot as when you first poured it. It's all controlled through the app where you choose your desired temperature and can even make presets for specific beverages. Fancy stuff, right?
Promising review: "Best thing since sliced bread! I hate when my coffee gets cold. I was originally looking for one of those warming coasters, but then I saw the Ember mugs...there was no turning back. I can take my coffee with me into my bosses office and it still stays hot?? Yes please. I used that app and have adjusted my temp down to 127 degrees. It stays at that temperature the entire time. I’ve not had an issue with battery life either, doesn’t take me more than an hour to polish off a cup of coffee. I HIGHLY recommend." —Mathews
Get it from Amazon for $112.99+ (available in black, red, white, and multiple metallic options).
10. A set of memory foam gel pads that work as support for your wrists, giving them relief from being in the same position eight hours a day. They'll help prevent cramping and wrist pain, which can put a damper in anyone's work or gaming time.
It comes in two pieces — one you can prop in front of your keyboard, and the other in front of your mouse.
Read more about how ergonomic workstations can help at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "For someone who works from home all day in front of their computer, this is the support you need for your arms, eventually without this, your wrists start to hurt from the constant movement. I recommend this to not only gamers but to anyone with a home office or anyone who stays in front of their computer for long amounts of time. It's a great product, very comfortable on your arms, and the perfect size for a moderate-size desk." —Eray
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in 18 colors).
11. A waterproof Kindle Paperwhite for when you want to read in the bathtub, in the hot tub, or by the pool. It's got an adjustable built-in light and an anti-glare screen, so no worries about reading at night or out in the bright sun (a big bookworm no-no).
Promising review: "I LOVE my Kindle. It’s so convenient and lightweight. It has so many little features that make reading so much easier. I love that I can read in the dark, don’t have to worry about saving my spot, and don’t have to worry about searching for the book I want because everything is in one place! I also love that you can adjust the font, size, and display. I love that you can hold down a word and instantly see the definition or the context. I love everything about it. Worth every penny!!" —Emmy
Get it from Amazon for $139.99 (available in three colors).
12. AND a remote control page turner so you can easily continue the story on their e-reader — even from far away! It works for Kindles, iPads, and Andriod tablets, too.
Promising reviews: "It is easy to set up, easy to use. It works great! I love how small it is so it doesn't block the words when reading. And it looks nice as well." —Tori Sherer
"I cannot stress enough how much I love this. To be able to put my arms under the covers and turn the page, game changer!" —Richelle L.
Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
13. A *leak-proof* Simple Modern tumbler — yes, the insulated tumbler you keep seeing all over TikTok. Reviewers say the hype is real *and* well-deserved. It comes in tons of great colors and is almost half the price of the also viral Stanley Cup. Do you need this? I think yes.
Promising review: "Obsessed with this one! Had the Classic 28oz tumbler that lasted for over two years and decided it was time to let go and get a bigger one. For the longest I struggled deciding between Simple Modern and Stanley, so glad I stayed with this brand! Not only is it cheaper, I love solid matte black anything and everything, so this is just perfect! Keeps my water cold for hours and fits in my car cup holder." —Allyza Rafols
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 42 colors).