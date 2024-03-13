You're Definitely Losing If You Snooze On These 39 Products Any Longer

Drop It recommends 1–2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2–3 for a glass of red, and 7–9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and you're good to go.



Promising review: "YOU NEED THIS STUFF! This stuff is almost unreal. It’s a tiny bottle of mercy drops sent down from God him/herself. I had sworn off alcohol the past couple of months because it made me feel terrible the next day. You know the deal...tired, throbbing head, bloated feeling, congestion, the hangover works. I was skeptical about this product but figured I’d try it based on the reviews. I’m so glad I did because this will now be a staple in my life.

For reference, my boyfriend and I split a bottle of Malbec wine (14.2% ABV), put the recommended amount of drops into the bottle, and swirled it around. Typically we both would have woken up with nasty hangover symptoms but we oddly woke up feeling refreshed. I did not drink a lot of water with my wine so as to offset the potential hangover, so I know it was all on this little bottle of heaven... It’s flavorless so you don’t notice it’s addition whatsoever. Excellent product." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.