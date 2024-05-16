These 45 Products Provide Results So Magical, You’ll Be Eager To Try Them For Yourself

1. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a gentle, lightweight, hydrating face serum designed for *all* skin types — even those with sensitive skin! It's used to protect your skin's moisture barrier in the spring and summer heat, but reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines, too. Reviewers say it's the most magical beauty product around!
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord says this stuff has changed her makeup routine for the better!: "I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation go on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it for a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype, and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin, but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $16.
2. Or K-Beauty's SeoulCeuticals Snail Repair Cream if you already have a serum in your routine that you love but still want to reap the benefits of snail mucin. This non-comedogenic moisturizer contains 97.5% snail mucin filtrate as well as vitamin E, organic aloe, AND shea butter. It's practically a recipe for better skin without the higher price tag of competitors like Sunday Riley or Drunk Elephant.
SeoulCeuticals is a small business!
Promising reviews: "Perfect gel texture moisturizer for my combination skin. It absorbs quickly and leaves skin with a nice finish (not sticky or greasy). It layers really well under sunscreen and makeup, too! It really reminds me of the Drunk Elephant Protini moisturizer, but one-fourth the price! Will buy again!!" —AG
"Smells just like the Sunday Riley moisturizer! Super moisturizing and smells amazing!" —Emma Nava
Get it from Amazon for $15.95.
3. A suede and leather brush to get rid of those annoying scuffs and salt lines on your shoes, bags, and coats. No, you don't need to throw out and replace your favorite things with this thing at home! The magical power this thing holds is undeniable, but look at those Birkenstocks for proof.
Promising reviews: "This brush is amazing. My daughter went puddle jumping in her boots [Uggs pictured above]. They dried out while I was trying to figure out how to clean them. Saw the reviews on this and ordered right away. Holy cow, they look almost new. I cleaned all my boots too because I was so excited. Even the ones I thought looked clean were much improved. I washed the brush with dish soap and water and let dry between pairs." —TRW
"This brush saved my shoes! I posted before and after photos so you can see the difference. My shoes were light pink with big noticeable stains on the sides. I just brushed it on the same direction until the stains wore off." —Lissette Castillo
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
4. Lobe support patches so you don't have to worry about any pain or lobe stretching when wearing your favorite big, heavy earrings. Just attach the patches to the back of your lobe to ~literally~ take the weight off.
Promising review: "These are amazing. They are literal lifesavers. I LOVE my heavy Kendra Scott earrings, but I’m pretty sure they’re the culprit of why my right earring hole has ripped slightly. Using these support patches, it’s as if the earrings don’t even exist. I am going to tell all of my friends to get these for their heavy statement earrings!!" —Donthemom50
Get a box of 60 patches from Amazon for $9.99.
5. A cult-favorite tightening cream from Sol de Janeiro, a scrumptiously hydrating body cream that also provides temporary skin tightening thanks to its caffeine-infused formula. Plus, reviewers say that the salted caramel and vanilla scent smells DIVINE.
Caffeine has a number of skincare benefits, including brightening and temporarily reducing the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite, if that's something you're looking to do! You can read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "This stuff is magic. I’ve tried a lot of products, and this one works the best out of everything I’ve tried. I love the scent. Sol de Jeneiro makes a body spray of it, and I get lots of compliments every time I wear it." —Stephanie Hooper
"Where has this been all my life? I have been using this for maybe three days now, and putting it on in the morning and evening are the best parts of my day. The description of the scent as "pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla" does not even begin to describe the incredibly decadent smell of this cream on my skin. My skin feels like velvet, and I saw improvements in the texture after the first application. I will use it for the rest of my life. Do not ever discontinue this! I did not expect to be so amazed by this cream, but it is life-changing. Buy it! You won't regret it." —Michelle Brown
Get a 2.5-ounce jar from Amazon for $22 (also available in an 8-ounce size for $45).
And if (when) you do fall in love with the scent, they make tons of other products, including a fragrance!
6. Some 24-karat gold collagen under-eye gels that'll help rid you of dark circles, puffiness, and all of those annoying "you look so tired" comments, thanks to ingredients like collagen and hyaluronic acid. Apply a pair while making dinner, reading a book, meditating, or just watching TV. They'll feel so hydrating!
Promising review: "I have to say I was a skeptic on these but bought them anyway on a whim after seeing them on The Today Show. Much to my surprise I found they really did what they said they do. The puffiness under my eyes was substantially reduced, and my skin felt much softer and moisturized. They're a great addition to your self-care." —janiem
Get 15 pairs from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in four other sets).
7. A jar of internet-famous The Pink Stuff to make those hard-to-get stains, dirt, and rust spots around the house seem like a walk in the park. It works for everything from bathtubs and stovetops to tennis shoes and crayon-covered walls. *In my witchy voice* Terrifying stains be gone!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your most stubborn stains don't stand a chance!
Promising review: "I saw someone using this on TikTok, and I was skeptical at first, but for $7, I thought I'd try it anyway. I am SO glad I bought this! I had a hair dye stain on the bottom of my bathtub for about a year from dyeing my hair at home, and I tried EVERYTHING...nail polish remover, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, Scrubbing Bubbles foam spray, etc., with no avail. I also had calcium stains on the drain of my bathtub and sink that were a pain to get out. This product erased all of these stains with ease and made it look like they were never there! This is your sign to buy this...I am so happy!" —Savannah M.
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
8. I Dew Care's dry shampoo powder because it's a non-aerosol, travel-friendly dry shampoo that'll give you the ~illusion~ of clean, ungreasy hair in a matter of seconds — and what's more magical than that? Keep this in your bag for when you're in need of a luscious locks pick-me-up.
Promising review: "I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used just about every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try; it may soon be your favorite!" —Melanie Havert
Get it from Amazon for $14+.
9. A bottle of Tend Skin Solution to treat *and* prevent painful razor bumps, ingrown hairs, and razor burn. Like a magician's missing rabbit, the annoying worry about irritating sensitive areas is about to go POOF!
Rubbing alcohol-based products (like Tend Skin) can help prevent an infection of an ingrown, but can’t prevent an ingrown itself, according to Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "After many years of razor burn on my face/neck, I finally broke down and bought this per a friend's recommendation. I have sensitive skin and had given up hope that anything could help. This totally changed my outlook on shaving. My neck especially would be the worst. I dab it on immediately after I rinse and dry, post-shave. It does burn a bit but that goes away pretty quickly. Totally worth it to not have razor burn/bumps anymore. I only apply it once after shaving even though the directions recommend repeat applications the following day. Go ahead and purchase, you won't be disappointed!" —bill nye
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes).
10. Tree of Life retinol serum, an easy, hyaluronic acid-infused solution to help reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. This serum has earned nearly 19,000 5-star reviews (!!) filled with people sharing their ✨ magical✨ results.
The reviewer pics above were taken just over one month apart without makeup on.
Promising review: "First of all, just buy this! You can't beat the price and your skin will thank you. I first used this retinol several years ago when my skin in my late 30s needed some serious help. I have combination skin, it is pretty sensitive and prone to breakouts and I have large clogged pores on mostly my nose and chin. I noticed after several weeks that my skin was getting so much smoother and my pores were shrinking. My skin feels as smooth as glass and many fine lines are diminishing, as well as my pores. Don't waste time with other serums, you seriously cant beat this with a stick! If you're sensitive, start out with 2–3 nights a week and build up from there." —Jill V.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.