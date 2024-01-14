47 Things That'll Organize Your Life (Because Cluttered Closets Are *So* Last Year)

1. A silverware sorter that takes up very little space in your drawer, but can fit up to 24 pieces of cutlery. The possibilities with the extra space are endless.
2. A cap organizer because it easily wraps around a hanger or clothes rack (things you already own — yay!). It's great for baseball hats, beanies, scarves, and headbands.
3. Or a boho-style hat hanger that'll turn your favorite accessory into a decoration. It comes with five knotted ropes with S hooks on the end, and two leather straps on each side for easy hanging. *Immediately adds to cart*
4. A sock and underwear organizer so awesome, you might just open the drawer and stare for fun. This set of four is guaranteed to maximize space in your dresser, too.
6. A hanger stacker you didn't know existed, but could definitely use in your closet. Those annoying tangled bins of hangers are about to go *poof*!
7. A broom and mop organizer that will transform your cleaning closet or storage area. These babies will allow you to hang the tools and free up floor space in the process.
9. An under-cabinet drawer for cleaning supplies in the kitchen or beauty products in the bathroom. Some reviewers even use it to organize their food pantry. Basically, you've got options here.
10. Cute handmade hanging baskets, because they can be used for mail, fruit, or even as a small planter (which gives this major bonus points IMO).
Snug Life is a Nevada-based small business that designs and handcrafts macrame home decor! Everything from placemats, shower curtains, hanging shelves, and more.
Promising review: "I love this produce basket! It’s natural, sturdy, well-made, and gives my kitchen a little more character. Fits lots of large onions and tomatoes on the bottom tier, a couple of bags of small potatoes in the second one, and eventually a little potted vine will go in the top. Use a toggle bolt to hang. The baskets are stretchy, too, due to the weave, so you can pack them full!" —Kelly Pate White
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
11. A cabinet door organizer so you don't have to look at the bright and awkwardly shaped plastic wrap boxes or cutting boards on your countertop.
12. A shower curtain liner with built-in mesh pockets when there's zero space left on the tub rim or shower caddy. For people with roommates, this is life changing!
13. A mason jar bathroom set that'll (stylishly) hold your toothbrushes, soap, cotton balls, and more. Each set comes with four jars and various black lids to bring the look together.
14. An outlet shelf to give yourself extra space for things like toothbrushes and hair products without the loaded effort of finding perfectly-sized shelves, finding studs in the wall, making sure everything is leveled, etc, etc.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this thing! I have much less clutter on my sink thanks to this. If there's anyone not sure if it will fit due to an object, all you need is 1.25 inches of space between the edge of your existing outlet plate and the piece of furniture. I have a GFCI with a standard wall plate." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four colors).
15. A sleek, space-saving leaning ladder if you want to incorporate a cool way of storing blankets, scarves, or towels. And because of the clever leaning design, there's no nails or wall-mounting necessary!
People also use this for storing those kinda-dirty-but-not-dirty-enough-to-wash-yet clothes you normally toss onto that chair (you know the one).
Promising reviews: "I was a little hesitant to spend this much on this product, but glad I did. Now, my tiny bedroom looks a little more polished because I have eliminated the not-quite-dirty-clothes pile-on-the-chair-or-floor, and instead have this stylish ladder where I can neatly hang my clothes...and it looks lovely. It literally took a little anxiety away." —Diane
Get it from Amazon for $52.64 (available in two colors and also with a shoe rack).
16. A kitchen cart for extra counter and storage space for the room where the cooking magic happens. The cart includes a roomy drawer, wine holders, a fruit basket, and a stainless steel top surface.
17. An adjustable bakeware rack that's great for baking sheets and cupcake pans, and will make your cluttered shelf look ~pristine~ by providing a designated place for each one.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.
Promising review: "Loved it so much I bought a second one immediately! Works great for circular pans, 9x13 cake pans, heavier pans, jelly roll pans, awkward collapsible colanders, cutting boards, whatever you want. Having nonskid feet is a big plus." —Organization Freak/Hobby Cook
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.