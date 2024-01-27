If You Want Your Plants To Live Long, Green Lives, Check Out These 28 Products

Promising review: "Have you bought new plants and someone at the nursery or on the internet tells you to water once a week or two weeks? Well, guess what, your plants don't dry out on a schedule like that all year round. It depends on its environment. How much light it's getting, how hot and humid its surroundings is, what kind of soil and pot it's in. If you're a total newbie or you're just really into plants even after a series of failures like I was, then you need this moisture meter! It will tell you exactly when your plants need water. It'll stop you from killing that seventh string of pearls, whose six predecessors you drowned because you were just born to overwater. It will help you water that fiddle-leaf fig you love even though it's so 2016 (It's OK. I have two.) I have this simple moisture meter and another one that measures light, moisture, and pH. I have two just because I have plants scattered all throughout the house and I don't wanna walk up and down the steps to get one. They're both useful to have." —MJ

