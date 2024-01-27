If You Want Your Plants To Live Long, Green Lives, Check Out These 28 Products

1. Miracle-Gro plant food spikes for when your plants are in that struggling stage. They literally feed your plants for you — it doesn't get any easier than that.
Promising review: "Fast-forward to finding these plant sticks on a BuzzFeed article and popping them into the soil, which took...30 seconds...and seeing fresh, green growth within the first couple of days. The plants look better than ever and the spikes were so easy to use. You can't see them, you can't smell them, they're simple to handle, and nearly foolproof. Very pleased with them." —Amazon Customer
Get a 24-pack from Amazon for $4.44 (also available in 48-pack).
2. A handy self-watering planter where the self-water feature is *completely* hidden, meaning there's no bulky bottom or ugly detachable pieces you have to stare at. The clean, modern design of the pot is great, and being worry-free about watering your plant is even better!
This pot features a hidden sub-irrigation system underneath, which soaks up the excess water in the bottom saucer. When it's empty, simply lift up the top and pour a bit of water into that dish.
Greenery Unlimited is the home and creator of this gorgeous pot! The small biz is based in Brooklyn, New York and is run my husband and wife duo Adam Besheer and Rebecca Bullene.
Promising review: "This planter saved my basil! This is the first time I have not killed a houseplant. It looks good and works!" —Caroline Johns
Get it from Anthropologie for $32 (available in four colors) or straight from Greenery Unlimited for $35 (available in five colors).
3. Or a ceramic plant pot with a drainage hole and saucer to ensure no water seeps onto your floors while also allowing the plant to soak up any excess when needed.
Not only does the planter include a matching saucer, but it also comes with a mat for underneath (for easy movement), a screen for the drainage hole, *and* pebbles to help ensure your plant isn't overwatered.
Promising review: "I am so impressed by the quality of this item. This pot is sturdy and beautiful and perfect for the plant I needed it for (an upgrade from a much smaller pot). It came very carefully packaged! ... The [included] mat makes it easy to slide the plant around without picking it up (it's heavy). Nothing about this pot looks cheap. I've never written an Amazon review, but I felt compelled because I had several planters in my queue, and the reviews for this one helped me decide. It's tough finding a large planter at a reasonable price...and this one comes with so many useful extras. I'm very happy with this purchase and will likely buy smaller ones for new plants!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five sizes and eight colors).
4. A soil tester so you can double check your plant's moisture before watering. Remember: for some plants, overwatering is just as bad as not watering at all! All you need to do is put it into the soil and check the color-coded meter that'll read either dry, perfect, or too wet.
Promising review: "Have you bought new plants and someone at the nursery or on the internet tells you to water once a week or two weeks? Well, guess what, your plants don't dry out on a schedule like that all year round. It depends on its environment. How much light it's getting, how hot and humid its surroundings is, what kind of soil and pot it's in. If you're a total newbie or you're just really into plants even after a series of failures like I was, then you need this moisture meter! It will tell you exactly when your plants need water. It'll stop you from killing that seventh string of pearls, whose six predecessors you drowned because you were just born to overwater. It will help you water that fiddle-leaf fig you love even though it's so 2016 (It's OK. I have two.) I have this simple moisture meter and another one that measures light, moisture, and pH. I have two just because I have plants scattered all throughout the house and I don't wanna walk up and down the steps to get one. They're both useful to have." —MJ
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in two sizes).
5. We the Wild's Essential Care Kit complete with everything your plants need to live a healthy, happy, and green life (no yellow-ish brown leaves over here!). This kit comes complete with grow concentrate, protection spray, AND enrich powder...see, I told you it had everything.
Get it from The Sill for $40.
6. A set of plant poles to train your plants to grow upward! Plants can easily cling to the natural fibers of the coco coir pole, which is what makes this growing tactic work so well. And as the plant gets taller, you can easily add on an extension to the pole instead of having to remove and detangle your plant from one pole each time.
BTW, compared to sheet moss-covered poles, coco coir poles (made from coconut fiber sheets) are much more sustainable, stable, and less water retentive.
Promising reviews: "I had no idea this plant was a climber when it was given to me. It is so much happier with this support pole. I had to use both of them from the start. I did not need to use the enclosed twine. Within a few days, the plant was hanging on my itself. Looks like I am going to need an extra set soon." —Coyote
"These coco coir poles are exactly what I wanted. They are much cleaner/neater than a moss pole, more eco friendly, and I LOVE that they can be stacked. My monstera isn’t big enough for a massive pole, but I also don’t want to have to buy a new one when it outgrows the current one. This is a great solution and I will definitely keep buying these in the future!" —wheatbix
Get a pack of two from Amazon $11.99.
7. And some copper plant stakes that come in a ton of super cute designs! These are a truly unique way to hold up and guide your plant babies as they continue to grow.
Copper & Needle is an Ohio-based small biz who creates hand-crafted plant and home decor.
Promising review: "These are BEAUTIFUL! 100% worth it and the perfect addition to any space. :) I’ve been looking for something to help my plant climb to take it off the counter, and this was perfect! Definitely adding more to our home!" —Sarah Baker
Get them from Copper & Needle on Etsy for $15+ (available in 14 styles and packs of four).
8. A pack of gnat traps to keep those annoying bugs from attacking your precious plants! Simply place the sticky traps into or near your plant pot and let it work its magic. The bright yellow color will attract any fungus gnats right to it.
Promising review: "After years of never having any issues with pests, somehow, I wound up with gnats flying around my living room. I did some research and it seemed fungus gnats had infested my nine plants (of various sizes and all in the same area). I bought these out of desperation and they’ve worked better than I thought they would. I suspected I had 10 or so gnats flying around...two weeks and five sticky traps later, these traps have easily captured 60–70 of them. I’m so grossed out but also so grateful to have purchased these!." —DAH
Get them from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in various styles and pack sizes).
9. AND a bag of indoor potting mix *specifically* made to be less prone to fungus gnats — thy biggest enemy in a house full of plants. Plus, one bag can feed plants for up to six months!
This potting mix contains coconut coir, which holds and releases water while also helping the soil easily re-wet when watered.
Promising review: "I've been using Miracle-Gro Indoor Potting Mix for my houseplants, and I'm really happy with the results. The mix is well-draining and enriched, which seems to be doing wonders for my plants' growth and health. Plus, given the size of the bag and how little you need each time, it's great value for money — my plants are thriving, and I still have plenty left for future use." —Meagan Lauber
Get six quarts from Amazon for $12.44+ (available in two sizes and multipacks).
10. A set of houseplant care tags you can leave in your plant pots so you've got a reminder of what to do (and what not to do) when it's watering day. This set comes with care guides for 30 of the most popular indoor plants, including flowering plants and succulents.
Each tag provides advice and care tips on lighting, watering, temperature, and sunlight.
Get it from Amazon for $13.
11. Adjustable LED lights perfect if you don't have much sunshine coming into your home (because that's totally the reason your plant babies aren't thriving right now). It has four separate lights, an auto on/off timer, and a five-level brightness setting, too!
Promising review: "My Monsteras are loving this light, and the timer function is a huge plus. You can also dim the lights if they are too bright, as well as have only two out of the four lights going if you so choose. Overall I really like this light set, and the stand is nice too because I don't have to clip the lights onto a surface." —Bri
Get them from Amazon for $34.99 (available with white lights or purple grow lights).
12. OR a two-pack of small grow lights great for individual plants that need a little extra love. It's got a timer and dimmable brightness just like the big guy above.
Promising review: "This is a cute lamp that generates lots of light for its size. It's attractive, unobtrusive, features a timer and allows adjustment of the intensity of light emitted. The telescoping rod is good too, especially as the plant grows... Overall I'm happy with this lamp and hope it will encourage plants to grow vertically, rather than sideways to reach for light." —LexiNYC
Get them from Amazon for $18.99 (available in three colors).