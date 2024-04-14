If You Aren’t A Homebody, These 39 Products Will *Definitely* Turn You Into One

VoChill is an Austin, Texas-based small business started by a husband and wife after not being able to fully enjoy white wine because it warmed up too much in the heat.



BuzzFeed Editor Abby Kass LOVES this glass chiller:

"I wanted a nice glass of white wine because it paired nicely with my dinner, but realized I didn't have any chilled. Luckily, I remembered that I had put the VoChill in the freezer, so I was able to grab it, attach it to the base, and set my glass of wine in it. It chilled it and kept it cold the whole time I was drinking it. It was so nice. Plus, it was super easy to grab my wine glass when I wanted a drink, and I never felt like the glass would tip or wobble in the "cradle" because there's actually a bit of rubber in it that helps keep glasses of all sizes in place. I was seriously surprised how cold it kept my drink to the last drop. If you like a nice cold glass of white wine (or even a chilled red), I highly suggest keeping this in your freezer because you never really know when you're going to need it."

