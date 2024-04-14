If You Aren’t A Homebody, These 39 Products Will *Definitely* Turn You Into One

1. A cup caddy to keep all your goodies nearby, so movement from your couch is limited. This gem has five expandable cup holes to fit mugs, water bottles, and snacks, with an insulating foam that keeps drinks hot or cold for longer periods. Can you say genius?
PS: Cup Cozy is a small biz!
Promising review: "We love this product. It’s sturdy. It holds bottles of soda, cups, standard-size mugs, remote controls, cell phones, etc. It doesn’t budge. We’ve never had a spill, even when our dog has unexpectedly jumped up on the couch. I would buy again." —Nicci
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
2. A heated back and neck massager because it'll get out all the tight knots and cricks with its rotating massage heads. It's cordless so you're able to move around the house without having to pause the mini-spa sesh. And FYI, it's got lots of reviews filled with people saying it's worth every penny!
Promising review: "I've only used this twice, and I already love it. I use this in combination with a back massager, and together, they give me a good massage all over the back and shoulders. I carry 99% of my tension in my shoulders — the area between the neck and shoulder blade, and this device hits that exact spot. I'm 5'8", and it is perfect for me. I use this while reading, and it works because the arm length is long enough. I was between this and one other unit, but the length of the arms and it being less heavy made this the winner. I'm so glad I got this one." —LaurieH
Get it from Amazon for $64.99.
3. A pair of budget-friendly criss-cross faux fur slippers that will make you think you're walking on clouds. They have nearly 22,000 5-star reviews, with people raving about how cute and comfortable they are.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these! So soft and comfy. Great for the price. Thick sole so could be worn outside, but they keep your feet surprisingly warm with them being open-toed. I went up a size, and they fit perfectly, so size up!" —theandyn
Get them from Amazon for $19.99 (available in women's sizes S–XL and seven colors).
4. A comfy matching set with a soft feel and slouchy fit that makes it perfect for lounging around the house like the homebody you truly are. And for my WFH folks, the henley top makes this set video-call-appropriate, too. Yay for not having to change out of your PJs!
Promising review: "The material feel and weight are very luxe. A must-have set. Looks and feels very chic, especially with a little French tuck action. Can’t wait to order in other colors!!!" —Michelle Ramirez
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in women's sizes S–XL and in 16 colors).
5. The cult-favorite Reverse Coloring Book, where instead of coloring things in, you add linework to the images! It's the *perfect* mindless activity to do if you're tired of watching reruns of the same show. Just throw on some music and let your creativity flow.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping-off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated, so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Check out a TikTok of the Reverse Coloring Book in action. And if you've already tried this copy, there are newer Reverse Coloring Books from the same creator to try!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing, but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $8.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
6. A VoChill stemless wine glass chiller to keep your drink at the *perfect* temperature without you having to drag yourself off the couch for ice cubes that'll only water down your favorite treat-yourself beverage. Simply keep it in the freezer and pull it out when needed!
VoChill is an Austin, Texas-based small business started by a husband and wife after not being able to fully enjoy white wine because it warmed up too much in the heat.
BuzzFeed Editor Abby Kass LOVES this glass chiller:
"I wanted a nice glass of white wine because it paired nicely with my dinner, but realized I didn't have any chilled. Luckily, I remembered that I had put the VoChill in the freezer, so I was able to grab it, attach it to the base, and set my glass of wine in it. It chilled it and kept it cold the whole time I was drinking it. It was so nice. Plus, it was super easy to grab my wine glass when I wanted a drink, and I never felt like the glass would tip or wobble in the "cradle" because there's actually a bit of rubber in it that helps keep glasses of all sizes in place. I was seriously surprised how cold it kept my drink to the last drop. If you like a nice cold glass of white wine (or even a chilled red), I highly suggest keeping this in your freezer because you never really know when you're going to need it."
Get it from Amazon for $44.95 (available in three colors and also a pack of two).
7. A MASSIVE 10-foot-by-10-foot throw perfect for those who live in a house filled with people who thoroughly enjoy movie nights...and also just for anyone that needs to be wrapped like a burrito in order to be truly comfortable.
If you're having a hard time imagining just how big "big" is — this blanket is four times the size of your average throw! And — because this small biz truly gets marketing — that's 7'4" NBA player Boban Marjanovic modeling the gray blanket above.
Promising review: "Perfect for couples who like having a good portion of the blanket through the night. This blanket is so big that it is hard to steal it from your partner while sleeping. We went from using our own blankets to being able to share and sleep under the same blanket. Highly recommend it is heavy and of good quality. Has not lost any of its soft plush feel after many washes." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $179 (available in 19 colors).
8. Or a ridiculously plush blanket to keep warm while bingeing your favorite shows and also use as decor because it's just that dang cute.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now, and it has maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 35 styles and four sizes).
9. A Tonymoly mask set because being a homebody means you have loads of time for self care! This set comes complete with 13 masks for both full-face and under-eye concerns. It includes coffee sheet masks to depuff, lavender sheet masks to hydrate, a green tea eye mask to refresh, and *SO* much more.
Promising review: "I am a mask fanatic and typically use one every other day. I always have a variety on hand because, at 58 years of age, your skin can change at the drop of a hat from day to day. I've used pretty much all the top brands but had never tried this one until I happened across it on a long, boring day of COVID isolation with nothing better to do. I got the variety pack expecting results but nothing like what I experienced with the first three I've tried... WOW!!! These make more of a difference in my skin than any other brand I've ever used. The hype is real!!!" —Sarah Davis Vestal
Get the 13-piece set from Amazon for $25.
10. Or a super fun bubble clay mask to brighten and exfoliate the skin. Reviewers say that this mask feels ~really~ good on the skin and is the "most fun they've had" getting their skin clean.
Watch a TikTok of the foaming mask bubble!
Promising review: "I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off. It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not." —L. Shea
Get it from Amazon for $9.82.
11. A set of two hotel-quality cooling pillows because the other side of the pillow might just be the best feeling in the world. With these, you'll get the cooling effect without needing to flip! They're plush, supportive, and will make you feel like you're on vacation right in your own bedroom.
Promising reviews: "I decided to trust a TikTok that I saw featuring these pillows and checked out the reviews here and saw the hype. They are SERIOUSLY THE BEST PILLOWS EVER! Trust the reviews. Took two minutes to fluff up to use, and both my fiancé and I are having the best sleeps now." —Ellen
"These had great reviews, but I was still a bit skeptical. I'm a bit of a pillow snob. These pillows — these amazing, heavenly pillows — are now my favorite part of going to bed. Soft but firm. How does that work? It gives support for me to sleep slightly propped up but I sink into this comfortable personal cloud. Soft but firm. My head isn't sinking through the pillow to rest on my mattress, but I feel comfortably enveloped. Buy them. Add to cart. Buy now with one click. Stop the research. You've found the pillows you were looking for." —Marissa Urey
Get a set of two from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in two sizes and four materials).
12. And a luxurious French linen sheet set to turn your favorite place (your bed, duh) into the oasis it should be. This set comes complete with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases — each made of breathable, cooling, and moisture-wicking fabric.
I own these sheets, and they're awesome! They've got a very high-quality feel, are super soft to sleep in, and I can confirm they're breathable and cooling, too. And as a hot sleeper — that's a must for me. The color I purchased was the pure flax/linen color and they look so luxe in person!
Promising reviews: "I really hate slippery, synthetic sheets and I was having trouble sleeping because I was too hot. These are so wonderfully cooling and feel natural to the touch; I’m really looking forward to using them for a while." —Renee
"LOVE these sheets! Great value for the money. A little rough at first, but after the first wash, they are significantly softer. Been using these for a year now, and they have held up very well. I don’t know if I would go back to just cotton; these are just so cozy! " —Skye
Get the French Linen set from Amazon for $132.99 (available in Queen and King sizes and in six colors). Also available in a Linen-blend set for $64.99+ (available in twin, full, queen, king, and California King sets and in nine colors).