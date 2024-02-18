28 Products Reviewers With A D Cup+ Say Aren't A Total Bust

1. A pack of washable bra liners so the always-dreaded under-boob sweat doesn't ruin your day or your outfit. This'll keep you comfortable, dry, and sweat-stain free.
Promising review: "These are so, so soft. I tuck them under my breasts and then ease my bra on top and they stay in place all day. At the end of the day they might be very damp, but my skin is comfy. Also, I'm able to rotate through them, letting them dry in between, and get a good three uses out of each before I wash them. Even then, they don't smell. Hand washing is best, but I've washed them with a mesh bag, and they were mostly ok. Easy to smooth out. I've also worn these without a bra. I needed to adjust them a bit, but I have never lost it. (My bra size is about 38 DDD)." —Leigh B
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three colors and in packs of three).
2. A pack of nonslip shoulder-protecting pads to prevent super painful bra straps from digging into your shoulders and avoiding the constant readjusting that comes with it.
Promising review: "I have big boobs, a small frame, and a bad back. I have developed divots I my shoulders. These pads are very comfortable and helpful take away some of the pain." —Caroline Johnson
Get four pairs from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three styles).
3. A breathable Delmira lace bra made specifically for comfort, but the design makes it even more worth it. It's unlined, so if you're just looking for a gentle lift, this is the bra for you.
Promising review: "As someone who regularly buys $60–$70 bras at Torrid and Lane Bryant and then wears them until they fall apart, this bra has officially DESTROYED the competition. First of all, chesty folks know that the bigger the bra the fewer cheap but still good options exist. This bra, however cheap, is sturdy! I've never once worn an unpadded bra, because they don't feel supportive, but I've been wearing this bad boy for five damn days and it's like I'm wearing nothing at all but am still supported. It's pure witchcraft! I feel naked, but also gravity doesn't hurt! It's a good fit, not too tight or loose, no bulging, the wire sits perfectly without digging, the straps stay up. I've worn it under different shirts and fabrics, and I will say if you're cold you can definitely tell but otherwise it has a great silhouette in any shirt, and even without padding, it gives you some banging cleavage. I'm probably going to buy one for every day of the week." —Chynna
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in band sizes 34–48, cup sizes B–F, and in 36 colors).
To learn more, check out our Delimira lace bra deep dive.
4. A seamless bra so comfy you'll want to sleep in it! I know that's a big statement, but the soft, stretchy, and breathable fabric has reviewers in awe.
FYI, this is included in Prime Wardrobe, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
Promising review: "This is a great bra. I usually wear a 30GG, and the medium full cup fits well, but a little loose on the band. Light support but enough for every day, and it feels like I'm wearing nothing." —Erin Suhajda
Get it from Amazon for $18.53+ (available in sizes XS–2X, which fits band sizes 30–44 and cup sizes A–DDD, and in 32 colors).
5. Or a V-neck version you'll be able to wear with tops and dresses with lower backs. The material is comfy and lightweight, so I won't blame you if this is your new lounging go-to.
Promising reviews: "This laser cut microfiber bra is very soft, comfortable, and is quickly becoming my new favorite undergarment... Being in the range of 34DD and 36D, I bought two sizes... The support it offers is light but provides enough in that I can wear it under the lightweight clothes I wear while at home, and if I need to run a quick errand, there's no need to put on a real bra before leaving the house. It is seamless under tops and dresses of clingy fabric. The straps are somewhat wide and don't slip off the shoulders or dig in. With no underwire to rub or chafe, I expect to be wearing this all. summer. long." —BecaC
"The hype is real. Came here from a BuzzFeed list. Put it on as soon as it arrived, and the spotlight shone down, the angels sang, the camera zoomed in, and my skin swooned. Feels like a second skin [and is] true to size. I ordered a second one while it was still on sale nearly as quickly as I tried it on out of the box." —this guy again
Get it from Amazon for $47.53+ (available in sizes S–XL and 30 colors).
6. An adjustable breast support band that'll limit the amount of ~bounce~ that occurs while exercising. This can help prevent movement-related injuries, improve posture, and prevent pain from sagging.
Promising review: "This actually works! I usually have to wear two high impact sports bras. This is a life changing but do try different positions. One reviewer said to put it lower on the back and higher on the front and this made all the difference for me. Now I can wear one bra and this and get zero bounce even during jumping exercises. This is the best brand. I tried another popular one and it was useless, not sure why. I am a bra size 34F or G depending on brand and S/M in this item was the correct size. Don’t size up. Go by the recommended dress size because you need this to be snug. Highly recommended." —Eireen
Get it from Amazon for $13.98 (available in sizes S–XL and two colors).
7. OR, a no-bounce bra meant to handle your active workouts, hikes, and runs. Holding your boobs down will be a thing of the past.
Promising review: "My search for a sports bra is finally over!! No longer do I have to stuff myself into three sports bras, crushing my bosom and my soul, to be able to get a good workout. My 36G bust is fully supported in this bra. It's comfortable, easy to put on, and cute! I especially like the panel that prevents too much cleavage, which has always been something I don't want to show. Now, I can go to the gym without feeling self-conscious. I'll definitely be purchasing more." —Samantha
Get it from Amazon for $26.79+ (available in sizes 34C–50J and 11 colors).
8. A Parade Re:play bralette, the comfy bestseller that comes in array of vibrant colors. And for those 32DD and up, it's got thicker straps and a thicker band for comfort.
Parade is a sustainable underwear company that makes a wide variety of styles and boasts impactful green initiatives.
Promising reviews: "Magical. Most comfortable bralette I’ve ever worn in my entire life. Good for lounging and everyday use. Couldn’t recommend more. Definitely the only company I’m wearing moving forward." —Madison E.
"Smooth, breathable fabric and adjustable straps and band make this an everyday bralette! The fabric makes it feel like I am wearing nothing; plus, the color is so fun! I appreciate that the band and straps are adjustable, so I can customize it to my unique fit, which most bralettes do not allow." —Katie V.
Get it from Parade for $20+ (originally $28+available in sizes 32A–40F and 19 colors)
9. A set of mesh bags so your "good bras" are protected from snagging, ripping, and other dangers of a washing machine and dryer.
One set comes with one extra-large bag, two large bags, and two medium bags.
Promising reviews: "I wear a DDD cup underwire bra and I easily fit two of them into the large bag. Also used it for my swimsuit top and bottoms. These are very useful." —Maria Sterling
"Fits a 30H cup without stuffing or bending." —shelly t
Get a set of five from Amazon for $7.99 (available in multiple sizes and colors/prints).
10. A lace V-neck bralette if you're on the hunt for something more pleasing to the eye. For one, the floral design in the lace is the perfect combo of cute and sexy, while the bra itself provides a surprising amount of support.
FYI, this is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
Promising review: "I am typically 34–36DD and have always worn expensive underwire bras. I was dying to try a wire-free bralette but was super skeptical about the amount of support and lift I would find. These bras are so super comfortable, give amazing support, and are beautiful. I've been wearing them for about four months now (size L), and they haven't stretched out. I even bought some for my friends because I want everyone to feel this comfortable in a bra." —lmh
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in standard S–XXL, in 10 colors, and in multiple pack sizes).
11. A chic tie-front dress you can customize to your preferred level of coverage, ensuring you're feeling cute and secure. Can we start a petition to get all clothes to work this way?
Promising reviews: "So happy with this dress! Fits true to size! I got a large, and it fits perfectly. I'm 5'9", 175 lbs, 34D cup. Love the feel of the dress. So soft. The detail on the dress is beautiful, and the stretchy back makes it so comfortable. I love this dress. 💜 Definitely would buy it again in other colors!" —R. F. Coats
"I absolutely love this dress! It was comfortable, and I felt great! I was able to tie the top tight enough for my large chest (36DDD), and it felt very secure while dancing. I received so many compliments on this dress, and the colors are beautiful!" —Jamie Campbell
Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in women's sizes XS–3X and 15 colors).
12. A supportive bralette from Lively with no underwire, just good ole comfortable, supportive fabric that's cute to boot.
It's available in sizes 1, 2, and 3. Need a better breakdown than that? Gotcha:
- Size 1 fits 34D, 32DD, 36D, 34DD, and 32DDD
- Size 2 fits 34DDD, 36D, 36DD, 36DDD, 38D, and 38DD
- Size 3 fits 38D, 38DD, 38DDD, 40D, and 40DD
Promising review: "I've always loved bralettes, but for the longest time, I couldn't find one that fit a smaller ribcage but bigger boobs! I'm normally a 32F/34E, so most bralettes at other places don't fit me quite right. I would always spill out of the cups or have a band that was too big (and still spill out). This bralette is comfy and cute, and the 'connector' at the middle does a great job of holding my boobs inside the cups." —Maivneng Yang
Get it from Lively for $26.60+ (originally $38; available in sizes 34D-38DD and 10 colors).
Check out BuzzFeed's full review on Lively's Busty Bralette — the bra that can fit anyone with a D-cup!
13. A top-rated, moisture-wicking compression tank top with built-in support so good, going braless will be the comfortable norm. Can you imagine!?
It's also essential to note Knix's sizing goes for Size 1–8++. Make sure to check the size chart to find your best fit!
Promising review: "This tank is the answer to my busty prayers! I am a petite woman with a large bust. No matter what, no 32D wired bra is ever going to be comfortable. I’ve spent my entire busty life tugging and pulling. I love this tank! I am a customer for life." —Rachel H.
Get it from Knix for $59 (available in sizes S–XXL, which fits band sizes 32–40 and cup sizes A–G, in four solid colors and the purple floral print shown above).
14. A reusable sticky adhesive bra reviewers say you'll be able to wear for many many months — through sweaty days and long nights — with zero worry about annoying bra straps (but the same support as if they were there).
Psst, this bra also comes with nipple covers.
Promising review: "BUY THIS RIGHT NOW!! I never write reviews on here but this product is worth it. I don’t even wear normal bras anymore, I just wear this sticky bra. I don’t have to worry about bras being uncomfortable or showing through tops. I was worried about how well it would work because I am a DD but it works great and gives me amazing lift. It sticks so well even when I sweat it doesn’t move at all. Make sure you follow the care instructions and this thing will last for months; every time I use it, it is sticky just like new. I have sensitive skin and It doesn’t irritate my skin." —Emma
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes A–G cup and 13 colors).