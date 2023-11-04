55 Practical Home Items That Just Make Life Easier

Promising reviews: "I absolutely love these liners. I love the fact that you get three in the package so you don’t have to immediately wash the one you’re using before you reuse it you can just simply use one of the other two, this was a brilliant idea." —Roxanne C

"These are nice silicone liners. They fit our 5.8-quart Cosori air fryer perfectly. They’re easy to clean and can be washed in the dishwasher. They also make cleanup of the air fryer easier. They’re perforated, so you can still make food crispy." —Terry R. Nye

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $13.47 (available in eight sizes and two shapes).