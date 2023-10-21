28 Pants That Aren’t Jeans That’ll Instantly Elevate Your Wardrobe

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Versatile satin pants with a cinched back waist, side pockets, and just the right amount of glam that can be dressed up or down. These silky smooth cuties are astonishingly comfortable — and who doesn't love comfy pants that look good, too?
Promising review: "I wanted comfy, yet stylish and sexy, work wear I could turn into playwear. These pants are it! Wide-leg satin pant so delicious on the body and looks so elegant. Yet, so very comfy." —La Lopez
Get it from Torrid for $23.99+ (originally $79.90; available in sizes M–6X and in four colors).
2. Some faux-leather shorts for when it's nice outside but you still want the chic leather look. And in the winter, throw on a pair of cozy tights underneath to make these a year-round affair.
3. A pair of TikTok-viral cargo pants with the perfect oversized fit, tons of pockets (duh), and an array of colors options that'll have you tempted to get more than one pair.
Check out a TikTok of the cargo pants.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and I LOVE them. They fit so well. I'm 5'4" and 130 pounds, and I got a size 29, and they fit perfect. Loose, but not too loose, and extremely comfy. They come down just below the ankle, so they'd pair perfect with a pair of Jordans or Dunks. Also comes with an adjustable tie on the waist to fit as you need, same around the ankle." —annabella Gambone
Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in men's sizes 27–44 and 45 colors).
4. A pair of high-waisted pencil pants with a bow hem because they have pockets, an adjustable waist, and tons of colors to choose from. (There are over 30! 🤯) Reviewers can't stop raving about these pants, with many wearing them during looong eight-hour workdays!
Promising review: "Absolutely obsessed!! I want alllll the colors! They fit perfectly, so comfortable, and SUPER cute and stylish! I get tons of compliments on them. Excellent quality and light, breathable fabric. Since I’m short, they fit right at my ankle and waistline. You will not be disappointed!" —M. Keene
Promising review: "These are my new favorite go-to work pants. I fell in love with high-waisted pants for my office wear. I give 5 stars. Buying more in other colors as we speak! Hold up nicely in the wash too! I’ve washed and dried mine two times now — perfect!" —Heather and Alex
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 40 colors, also available in sets of two or three).
5. A pair of Madewell high-waisted corduroy pants that might just be the perfect fall season pants to ever exist. The super soft cord material and the richly satisfying colors will make these an easy go-to.
Get them from Madewell for $108 (available in sizes 23–34, four colors, and in straight, plus, tall, and petite fits).
6. A pair of ultra-stretchy denim leggings to make it look like you're wearing jeans, but really you're strutting through the day comfy as heck. BTW...they have pockets!
Promising review: "Great pants. In the summer, regular denim is too constricting and hot. I love these pants. I have bought several pairs in different colors and lengths. Great for every day, very comfortable for travel. Can be paired with a bit fancier tops for casual evening outings." —Fran A.
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes S–3X and in eight colors).
7. A ~groovy~ pair of flowy tiered pants (no, it's not a maxi skirt!) with a high waist and material so light you'll be tempted to lounge in them... Although these beauties definitely deserve to be seen by the world!
Impressions is a woman-owned boutique based in Fayetteville, Arkansas. They've got tons of options for stylish and affordable clothing.
Get it from Impressions for $52 (available in sizes S–3X and in five colors).
8. Some sweater pants because they're the literal opposite of denim jeans. They feel like pajamas, but you can totally wear them public. Style it with an oversized tee or a cute crop for the perfect outfit!
Promising review: "These are one of my favorite pants I have purchased! They are definitely a little on the thicker side, they have a sweater-like material to them. I am 5'0 and the pants are a tad bit long but with a little platform shoe, or if you just roll the waist band once they fit perfectly. They work great as just lounge pants, or you can style them up to be cute and even beachy. Would highly recommend these pants." –Hailey
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 10 colors).
9. A trendy pair of camo-print tapered pants — the pants you pull out when you want compliments coming your way the ~entire~ time you're out of the house. They've got six pockets and an elastic waistband, too.
Promising review: "These are probably my favorite pair of pants right now. I sized up because I wanted the baggier look and they’re perfect. If you want a more fitted look, stick to your usual size. The elastic waistband is amazing. I don’t have to worry about finding a belt that matches or having a big gap at the back of the waistband. I plan on ordering other colors. These work well for my pear shape." —MissAsia
Get it from Amazon for $21+ (available in sizes XS–3X and 28 colors/patterns).
10. Bold wide-leg pants that look super classy and professional, but feel like you're walking around in your lounge clothes. TL;DR: These will be your new go-to fancy pants.
Promising review: "These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny-jean outfit to try this style — and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it." —Nash
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X and in 31 colors).
11. Comfy side stripe pants if you're easily bored with the basics. That white stripe gives just enough *oomph* to get you stylishly through the day.
Promising review: "These are currently my favorite pants!!! I have worn them several different ways already. So easy to style." —CoachCrockett
Get it from Eloquii for $47.97 (originally $79.95; available in sizes 14–32).
12. A comfortable pair of biker shorts that are the stylish, socially acceptable form of PJs we all love to wear (even with zero intentions of getting on a bike). They come in a ton of different colors and patterns, too!
Promising reviews: "Highly recommend these shorts. Soft, thick, stretch material, not see through at all. Shorts are long enough to prevent chaffing and [are also] high waisted. I ordered a Large in black and the size fit as expected, true to size. Will be ordering another pair." —E. R.
"These are my favorite biker shorts I’ve bought!... I love that they’re longer and they did not ride up at all. I didn’t have to do any always adjusting during my [spin class]. The top has a little bit of compression, but not so much that it’s uncomfortable when you sit...Highly recommend and I will probably buy more for the summer!" —Zachary Fiehweg
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in sizes XS–5X and in 17 colors).
13. Girlfriend Collective compressive flare leggings perfect for those days you've got yoga class at noon and a lunch date right after. They're stylish, comfortable, and the ultimate compliment magnet — the true fashion trifecta!
Get it from Girlfriend Collective for $78 (available in sizes XXS–6X and five colors).
14. A pair of stretchy, wide-leg capris since fashion has evolved enough to make capris fancy-looking attire and I'm here for it.
Promising review: "The fabric is substantial and doesn't feel flimsy. There's a nice amount of stretch to the fabric so that it's very comfortable. They wash up well (easy wash/wear, no ironing). Super purchase. I'm going to get a lot of wear out of these, dressing them up for work and down for weekend." –JC
Get them from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes XS–4X and in five colors).