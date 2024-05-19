1. A wineglass rack you can put anywhere in your home: on the bar cart, under kitchen cabinets, under floating shelves — you name it.
BTW, one rack can hold up to nine standard size glasses.
Promising review: "Overall very pleased with product. Found some floating shelves to match a cabinet. Then added these to make my custom wine stem rack. Quality better than expected and love the darker finish and not the standard Chrome option. These also were the right size for the width and depth of the Shelf. So far I've gotten several compliments." —Ms Lila
Get it from Amazon for $19.93+ (available in four sizes and four colors).
2. A super convenient flip-top end table complete with a charging station and storage space for wires, remotes, coasters, and more right underneath the surface! Yay for not having to look at tangled lamp wires and to never losing that tiny TV remote again!
Promising reviews: "I bought two of these as side tables beside our couch. I love how sleek they look, plus having an extra storage drawer with plugs for our phones is great! I charge my phone and watch while we watch TV in the evenings... It fits everything I need: remotes, tissues, and coaster for cups." —Jessica
"Bought this table for a sun porch that currently has limited electrical outlets. It's easy to put together, came well packaged, and the right size for in between furniture... It offers a great deal of flexibility with what I want to plug in. I currently have a timer plugged in for a lamp, I'm able to charge two phones, and still have an outlet available for something else if needed. Been using for a couple of months now and very happy with the product" —gone2020
Get it from Amazon for $83.93+ (available in 16 colors).
3. Cute storage crates that come in nine adorable colors! These bold colors will make storage and organization a little more fun.
Promising reviews: "I got the small which is perfect for little things laying around. I really like it and will be getting another one to have a set. The best part is if you don't need it you can easily fold it and store it away. Really cool idea." —mc97
"These are such great organizers! good quality and I love the colors, perfect for produce or organizing my vitamins." —kaleeeeeeee
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $5.50+ (originally $8+; available in two sizes and six colors).
4. A set of two cabinet shelf organizers to unlock maximum use of your cabinet space. They're stackable, too! Which will be helpful when you want to save room for taller items.
Promising review: "Randomly write reviews, but you need this! EXACTLY what we were looking for. Oak color blends right into interior of cabinets and white supports match our dishes. Going to, for sure, buy more for every cabinet in the house. Instantly gained twice the storage. No longer have to pick up a stack of dishes to grab a tray, etc. Bargain as well. Looks way better and supports so much more than old wire shelves... Solid wood/metal. Easy to install each shelf with nothing but the four screws included and a Phillips head screwdriver. Had all four "built" in less than five minutes. 100% recommend! —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in two sizes and six colors).
5. Shelf dividers that'll keep your closet, cabinets, and bookshelves looking immaculate, while also preventing things from toppling over when you grab from the bottom. (That saying "not all heroes wear capes" definitely applies here.)
Promising review: "They are sturdy and resilient. They stay in place, but do not scratch up the paint on my wooden shelves. These are well made and I've ordered several more packs to help organize additional closets. They also visually "disappear" in my closets. Your attention goes to the neatly stack items, not the dividers. This is a good product and for me, worth the investment to keep my storage orderly. It's much easier now to scan my storage and see where inventory is low and I'm not playing Jenga with my stacked small items anymore. They are well supported and kept neat by these dividers." —D. Smith
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in multiple pack sizes and four colors/styles — including clear!)
P.S. if you've got wire shelves, check out these top-rated dividers.
6. A sturdy hanger organizer you didn't know existed, but could definitely use in your closet. Those annoying tangled bins of hangers are about to go *poof*!
Promising review: "Working in retail for a million years, I know how amazing these can be in keeping your life less chaotic! I put off ordering for months, and I'm mad at myself that I did, because these beat a box of hangers hands-down! I ordered two, one for dress/shirt hangers and one for skirt/pant hangers. They arrived today, seem to be made of the same metal that I've used in retail stores, appear to be sturdy, and are super easy to assemble! The only thing I had to stop and think about is which side of the base should face up. It comes with all the hardware and tool for assembly. A great buy!" —KatieLee333
Get it from Amazon for $24.75.
7. A set of glass storage canisters that'll stylishly hold your pasta, coffee beans, and treats. You'll get five variously sized canisters, each with a silicone ring on the included lid to ensure things stay fresh.
This set includes an 11.8", two 7.3", and two 3.9" canisters. And yes, they're dishwasher-safe!
Promising reviews: "Very good jars for storing tea and coffee! Practical, stackable. Looks very cute! I bought five sizes and all of them work very well in my everyday life. Easy to clean and use. I highly recommend!" —Eva R
"No more ugly plastic seasoning containers in my pantry or badly torn open bag of Epsom salts! Now I feel like I’m making potions while cooking or drawing my baths! (Witch-ey Cackle! Haha)" —Sara R.
Get a set of five from Amazon for $27.99 (also available in sets of two, three, and eight).
8. And a set of spice and pantry labels to help you keep those containers in organized, pristine order. This set comes with up to 80 water-resistant labels (yes, that many) and covers everything from brown sugar and garlic salt to coffee and tea.
Ocean Studio is an Etsy Shop that focuses one thing: modern-style labels for your organizing pleasure. They have spice, sauce, laundry, soap, AND lotion labels.
Promising reviews: "Third time ordering. I love these labels. They are so durable, with a timeless look. They make my pantry look divine." —Ana Rocadas
"Beautifully clean! Love being organized. This helped take it to the next level." —Chick Magnet
Get it from Ocean Studio on Etsy for $14+ (available in 13 label set options, seven label sizes, and custom options).
9. Stackable under-cabinet drawers for cleaning supplies in the kitchen or beauty products in the bathroom. Some reviewers even use it to organize their food pantry. Basically, you've got options here.
Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based off the high ratings and they hold true. (This is Brad's wife.)" —Brad J. Leahy
Get it on Amazon for $23.87 (also available in bronze).
10. A sock and underwear organizer so awesome, you might just open the drawer and stare for fun. This set of four is guaranteed to maximize space in your dresser, too.
Promising review: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $15 for four organizers I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst-case scenario I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" —Elizabeth L. Blackwell
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $14.97 (available in seven colors).
11. A sneaky back-of-door cabinet that easily opens when you need it and stays closed and behind the door when you don't. This gem will give you 10 times more storage space for medication, beauty products, and other essentials.
Promising review: "This is the best creation ever!!!! We purchased a home with a tiny bathroom and I had no clue where I was going to put everything. This is the perfect solution!! The design is so neat, it hangs from the door hinges so you don't have the hanging racks chewing up the top of your door trim. I will be getting more of these in the future for organizing my daughter's room and basement craft room." —TS
Get it from Amazon for $219.99.