46 Organization Products That’ll Help You Get Your Crap Together

1. A silverware sorter that can fit more than 24 pieces of cutlery, ensuring your kitchen drawers are *not* cluttered chaos. Many reviewers use it to organize chopsticks and reusable straws, too!
This organizer comes with 80 labels so you can sort silverware by salad forks, dinner forks, soup spoons, etc.
Promising review: "I love this more than I expected too! It is much nicer than your standard Silverware organizer! Durable wood and comes with labels if you want them. Plenty of room for my silverware, and looks classy.
I got a wooden steak knife holder that sits next to it in my drawer on Amazon, too." —linda sym
Get it on Amazon for $19.98+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
2. A cap organizer because it easily wraps around a hanger or clothes rack (things you already own — yay!). It's great for baseball hats, beanies, scarves, and headbands.
Each cap organizer can hold up to 10 items.
Promising review: "A great organizing tool!! I love these! I bought them because my husband has maybe 35 ball caps, and they’ve been hanging out in a plastic container since we moved a year ago. Anyway, they’re super easy to use and hold his hats easily! Now, he can simply look on the hangers for his hats instead of digging through a plastic bin! Yay! They’re also pretty cute and minimalist looking if attached to a wooden or velvet hanger!" —Abigail Beck
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
3. Or a boho-style hat hanger that'll turn your favorite accessory into a decoration. It comes with five knotted ropes with S hooks on the end and two leather straps on each side for easy hanging. *Immediately adds to cart*
Madhatters by Robyn is a woman-owned small biz based in Los Angeles. Each hat hanger is handmade to order!
Promising review: "This is such a unique way to organize your hats and really completes my room! I’ve gotten so many compliments on it." —Elizabeth King
Get it from Madhatters by Robyn on Etsy for $44+ (available in three sizes and multiple configurations).
4. A sock and underwear organizer so awesome, you might just open the drawer and stare for fun. This set of four is guaranteed to maximize space in your dresser, too.
Promising review: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $15 for four organizers, I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst-case scenario, I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers. I wear a 32DD, and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best, cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" —Elizabeth L. Blackwell
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $13.97+ (available in seven colors).
5. A double-sided tea organizer to free up space in the cabinet and toss all of those tea boxes.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.
Promising review: "Do I really need a tea bag organizer? That's what I was thinking when I ordered this. And when I took it out of the box. And when I filled the first little bag holder. But as the pile of empty boxes grew larger, I knew the answer was yes, I do need a tea bag organizer. I was using a whole shelf and a half of jumbled tea boxes that I had to sift through to look for a specific tea. In the end, I think this held about eight or nine boxes of tea bags (I crammed some of them). I am so happy that I got this!" —Sarah C.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes).
6. A hanger stacker you didn't know existed but could definitely use in your closet. Those annoying tangled bins of hangers are about to go *poof*!
Promising review: "Working in retail for a million years, I know how amazing these can be in keeping your life less chaotic! I put off ordering for months, and I'm mad at myself that I did because these beat a box of hangers hands down! I ordered two: one for dress/shirt hangers and one for skirt/pant hangers. They arrived today, seem to be made of the same metal that I've used in retail stores, appear to be sturdy, and are super easy to assemble! The only thing I had to stop and think about is which side of the base should face up. It comes with all the hardware and tools for assembly. A great buy!" —KatieLee333
Get it from Amazon for $24.36.
7. A broom and mop organizer that will transform your cleaning closet or storage area. These babies will allow you to hang the tools and free up floor space in the process.
8. Or a pack of individual broom holders so you can customize your space a bit more to your liking.
Promising review: "Having tried several styles of broom and dust mop holders, this design is clearly the best. Handles are quickly and easily secured by pulling the gripping material out and then pushing the handle into it and in place. Rather than using the self-adhesive strips, I secured them with screws to a board that I also fitted with 1/2" and 3/8" pegs to hold smaller items. Highly recommend." —Amazon Customer
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (available in white and black).
9. An under-cabinet drawer for cleaning supplies in the kitchen or beauty products in the bathroom. Some reviewers even use it to organize their food pantry. Basically, you've got options here.
Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based off the high ratings, and they hold true." —Brad J. Leahy
Get it on Amazon for $22.87 (also available in bronze).
10. Cute hanging baskets, because they can be used for mail, fruit, or even as a small planter (which gives this major bonus points IMO).
Base Roots is a Nevada-based small business that sells lots of modern and vibrant home decor.
Promising review: "My fruit basket arrived the day after I ordered it! I was so shocked. It looks beautiful in my kitchen and helps me avoid taking up precious counter space. It's one of the first things people comment on when they enter my apartment. So happy with this purchase!" —Nicole Rufus, Etsy customer
Get it from Base Roots on Etsy for $40 or from Amazon for $34.99.
11. A cabinet door organizer so you don't have to look at the bright, awkwardly shaped plastic wrap boxes or cutting boards on your countertop.
Promising review: "This over-the-door organizer is just what I needed! I have a smaller kitchen with not a ton of counter space, so was struggling with what to do with multiple cutting boards. I came across this item, and it fits my needs perfectly! It was easy to assemble (took about two minutes) and holds all of my cutting boards. The organizer itself sits flush to the cabinet as well." —christy m
Get it from Amazon for $16.87.
12. A mason jar bathroom set that'll (stylishly) hold your toothbrushes, soap, cotton balls, and more. Each set comes with four jars and various black lids to bring the look together.
Promising review: "These are simple, cute, and VERY helpful. I have loved SO much having these for my bathroom! I have my Q-tips, cotton balls, hand soap, and toothbrushes/paste all organized neatly, and they're easy to get to! I'm a stickler for organization, but I also like being creative with it! They came with a bunch of neat labels with different fonts to choose from and little ropes I used to tie around the necks of the jars for decoration." —luckymarch89
Get it from Amazon for $17.49 (available in five finishes and two mouth sizes).