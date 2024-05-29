Just 39 Magnificent Products That’ll Change Your WFH Space For The Better

1. A gel-enhanced seat cushion to not only help straighten your posture, but to also make your office chair WAY more comfortable. Hours of sitting won't hurt so bad with this!
ComfiLife is a small business based in San Diego. They're all about pain relief, comfort, and taking care of your body.
Promising reviews: "I've purchased similar items in the past that visually looked like this but were stiff and rigid. This is amazing. Totally eased my back pain from my quarantined-at-home desk job. Highly recommend." —Bellarosa555
"Since I've started working from home (coronavirus quarantine), I really miss my office chair. I saw this reviewed on BuzzFeed and immediately ordered it. Best decision ever. It helps my posture and makes my stiff kitchen chair way more comfortable." —Melissa Schuler
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in three colors).
2. A set of memory foam gel pads that work as support for your wrists, giving them relief from being in the same position eight hours a day. They'll help prevent cramping and wrist pain, which can put a damper on anyone's work or gaming time.
It comes in two pieces — one you can prop in front of your keyboard and the other in front of your mouse.
Promising reviews: "I've been working from home due to COVID and began experiencing wrist pain. The soft cushion from both items provided the relief I needed. Great products and price!" —Gaga2015
"Having worked from home for almost a year now without any ergonomic cushion, I finally decided to buy this and am so glad I did. They come with stickers that you can place to avoid movement, but so far, they don't seem necessary...The mouse pad cushion feels perfect! I appreciate not having the ball of my palm resting against a hard surface all day long. This also isn't sliding around on the desk. Feels perfect. These cushions have a great memory foam feel but not so much that they are very sensitive to the touch; they mostly keep their shape." —UAstudentn
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in 17 colors).
3. A pair of blue light-blocking glasses because they can help prevent eye strain and provide protection from the glare of screens (computer screens, phone screens, all the screens!).
Note: Results from wearing blue-light blocking glasses are mostly placebo effect. According to the Mayo Clinic, while blue-light blocking or filtering products such as blue-light glasses decrease the transmission of ultraviolet light involving wavelengths, there is no significant improvement in vision performance or sleep quality. Read more about it here.
Promising review: "I started working full time from home due to COVID, like everyone else, and I started to get a lot of headaches, my eyes were dry and heavy, and I was having issues with my sleep. My friend pointed out I was on the computer now all day long when I had barely used computers before. I bought these glasses and have used them for about a week and they are amazing!!! I feel so much better, and my body feels much better at the end of the day! I only wish they were a little lighter, and they are a little tight behind my ears." —Meghan McCutcheon
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 14 colors and multi-packs).
4. A laptop stand you can put right on your desk. It makes any space much more work-friendly as the ergonomic design brings your laptop screen up to eye level while you sit! No more leaning down to see your laptop screen means less neck and shoulder strain.
Read more about how ergonomic workstations can help at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This was recommended in an article about handling working from home during this COVID-19 stay-at-home requirement — since workspaces at home aren't as ergonomic as at work when it comes to eight-hour work days. It is SO worth it! It's incredibly sturdy. The laptop is now placed at a perfect angle. I bought a wireless keyboard, which I can use with my laptop when the laptop is in the stand — and then at the end of my workday, I just slide my wireless keyboard under the laptop in the space created by the stand, and I regain that bit of space on my table. I love it. Add in the brushed silvery tone, and it has been a great investment for me." —Joe Mama
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in nine colors).
5. OR a gorgeous and clever monitor riser with four USB ports because a little extra height and more USB ports are *never* a bad thing to have. And when it's an all-in-one deal!? You cannot pass this up!
Other things to keep in mind: raising your laptop or monitor up to eye level makes for better ergonomics (i.e. reduced eye and neck strain), PLUS by lifting your screen up, you make more room on your desk for storage underneath the stand. Read more about how ergonomic workstations can help at Cleveland Clinic.
Craft Kitties is a small biz that makes gorgeous items home and office items out of real wood.
Promising review: "I looked at a lot of monitor stands before picking this one, and I'm so glad I landed on this! Yes, it's more expensive than others you'll find on Amazon, but the quality surpasses anything you'll find there. The wood grain is gorgeous and smooth, and the legs are attached flawlessly and look beautiful. Amazing product!" —Amy Gadbois
Get it from Craft Kitties on Etsy for $59+ (available in two wood stains and multiple USB options).
For a more simple design, check out this black one from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in two sizes and two styles).
6. A reversible waterproof desk mat so you can turn any space into a work area. The leather mat is heat resistant, easy to clean, and works as a mouse pad. And for my indecisive folks (i.e. me), the reversible colors make it much easier when you want to change your office aesthetic.
Promising review: "I'm an art teacher, and working from home during the coronavirus outbreak was going to put a lot of strain on my wood desk (which I keep mostly for show but now am forced to use for work). I ordered this desk pad because mint green is my favorite color, and I wanted something to protect my desk from paint and other art supplies. It arrived today, and it was so cute! It's exactly what I wanted. It's thin enough not to add too much bulk to the desk, the color is so fun, and it wipes off easily. I love that it's reversible, too, so I'll probably use one side for making tutorial videos for my classes and the other for when I'm painting. I was worried that it wouldn't lie flat because it came rolled up, but it lay flat immediately. And it came with a cute little belt in case I need to roll it back up again and store it!" —Jill S
Get it from Amazon for $13.89+ (available in three sizes and in eight color combinations).
7. A set of wireless waterproof Bluetooth earbuds with adjustable silicone tips so they'll fit perfectly without constantly falling out no matter who's wearing them. The buzz on these babies is that not only are they affordable, but they are *super* comfortable, too — just take a look at 185,000+ 5-star reviews!
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 4+ hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, (even in the shower!), and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.
Promising review: "I like that these came with several different options for sizing in the ear. I was able to find one that didn't ever seem to make my ear sore. I don't believe I have ever had that before. I haven't used earbuds a really long time because they just never worked out for me. I wore these for several hours when I got them prior to doing any charge or anything and was extremely satisfied with the sound quality and comfort. I haven't done much other than working around the house, so I can update once I take them to the gym or some other environment. I don't foresee any issues, though. Great product." —Nathan J. Hamilton
Get it from Amazon $25.99 (available in five colors and two styles).
8. OR a pair of noise-canceling headphones because they look A LOT like AirPod Maxes but only cost $70 👏 These babies are wireless with Bluetooth capabilities, too. So you can move from your desk to making lunch in the kitchen without having to stop your tunes or pause your work meeting. Seriously, you'll earn major bragging rights with this purchase!
The noise-canceling is 95%, so reviewers say if you're looking for 100% cancellation, you might want to splurge on the name brand.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer has to say:
"I actually just bought these after featuring them for the first time — I've been considering buying the AirPods Max, but I am very particular about how headphones fit — and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long. So, instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought trying these for a test run would be good. Turns out, I love them so far! They're super comfortable and do *not* make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my non-expert ears is excellent too! And the noise-canceling is right for me — it blocked out annoying street noise so I could be fully immersed in my tunes."
Promising review: "These headphones are one of the best purchases I could’ve made. For starters, the presentation of the headphones is amazing. It comes in a silky oval-shaped bag, with a couple of options for audio input. In terms of video/audio, they are IN-SYNC! The girls that get it get it. Some headphones tend to have a delay, but these do not! When on the highest volume, they are pretty easy on the ears. Not only this, but I’ve been fascinated by the longevity of the battery life. I’ve used these headphones for about 4-5 hours consecutively over a matter of days and still have over 50% battery life. These are, by far, the best headphones I’ve had, and would recommend to everyone." —Ken
Get them from Amazon for $69.99.
9. And a 360-degree rotating headphone holder that won't take up any unnecessary space on your desk. It's got a simple installation, too: just peel off the adhesive back and stick to any surface.
Promising reviews: "[This is] worth more than its cost. The mount actually comes with an extra sticky pad, so if you choose to remove/move the mount to somewhere else, you can do it at your own leisure. The quality of the material doesn't feel too cheap, and it's quite sturdy. We've bumped into it a couple of times but it hasn't broken or anything... The mount is extremely versatile in its flexibility and possible mounting options. Best I've seen out of other compact options (that aren't gaming headphone stands that take desk space)." —Forest Nguyen
"I have a white desk and a light grey chair, and this headphone hanger matches the design perfectly. The quality and simple hinged design is brilliant. The adhesive is very strong provided you clean the surface before applying and let it cure for 24 hours before hanging anything on it." —Henry Ting
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in black and white).