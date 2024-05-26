36 Magical Solutions For The Household Problems In Your Life

1. Glisten disposer cleaner that'll get rid of the nasty grunge and odor-causing buildup from every part of your garbage disposal — blades and walls included! It's less work for you, and I've gotta admit, the foaming effect is pretty satisfying to watch, too.
Promising review: "This product is amazing. Every time I ran the dishwasher there was this horrible smell. So much that you could smell it throughout the apartment. I even started just hand-washing my dishes. But after about a week, the smell came back. I bought so many products to try and eliminate the smell, but after a couple of days, it would come back. Then I saw this product on BuzzFeed and thought to myself, why not? The first time I used it cleaned it out pretty well. Better than the other products. But then I used it a second time, and there was no smell. I'm going on two weeks of using my dishwasher, and I can't smell anything. I highly recommend this if you're having the same problem I was. This is by far the best kitchen cleaning product I've ever purchased." —khrystyne torres
Get a pack for four uses from Amazon for $3.78 (also available in a pack for 24 uses).
2. A WD-40 pen, a smaller, easier-to-use version of the classic WD-40 hinge lubricater. This little genius stops squeaks, prevents rust, and will allow you to open a door without wincing at the annoying sound.
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use them for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, clean Sharpies off wood and walls, and, of course, stop squeaky doors. These small direct-point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer, and the house toolbox." —BBP623
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
3. A jar of internet-famous The Pink Stuff that'll make those hard-to-get stains, dirt, and rust spots around the house seem like a walk in the park. It works for everything from bathtubs and stovetops to tennis shoes and crayon-covered walls. *In my witchy voice* Terrifying stains be gone!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your most stubborn stains don't stand a chance!
Promising review: "I saw someone using this on TikTok, and I was skeptical at first, but for $7, I thought I'd try it anyway. I am SO glad I bought this! I had a hair dye stain on the bottom of my bathtub for about a year from dyeing my hair at home, and I tried EVERYTHING...nail polish remover, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, Scrubbing Bubbles foam spray, etc., with no avail. I also had calcium stains on the drain of my bathtub and sink that were a pain to get out. This product erased all of these stains with ease and made it look like they were never there! This is your sign to buy this...I am so happy!" —Savannah M.
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
4. A fabric defuzzer to remove all those unwanted fuzzies, lint, and pilling from furniture and clothing. To use this easy tool, simply glide it over the area you want to fix!
This gadget is battery-operated and requires two AA batteries, which you can grab here!
Promising reviews: "This may be the best thing I have ever ordered from Amazon! It works amazingly well and has never failed to de-pill!" —Gloria McEntyre
"Love this defuzzer!!!! I use it on everything. Has settings that are easy to use. So far, it has not failed me. I would buy again." —Rose Angelica
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in six colors)
5. A set of safe-locking magnetic duvet pins so your duvet inserts have no choice but to stay in place!! The most annoying problem you didn't know there was a solution for is *finally* resolved, and I won't blame you if you want to shout it from the rooftops.
Just secure the insert and cover together using the pin; it'll stay in place, thanks to a clever magnetic lock, so when you're ready for laundry day you can easily unlock the pin with the included magnetic key!
Check out a TikTok of the duvet clips in action.
Promising review: "I was super worried about having enough of the Pinions, and I totally do! My duvet is kinda thick, and the Pinions pierced through with no problems! Plus, with a little extra room if I had some extra layers. I REALLY like how you have to have the magnet tool to pull them apart. Other duvet tools I’ve seen just plain suck. The clips are never reliable, and the ties just don’t stay. This handy dandy tool ENSURES nothing will move. I placed one on each corner of the duvet, and then I put one on the middle edge between each corner. Absolutely no moving! Don’t walk; RUN TO BUY THIS. I also like how unnoticeable they are." —Abigayle Mishler
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $17.95.
Pinion Pins is a small business btw!
6. A genius faucet splash catcher to prevent the puddles of water you can't seem to avoid no matter how neat you try to be when doing dishes. It can fit perfectly around your faucet and will help absorb some of the water that gets everywhere the second you turn the faucet on.
Hustle & Sew is a Saint Helens, Oregon-based Etsy shop specializing in quality handmade goods with personalized options.
Promising reviews: "The splashier catcher is great! I asked for a modification because I have a nonstandard faucet size and she made it exactly to size. Held up perfectly in the wash as well!" —Bianca Bealessio
"I’ve been waiting for something to stop the water from creeping across my island. It’s just perfect. I also picked gray so it blends into our granite. Sending the link to all my friends!" —AJ Lund
Get it from Hustle & Sew on Etsy for $13.50+ (available in six colors and four sizes).
7. A Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner that provides results so magical, you'll be left with a jaw drop like Kevin McCallister himself. This bestselling portable carpet and upholstery cleaning machine is *super* convenient and very easy to use! It works for dirt, pet stains, and baby stains, and because it's compact, you can use it to clean your car, too.
Promising reviews: "This has saved me so many times. I use it mostly for my carpet and the couch. I have a cat and dog with an almost white couch, so this has been SUPER helpful. It has yet to fail me." —Amazon Customer
"This little guy has been working pretty well for me so far. Raising my puppy from 8 weeks, I've had my share of things to try and get out of the carpet, from pee stains to puke to things he would knock over to the mud he would track in. This would get most of it out if I used it right away. I am happy with the way it takes out most stains." —Cece
Get it from Amazon for $98.59+.
BTW, this tool comes with small bottles of ready-to-use cleaning formula, but if you need more, grab a bigger bottle for $11.99!
8. Vacuum seal bags — THEE best answer for space-saving when it comes to bulky clothes like hoodies, sweaters, and jeans. These bags will turn a hefty stack of thick winter blankets into something flat and easy to store. Basically...you *definitely* need 'em!
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jasmin Sandal swears by these bags!:
"I swear by these bad boys not only for general storage purposes but also if I know I'm going to be traveling for an extended period of time. As someone who tends to pack for every eventuality (who doesn't like to be prepared?!), I have learned that it's better to travel with them than without — especially since it's more or less a guarantee that my clothes are gonna take up a ~substantial~ amount of room in my suitcase. And if I can use something that's gonna shrink the size of my bulky hoodies and/or big tees in order for me to create more space, I'm sure as heck gonna do it. Plus, the satisfaction is indeed guaranteed because when you see those chunky layers flatten into a pancake...it's just *chef's kiss*."
Promising review: "I've used these bags before, and they are so helpful. I even use the medium one for travel, and I have tons of extra suitcase room. The clothes don't come out wrinkled at all as long as you fold them nicely before placing in the bag, then the air sucks out, keeping them safe and sound and very compact." —Susie Kochsmeier
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in multiple sizes or a variety pack).
9. A bottle of mold and mildew remover spray that kills the toxic mold anywhere from your bathroom tile to your outdoor patio (and all the sneaky places in between). The best part is that there's no hard work on your end. Just spray, wait 15 seconds, and watch the mold disappear! Talk about magic results.
Promising review: "I bought this RMR-86 spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day, everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." —John Werner
Get a 32-ounce bottle on Amazon for $16.99 (available in multiple quantities).
10. A pack of light-dimming LED covers because they'll help with those distracting bright and flashy lights on all of the electronics in your home. They work on everything from cable boxes to alarm clocks. You'll have a much better night's sleep and be able to focus on work without looking at that annoying light from the corner of your eye.
Promising review: "I've been looking for something like this forever. I have a hard time falling and staying asleep when there is any bit of light in my bedroom. Especially the lights on phone chargers and my fan. Stumbled across these in a BuzzFeed article and figured what the heck. They came quickly and I immediately put them to use. As the instructions state, you do have to use more than one depending on how much light you want to dim. I am not disappointed. Would highly recommend and will buy again." —Kindle Customer
Get them from Amazon for $1.49.
11. A ChomChom pet hair remover to make sure your pet's shedding does minimal damage to your clothes and furniture without having to spend an hour and a half cleaning. It's like a lint roller without the annoying sticky pads that you have to constantly replace. All you have to do is empty the roller when it's full, and it's as good as new.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-lb. tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing – he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care; it's THAT good." —Stephanie
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.