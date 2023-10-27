If You’re Always Cold, These 40 Items Will Keep You Nice And Toasty

1. A top-rated cozy faux shearling pullover that features a high neck to ensure to warmth stays with you at all times. This beaut comes in tons of colors too, so you may want to get one for every day of the week.* 😉
Promising reviews: "Keeps me cozy on a cool fall day. I love the fit, it's great for layering, and really nice for the fall weather." —Anonymous Old Navy Customer
"Absolutely love this sweater! It's long, it's comfy, and it actually [looks nice] on a shorter body. The side slits make it super cute." —Anonymous Old Navy Customer
Get it from Old Navy for $49.99 (available in women's sizes XS–4X and in five colors).
2. A pair of fleece-lined joggers for when you're already settled on the couch and the blankets are just too far away. These cozy beauties will be your go-to during the winter (or if you're just always cold in general) because of their fleece lining and adjustable drawstring.
Promising review: "10,000,000/5 stars!!!!!! I just shoveled our driveway for an hour in 2-degree weather and my legs NEVER got cold. While my hands, face, feet, and arms were cold...legs were nice and toasty. I am recommending these to everyone!!!" —jc
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 10 styles).
3. A fluffy weighted blanket to make life easier in the sense of better sleep and being a calming hug when you need one. It's even reversible with one side being comfy fluff, and the other a cozy faux shearling material. When not in use, it's the perfect throw for your couch or bed!
The ceramic beads inside (what gives the blanket its weight) are nontoxic and hypoallergenic, but the double layering and padding of the blanket will keep them from moving around or getting out — so no worries on that front!
Promising reviews: "It feels as if you are being cradled while you are sleeping. It holds in warmth on cold nights/days as well." —Veja C. Brady
"WOW best blanket ever... it turned out to be so warm and comfortable that I'm glad I recorded the game because I fell asleep quickly. It also helps with my anxiety and shaky legs. Both my wife and daughter commented on how soft the blanket felt...You can use both sides of the blanket depending on your mood and the atmosphere. A++++" —Pastor Scott
Get them from Amazon for $68+ (available in four sizes/weights and seven colors).
4. A "hot dog" tea infuser that'll get a good laugh and good use. It's dishwasher- and microwave-safe, too!
Promising review: "I actually bought this because it looks like our dog. It was a double bonus that it's a great tea infuser. It's easy to use, closes well so no random leaves floating in your tea and it's a fast cleanup. I'll definitely be buying a second one. Hubby claimed the first one for himself. I guess it's cuter than I realized." —Zadry
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 12 animals).
5. A fur bucket hat when a beanie will totally clash with your stylish fit. This hat comes in tons (and I'm talking TONS) of various prints and colors you'll love.
Promising reviews: "Not only is it warm for the winter season but sooooo warm and FASHIONABLE!! I have been wearing this hat everywhere!! It’s a bit big but honestly that just makes it more cozy. I love it!!" —Grace Beardsley
"Very cute and cozy, fits over my curly hair nicely." —Naomi Boye
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in 28 colors).
6. A wearable blanket, because it looks like a giant hoodie but feels like the most warm and comfortable blanket ever. It's even lined with fluffy faux shearling to keep in the extra warmth when you're lounging at home or out and about.
Promising reviews: "This is the softest thing I have ever put on! It is perfect for lazy nights in eating ice cream in bed or even sitting on your porch on a cool morning drinking coffee! I am in college and you bet your butt I’m wearing this to class in the winter! I’m obsessed and will be gifting these to all my friends this Christmas! Amazing for the price too, totally worth it!" —Caroline Dudley
"Are you a large person who’s always cold? LOOK NO FURTHER, my fellow giants. I am 6' and this blessed cloth of heavenly fluff nearly hits my knees!! Just thinking about The Comfy will make you feel warm and cozy. I’m throwing myself a housewarming party because I now live inside of this thing. BUY IT!" —Joshua Slaughter
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in kid and adult sizes, 23 colors/prints, and in quarter zip).
7. A box of five hot chocolate bombs for the always-chilly chocolate lovers. This set comes with fudge brownie and caramel cocoa bombs filled with marshmallows. Yum!
8. A warm beanie to keep all the heat in, and all the cold out. It's stylish too, so extra bonus points for you. 😉
Promising review: "You can stop your search because this is the perfect beanie! I have been searching for months for a black beanie that looks high quality and super stylish and I finally found it! The fit is snug and doesn't give you a weird shape while you war wearing it. I bought beanies that were way too loose or tight and made it look like i head a weird shape head but this one fits perfectly. I own A LOT of outfits and i have no doubt this will pair perfectly with each one! Highly recommend! High quality and affordable. Win/Win!" —Lepetitdejanae
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 35 colors).
9. OR a satin-lined beanie with a DETACHABLE pom pom!! It will keep you warm and protect your hair at the same time. Cold air can really dry out a scalp, but with this beanie your hair will stay moisturized, clean, and bouncy.
Honest and Faithful is a Black woman-owned small biz based in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Promising review: "My third hat!! Why all hats wouldn’t have a satin lining is beyond me! Warm, and doesn’t give me messed up staticky winter hair. Love it!" —abrown0923
Get it from Honest and Faithful on Etsy for $20.50 (available in 11 colors).
10. A coffee mug warmer featuring three heat settings and an auto shutoff feature so you'll never have to worry about forgetting to turn it off when not in use.
Promising review: "One of those items I didn’t know I needed until I had it. As a busy mom of two little ones, I can’t even remember the last time I got to finish a hot cup of coffee. Until now! This truly kept my coffee warm for literal hours. And I love the wood grain look of it. It’s nice and doesn’t look cheap at all. I’m going to keep it on my desk for when I’m working, and I’ll never go without hot coffee again!" —ADR80
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in five colors and multiple styles).
11. A four-pack of cozy wool-blend socks that'll keep your feet extra toasty on the cold and rainy days.
Promising reviews: "First let me say, I am a sock person in the winter time, hardcore. While socks do not touch my feet during the summer months, I have issues with anemia and once the snow begins to fall my poor toes get cold rather quickly. I happened to grab these on a lightning deal and they are FANTASTIC! Soft, warm, and the patterns are adorable! These shall be my 'go-to' winter socks for years to come." —Mombie
"These SAVED. MY. FEET. OMG. We even went to Niagara Falls and got DRENCHED!!!! or, at least, my friend did. My shoes were drenched sure, but my feet? Warm as if I had them in the toasty sand back home. And they were incredibly soft and comfy!...1,000/1,000 WOULD RECOMMEND!!" —Gaby
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available one size and in 16 colors and patterns).
12. A water resistant puffer jacket to check off 'outerwear' on your cozy season wardrobe list. It's an all-purpose look (think sporty and stylish), and you'll look cool as heck wearing it!
Beginning Boutique is a woman-owned small biz with a huge selection of trendy clothes and accessories!
Promising reviews: "1000/10 🥰🥰 This jacket is absolutely stunning. The color is beautiful and the fabric is so thick and will be amazing for cold nights. I absolutely adore this jacket I’d buy in every shade if I could! —Morgan P.
"Best. Jacket. Ever. This is the BEST puffer jacket because you can dress it up or down and it’s an awesome color too!" —Monica D.
Get it from Beginning Boutique for $104.99 (available in women's sizes XXS–XL and in four colors).
13. A draft guard that'll keep your home the cozy safe haven that it is. When you have your new space heater going while bundled up in your new blanket, the last thing you need to worry about is a cold breeze.
Promising review: "This draft stopper is exactly what I need. An added, unexpected, bonus is that it not only keeps drafts at bay, but there is also much less noise leaking into the room. I wanted a draft stopper that would stay in place and not need constant adjusting. Mission accomplished! I also like that the foam baffles can be removed so the casing can be washed. A VERY successful, satisfactory purchase." —djc
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors and as a pack of two).
14. A 'homebody' sweatshirt because it pretty much sums up how you feel when it's cold out. It's made of soft and cozy fabric that you'll love. Toss on a pair of sweats or leggings and you've officially entered the comfort zone.
Sembroidered Boutique is small biz that creates personalized and custom embroidery work on clothings, bags, hats, and more.
Promising review: "Amazing quality, and so so cute! My sister really loves this sweatshirt. The embroidery is perfect in every way and the sweatshirt is really comfortable and soft. Just perfect! I am going to order one for myself after the holidays!" —Brittany Glover
Get it from Sembroidered Boutique on Etsy for $26 (available in sizes S–4X and in 13 colors).